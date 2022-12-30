Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
I Didn’t Know I Needed Two Fishing Licenses To Fish Minnesota & Wisconsin Border Waters
Here's something I didn't know for a long time. It turns out I was violating fishing regulations for years because of an incorrect assumption I had made. I told some fishing friends about it, and they didn't know it either. I live in Superior, Wisconsin. Between Duluth, Minnesota & Superior,...
YAHOO!
Crash leads to OWI arrest for Superior man
Dec. 31—SUPERIOR — A Superior man who was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence following a one-vehicle rollover was bound over for arraignment Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Douglas County Circuit Court. Norbert John Gall Jr., 60, faces one count of fifth- or sixth-offense operating while intoxicated....
wearegreenbay.com
One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin
ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
WSAW
Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The first baby of the new year at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston was born before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The health care system said baby Regan Jeffrey Rose weighed in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His family is from Wittenberg. Baby Regan has five older sisters who are excited to meet him.
northernnewsnow.com
First baby of 2023 born at Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - DULUTH, MN. While many Northlanders may have still been out celebrating New Year’s Eve, two Hayward residents welcomed the first baby of the year at Essentia St. Mary’s just before 2 a.m. The baby boy belonging to Molly and Tommy Danczyk from...
This Wisconsin Diner Visited by Guy Fieri Named Best in the State
Fifty diners, drive-ins, and dives around the country where Guy Fieri, the Mayor of Flavortown, has visited and this tiny diner was named the best in Wisconsin. Wisconsin is one of my favorite states to eat my way across. In fact, I have and there's no shortage of spots for amazing food. If you're new to America's Dairyland, don't miss out on the state's most iconic foods.
WBAY Green Bay
2 arrested after report of shooting in Waupaca County
EMBARRASS, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested on New Year’s Eve, including the victim, after a report that a man was shot in the village of Embarrass in Waupaca County. Dispatchers received a call shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday from a neighbor who thought they heard a shooting on the 300-block of High Street, according to an investigator.
WSAW
1 dead following armed robbery and home invasion in Elderon
ELDERON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old man is dead following a home invasion early Tuesday morning in Elderon. Deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage. The man had a gun and fired one round that struck the suspect prior to the firearm being wrestled away from him.
YAHOO!
Attempted armed robbery in Marathon County ends in attacker's death, police say
ELDERON − A 79-year-old man police say was the target of a robbery early Tuesday morning shot and killed his attacker. At 2:37 a.m. Tuesday, a resident of Elderon, which is about 30 miles southeast of Wausau, reported he was assaulted and stabbed as he got out of his vehicle in his garage, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office. Officials believe the suspected attacker followed the man home from a local establishment.
wizmnews.com
Fort McCoy and other military bases seek millions to fix damages attributed to Afghan refugees
American military bases that took in refugees from Afghanistan last year, including Fort McCoy near Sparta, claim the visitors caused extensive damage to government property. According to a report by UPI, the Defense Department says it will cost $270 million to repair damage reported at those bases, and more than half of that amount reportedly could be spent at Fort McCoy. Bases say furniture and cots were broken, or were otherwise ruined by spray paint and what was called “human biological matter.”
Comments / 0