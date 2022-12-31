ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man dies from gunshot wound in Fresno, police say

By Juanita Adame
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Fresno Police say they are investigating their 60th homicide of 2022 after a man was shot and killed Friday evening.

Police say they responded to a call just after 6:00 p.m. on Jackson and Turner avenues near Belmont and Maple avenues.

When they arrived authorities say they found a man on the street just a block away from Leavenworth Elementary School.

“Unattended, by himself, officers came and found him, he appeared to have at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso, they performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived,” said Lieutenant Robert Dewey.

Officials eventually pronounced him deceased after he arrived at a local hospital.

“EMS arrived shortly thereafter continued life-saving measures, they transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later,” said Lieutenant Dewey.

Fresno Police say they know little about who he is.

“Right now, we still do not have the victim identified, he’s a Hispanic male adult in his 30s but that’s really all the identification we have on him we’re still trying to get him identified.”

The Fresno Police Department is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact them at (559) 621-2400.

