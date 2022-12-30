ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Premiership: Saracens 35-3 Exeter Chiefs - Leaders earn bonus-point win

Tries: Christie, Maitland, Riccioni, Lewington, Tompkins Cons: Farrell 2 Pens: Farrell 2. Saracens took their lead at the top of the Premiership back to 10 points with a dominant win over rivals Exeter. Andy Christie's close-range try opened the scoring for the hosts after 10 minutes before Exeter's Joe Simmonds...
BBC

Women's Super League: Will women's football be bigger in 2023?

Last year was a historic one for women's football in England as records tumbled, attendances rose and visibility increased - so can 2023 go one better?. England's success at Euro 2022 was undoubtedly a highlight but it was not just on the international stage that women's football thrived last year.
BBC

Louis Rees-Zammit: Gloucester wing a Six Nations injury worry for Wales

Wing Louis Rees-Zammit is a doubt for Wales' opening Six Nations campaign game against Ireland on 4 February. Rees-Zammit, 21, was injured in Gloucester's defeat at Leicester last week and faces a race to be fit for the Championship start. "He will certainly be out for a spell," Gloucester head...
BBC

Man City 1-1 Everton: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Great game. We played really good in the last three games and it makes me feel optimistic. Dropping points at home is always tough but I'm always trying to make our game good and we have continued to do it. "I would...
SB Nation

Battling point at City proves Lampard still has the belief of Everton players

Everton, after falling in the final seconds to Wolverhampton at home last week 2-1, knew they had a tough task on their hands when they had to travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City. The champs are potentially the most difficult side in England to take points from, and their current talisman—Erling Haaland—already had 20 Premier League goals to his name prior to the start of the day, more than the combined entire Everton squad have managed to score all season long.
NBC Sports

Leeds frustrates wasteful Newcastle at soaked St. James’ Park

Newcastle United frittered away chances and Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier was there when it didn’t in a scoreless draw at St. James’ Park on Saturday. The Magpies held a 2.05-0.42 expected goals advantage and Fotmob credited them with seven big chances to Leeds’ zero, but Meslier made five saves as the hosts learned a lesson in the fine margins of a top-four race.
BBC

Barry Lane: Former Ryder Cup player dies aged 62

Former Ryder Cup player Barry Lane has died at the age of 62 after a short illness. The Englishman was a five-time winner on the European Tour and played in the 1993 Ryder Cup defeat by the United States at The Belfry. He was one of the most popular figures...
SB Nation

Evaluating Leicester City’s Transfers Since 2015

Let’s start with the conclusion: When we buy players who are already top players, they are usually top players for us. When we buy players who are not already top players, they only very rarely become top players. Remember the Good Old Days when it seemed like Leicester City...

