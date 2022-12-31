Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene Awards 2022: The Best of The Rest
2022 is over and a clash between one of the best lightweights, Gervonta Davis, and best Jr. lightweights, Hector Garcia, is less than a week away. One season ends and another begins in the endless calendar of the sweet science. For those who write about this great sport, it’s awards time and the last of them are named here today. On the men’s side, BoxingScene honors so far have gone to:
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz - Undercard Information
As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Amanda Serrano will face Erika Cruz in a Puerto Rico vs. Mexican battle for the Undisputed World Featherweight championship and Alycia Baumgardner takes on Elhem Mekhaled for the Undisputed World Super-Featherweight championship at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday February 4, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Mikaela Mayer-Christina Linardatou Lightweight Bout In Play
Mikaela Mayer has not given up in her quest to run it back with Alycia Baumgardner. Her first step towards fulfilling that goal is a meeting with the only fighter to hang a loss on the reigning unified junior lightweight champion. BoxingScene.com has learned that hard plans are in place...
Boxing Scene
Yuriorkis Gamboa Jailed in Cuba Over Fatal Car Accident
The details are still being confirmed, but several outlets are reporting that former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa is currently jailed in connection to a fatal accident that occurred on the night of December 31 in Santiago de Cuba in Cuba. The news was first reported by Boxeo Cubano. El Nuevo...
Boxing Scene
Eubank on Golovkin: Nobody Else That People Want To See Him Fight More Than Me!
Middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. is mapping out a hitlist for 2023, as he prepares to step into the ring in a few weeks. Eubank Jr. will fight former world champion Liam Smith on January 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office. He feels...
Boxing Scene
Riddick Bowe: Guys Are Not Going To Fury's Body, They Are Not Breaking Him Down
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe believes he would have implemented the proper formula to defeat WBC champion Tyson Fury, who is currently the dominant big man of the heavyweight class. Over the course of the last few years, Fury has emerged as the top force. Fury catapulted to the...
Boxing Scene
Derrick James Says Crawford Has ‘Uneducated Perspective’ of Himself in Spence Fight
If Terence Crawford is trying to keep his fight with Errol Spence Jr. alive, he is doing a poor job of it, according to Derek James. James, the longtime trainer of WBC, WBA, IBF welterweight champion Spence, recently weighed in on the fallout of a proposed undisputed welterweight showdown between his charge and Crawford, the WBO titlist. Crawford opted to fight David Avanesyan instead, stopping the Russian inside six rounds a few weeks ago at CHI Health Center in Crawford’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant Believes He Has More Than Enough Power To Stop David Benavidez: "Don't Be Surprised"
The stars were seemingly aligned as Caleb Plant headed into his showdown against Canelo Alvarez in November of 2021. But while fame, fortune, and history awaited him, Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) would come up just short, losing a competitive bout via 11th-round stoppage. Viewed as a terrific all-around fighter, Plant...
Boxing Scene
Should Wilder vs. Joshua Take Place, Malik Scott Expects A Short Night: "It’s A Three Round Fight"
Malik Scott broke down in tears as Deontay Wilder roared in triumph. Following years of uncertainty surrounding his boxing career, the former heavyweight contender turned trainer successfully guided the hard-hitting star to an awe-inspiring win over Robert Helenius. But while Scott was thrilled with the outcome, he was disappointed in who ultimately didn’t show up.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: 'I'm In A Real Fight' With Hector Luis Garcia, He Looks Hungry & Wants My Spot
Gervonta Davis wants to make sure he doesn’t end up dealing with a trap fight when he faces Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Showtime pay-per-view. Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) has a date arranged with Ryan Garcia later this year for...
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz Views Eimantas Stanionis As His Toughest Test By Far
Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. might be considered pound-for-pound stalwarts, but to Vergil Ortiz Jr., they’ve become obtrusive. With the two sides failing to lock in a deal that would crown the winner as an undisputed champion, Ortiz (19-0, 19 KOs) has grown restless. In an effort to...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Maps Out Joshua's 2023: April Return, Whyte Rematch, Blockbuster Fight With Wilder
There was an overlap of more than a year where Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder were unbeaten and held every major heavyweight title between them. Both have since suffered multiple title fight defeats though it hasn’t at all dulled demand for meeting between the hulking heavyweights. In fact, Joshua’s side is more confident than ever of such a fight taking place in the year ahead.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Welcomes Frank Martin Showdown: “I Promise You I Will Fight Dude In A Heartbeat”
Sure Shakur Stevenson has yet to compete in the lightweight division but that hasn’t stopped the former Olympic silver medalist from scouting his competition. Officially, the 25-year-old pound-for-pound luminary ditched the super featherweight division after a failed attempt to make the 130-pound limit in his showdown against Robson Conceicao in 2022. With countless mouthwatering matchups standing before him, Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) plopped into a comfortable lush seat, pulled out his pen and paper, and took in the sights as both Frank Martin and Michel Rivera squared off.
Boxing Scene
Ioka-Franco Aftermath: Franco Aims For Estrada Unification, While WBO Expected To Order Ioka-Nakatani
Joshua Franco still has the same target in mind for his next fight even with one less belt at stake. A title unification with lineal/WBC junior bantamweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada is still the priority for San Antonio’s Franco. The goal has not changed even after the reigning WBA titlist was forced to settle for a twelve-round, majority draw versus WBO champ Kazuto Ioka in their New Year’s Eve clash in Tokyo, Japan.
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez Explains Further Details Regarding Plan For Transgender Category
Last week, the World Boxing Council generated plenty of headlines when the organization's president, Mauricio Sulaiman, revealed that the WBC was planning to create a new category for transgender boxers. Sulaiman cautions that a new category does not necessarily mean that a new world title will be created. The goal,...
Boxing Scene
Eimantas Stanionis-Vergil Ortiz To Headline March 18 DAZN Show In Texas
Vergil Ortiz Jr. will enjoy hometown advantage in an otherwise perceived 50-50 fight. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a date and location was finalized for Ortiz’s mandatory challenge of WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight titlist Eimantas Stanionis. The highly anticipated clash will take place March 18 on DAZN from a venue to be determined in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, minutes from Ortiz’s hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas.
Boxing Scene
Warrington: Talk of Wood Facing Lara - Why Can't I Have The Winner?
Former two-time featherweight world champion Josh Warrington, 32-years-old, is gearing up for a new year. Last month in Leeds, Warrington suffered the second defeat of his pro career when he lost a twelve round decision to mandatory challenger Luis Alberto Lopez, who walked away with the IBF world title. Initially...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Believes That Vasiliy Lomachenko Is Limited In Skills
The days of Shakur Stevenson squeezing down his ever-growing frame to the 130-pound limit are officially behind him. After failing to make weight, and subsequently losing WBO and WBC super featherweight titles as a result, Stevenson, following his masterful performance against Robson Conceicao, announced that moving forward, he will now compete as a full-fledged lightweight.
Boxing Scene
Bam Rodriguez-Cristian Gonzalez Vacant WBO Title Fight Set, April 8 In San Antonio
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez returned home as a newly crowned titlist for his previous fight in San Antonio. The next trip to his hometown will come in pursuit of a second divisional championship. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are finalized for Rodriguez to face Mexico’s Cristian Gonzalez atop an...
Boxing Scene
Ioka: Franco's Technique, Mental Strength Kept Me From Showing a Clear Difference
Japanese star Kazuto Ioka was disappointed with his performance on Saturday night, when he fought to a twelve round majority draw with Joshua Franco in their super flyweight unification clash at Tokyo' General Gymnasium. Two of the official judges scored the contest 114-114, while one judge favored Franco with a...
