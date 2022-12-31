ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, OH

Western Reserve alone in first place

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
 4 days ago
NEW LONDON — Despite being held to two points in the fourth quarter, the Western Reserve girls basketball team is alone in first place atop the Firelands Conference.

Off the strength of a 15-5 scoring advantage in the third quarter, the Roughriders held off host New London by a 28-26 score in a matchup of unbeaten FC teams Friday night at New London High School.

Anna Woodrum scored the lone basket for Western (7-3, 6-0) in the fourth quarter, which proved to be the difference in the game.

Madison Pfanner led Western with nine points and Woodrum finished with seven points and six rebounds.

New London (6-5, 4-1 FC) was led by Madison Rowland, who finished with nine points.

The 'Riders host Mapleton (2-6, 2-3) on Thursday, while New London is at South Central (4-6, 3-2) on the same night.

WESTERN RESERVE (7-3, 6-0)

Madison Pfanner 3 2—9, Anna Woodrum 3 0—7, Grace French 1 0—2, Lilli White 1 0—3, Ashlynn Kerby 1 0—3, Bella Thornburg 1 0—2, Kathleen Woodruff 1 0—2. TOTALS 11 2—28.

NEW LONDON (6-5, 4-1)

Raegan Mitchell 2 0—4, Madison Rowland 4 0—9, Valery Henry 1 2—4, Pailee Wilson 2 0—4, Gracie Thomas 2 1—5. TOTALS 11 3—26.

W. Reserve 4 7 15 2 — 28

New London 9 6 5 6 — 26

3-point FGs: (WR) Pfanner, Woodrum, White, Kerby; (NL) Rowland

Ontario 49, South Central 39

MANSFIELD — The Trojans fell to the Warriors after being outscored 17-3 in the second quarter during a non-league game on Friday at the Mansfield Christian Wayne Roller Holiday tournament.

Kendyl Beverly scored 15 points for South Central, which fell to 4-6 with the loss. Grace Lamoreaux added nine points and Angela Williams added eight.

ONTARIO (3-7)

Adrienne Kearns 4-2—12; Eden Howard 3-0—6; Ka’Mashya Shaw 1-0—2; Carleigh Pearson 4-1—9; Olivia Kreger 1-0—2; Makayla Minard 3-5—11; Maddie Henderson 1-0—2; Paradise Jeru 2-1—5. TOTALS 19-9—49.

SOUTH CENTRAL (4-6)

Kendyl Beverly 3-7—15; Angela Williams 3-1—8; Grace Lamoreaux 3-1—9; Kaili Ingram 0-1—1; Karlee McAvoy 2-2—6. TOTALS 11-12—39.

Ontario 14 17 12 6 — 49

S. Central 13 3 12 11 — 39

3-point FGs: (O) Kearns 2; (SC) Lamoreaux 2, Beverly 2, Williams

BOYS BASKETBALL

W. Reserve 42, Crestline 23

CRESTLINE — The Roughriders won for a third time in their last four games to get back to the .500 mark at 5-5 with Friday’s non-league win over the host Bulldogs (2-7).

Leading 15-11 at halftime, the ‘Riders outscored Crestline by 10 points (15-5) in the third quarter to pull away.

Chris Buchanan led Western with 17 points and eight rebounds. Grant Bethard added eight points and five rebounds, and Rhett Grose added seven points and four rebounds.

Western is at Mapleton on Thursday.

