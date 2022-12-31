ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

County Back In Court Over Approval Of Special Use Permit For Daycare On La Senda In White Rock

By Los Alamos Reporter
 4 days ago
losalamosreporter.com

County: Applications Are Being Accepted For Personnel Board Vacancy

Los Alamos County is accepting applications for eligible candidates for an immediate appointment to complete the term of a vacant seat on the Personnel Board. This vacancy will expire on March 31, 2024. Interested Los Alamos County residents who do not hold public office and are not employed by the County may submit an online application by visiting the County’s Boards and Commissions webpage and selecting “apply.” Applications will be accepted now until the vacancy is filled.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Rio De Chama Acequia Association Thanks County For Long-Term Agreement To Purchase Water

President Darel Madrid and fellow Rio de Chama Acequia Association (RCAA) officers, recently thanked Los Alamos County on behalf of the 18 acequias and more than 600 landowners, officers and acequia commissioners of the Rio de Chama Acequia Association for entering into a long-term agreement for RCAA to purchase San Juan/Chama Project water allotted to the County.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Denise Derkacs Elected County Council Chair, Theresa Cull Elected Vice Chair

Denise Derkacs, far left, is the new Los Alamos County Council chair, pictured here Tuesday evening with outgoing chair Councilor Randall Ryti, and newly-elected vice chair Theresa Cull. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Councilor Suzie Havemann attended her first County Council meeting Tuesday evening as a councilor. Photo by Maire...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Bricklight business owner speaks out after eviction notice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Albuquerque bike shop fought back after its landlord left an eviction notice on their door just a few days after Christmas. The eviction notice has since been canceled, but the shop owner is still speaking out hoping it could help another small business. The owner of The Bike Coop, Amanda […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City-sanctioned Safe Outdoor Spaces moving forward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  After more than six months of debates, the highly controversial so-called “safe outdoor spaces” is moving forward. One space, at the Westside Emergency Housing Center, which is essentially a sanctioned homeless camp, has been open for over a month and a second at the Albuquerque Opportunity Center near Edith and Candelaria is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. In the historic Lensic theatre in Santa Fe today, Michelle Lujan Grisham held the inauguration ceremony for her second term as governor of New Mexico. “An act of imagination in […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico officials sworn in, Campus vandalized, Winter storm, Helping victims, Polar plunge

Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. The governor spoke on her efforts to bring universal child care to the state and touted the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Gov. Lujan Grisham names Second Judicial District Attorney

SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham named Sam Bregman as New Mexico's newest Second Judicial District Attorney. He will begin immediately. Bregman has served as the assistant district attorney for the district and the Albuquerque City Council. He also operated a law firm in Albuquerque, practicing in civil and criminal cases.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
metalconstructionnews.com

A Community Gathering Place

The Westgate Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., is the first new public use facility built in more than 25 years in this area of the city. To ensure the new center met the community’s needs, the community was engaged in the design process, expressing a desire for a large, welcoming lobby, computer lab, large fitness room, game room, activity rooms and natural light.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Community Seed Swap Set for Feb. 4

The 2023 Community Seed Swap is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Unitarian Church of Los Alamos, 1738 N. Sage St. Bring only packets of seeds you wish to give away entirely. You may not get any back!;. Take only enough seeds you can use in one...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Nice gift for the city: NM 528 project completed

The orange barrels were still there, as well as a few orange signs, on Christmas Day. But all of the lanes on NM 528 from just north of Ridgecrest Road to Northern Boulevard were open and the cautionary signs were down. The speed limit was back to its usual 45 mph, from its reduced limit of 35 and sometimes lower during the work.
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

High school campuses hit by burglary, vandalism

Enraged by more senseless incidents of vandalism at two of its campuses, Rio Rancho Public Schools is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the offenders’ arrest and conviction or other appropriate discipline by the courts or juvenile authorities. Cleveland High School experienced the first damage over New...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Driver slams through Old Town school fence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the driver who plowed through the fence at the San Felipe de Neri School in Old Town. A witness told officers it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived, they did not find a driver or any passengers. They are continuing to investigate. The car […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death near the 1600 block of McEwen Ct in southwest Albuquerque. BCSO says deputies responded to the scene to reports of a man dead early Monday morning. BCSO says foul play is suspected in the death. They say detectives are investigating and there are […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Tired driver hits APD vehicle at Westside intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police unit was struck while waiting for a red light on the Westside Monday morning. The cruiser and a second vehicle stopped at the intersection of 98th and Bluewater when a third vehicle rear-ended them. No one was seriously injured but the officer was taken to the hospital with back […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Warrant out for Lotaburger murder accomplice

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is seeking a warrant to learn more about an armed robber charged with murdering a Blake’s Lotaburger employee. Ricky Eddie Martinez Jr. is accused of robbing the Blake’s Lotaburger in Española back in August and shooting employee Cypress Garcia in the chest. Before this, agents say Martinez was accused in […]
ESPANOLA, NM

