American military bases that took in refugees from Afghanistan last year, including Fort McCoy near Sparta, claim the visitors caused extensive damage to government property. According to a report by UPI, the Defense Department says it will cost $270 million to repair damage reported at those bases, and more than half of that amount reportedly could be spent at Fort McCoy. Bases say furniture and cots were broken, or were otherwise ruined by spray paint and what was called “human biological matter.”

FORT MCCOY, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO