SBLive Sports Florida 2022 All-Pinellas County Football Team

OFFENSE

QB — Jershaun Newton, So., Clearwater Central Catholic: Newton, a dual-threat, had a stellar junior season for the Class 1M state finalist Marauders, completing 133-of-195 for 2,219 yards and 23 touchdowns. The sophomore also rushed for 1,355 yards and scored 15 touchdowns.

RB — Luke Yoder, Sr., East Lake: Yoder rushed for 1,673 yards and scored 25 touchdowns for the 11-2 Eagles.

RB — Sean Cuono, So., Calvary Christian: Cuono was the workhorse back for the Warriors, rushing for 1,786 yards and scored 20 touchdowns.

RB — Lenwood Sapp, Sr., Clearwater Central Catholic: Sapp might've been one of the state's most underrated runners, rushing for 1,343 yards and scored 15 touchdowns.

RB — Sammy Miller Jr., Sr., Gibbs: Miller averaged 7.3 yards a carry on 196 attempts for 1,425 on the ground and 16 touchdowns.

WR — Aviyon Mack-Smith, Sr., Lakewood: The senior dynamo scored eight touchdowns on 65 receptions for 1,078 yards as the top receiver for Lakewood.

WR — Nate Johnson, Sr., Clearwater Central Catholic: Johnson caught 52 passes for 917 yards and eight touchdowns. The Boston College signee also made 28 tackles and picked off three passes on defense.

WR — Terrance Jackson, Sr., Countryside: Jackson was crucial in the passing game for the Cougars, catching 38 passes for 825 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jackson also rushed for 562 on the ground.

WR — Joshua Robinson, So., Calvary Christian: Robinson had himself a strong season, catching 63 passes for 845 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.

OL — Isaiah Johnson, Sr., Lakewood: Johnson anchored a Lakewood offensive line that paved the way for over 5,200 yards of offense.

OL — Kevin Terry, Sr., Clearwater Central Catholic: The 6-foot-6, 270-pound linemen led the way on the offensive line for the Marauders and also played some defensive line as well. Terry is a Temple signee.

OL — Joseph Ionata, Jr., Calvary Christian: The 6-foot-4, 280-pound junior lineman led the way up front for a Calvary Christian offense that rushed for over 2,000 yards.

OL — Lucas Simmons, Sr., Clearwater International Academy: The Florida State signee had a solid season leading Clearwater Academy’s offensive line, helping pave the way for a ground attack that went over 2,100 yards.

OL — Austin Huff, Sr., East Lake: The senior lineman was the Eagles' top offensive lineman up front after recording 47 pancake blocks on the season.

ATH — Jeffrey Jones, So., St. Petersburg: The Green Devils' sophomore starting quarterback threw for 755 yards, seven touchdowns and also added 1,381 on the ground and 15 scores.

DEFENSE

DL — Isaiah Nixon, Sr., Lakewood: The Spartans' defensive lineman caused havoc on the line of scrimmage, nabbing 13 sacks and 56 tackles, 20 for a loss. Nixon is a UCF signee.

DL — Gideon Bedada, Sr., Clearwater Academy International: Bedada had himself a big time senior campaign for the Knights, notching 56 tackles, 12 for loss and 15 sacks.

DL — Callahan Blair, Jr., Calvary Christian: The defensive end/linebacker hybrid had eight sacks, 134 tackles and 19 tackles for loss.

DL — Taveon Wheeler, Sr., Lakewood: The senior stalwart led the Spartans with 32 tackles for loss and tied for the team-high in sacks (13).

DL — Sean Sevillano Jr., Jr., Clearwater Academy International: Sevillano Jr. made 75 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss and 19 sacks.

LB — Adarius Hayes, Jr., Largo: The highly coveted Hayes recorded 121 tackles, 14 for loss for Largo.

LB — Dylan Simpson, Sr., Clearwater Academy International: The Knights’ linebacker had 114 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, five picks and six sacks.

LB — Zayvion McCluster, Sr., Largo: McCluster had a solid senior season for Largo, racking up 117 tackles, 20 for loss and a sack.

LB — Jerek Fields, Sr., Pinellas Park: Felds was the top defender for the Patriots as he racked up a team-high 104 tackles, 15 for a loss, four sacks and three interceptions.

LB — Sam Haertle, Sr., Dunedin: Was Dunedin's top player on defense with 139 tackles, 11 for loss and three fumble recoveries.

DB — Kamrin Canterbury, Sr., Pinellas Park: The Patriots' top defensive back intercepted four passes and made 70 total tackles.

DB — Andy Jaffe, Jr., Clearwater Central Catholic: Jaffe picked off two passes and made a team-high 123 tackles for the Marauders.

DB — Elmmanuel Brooks, Sr., Osceola: Brooks was anywhere and everywhere for the Warriors. The defensive back led the Warriors with 132 tackles and he also picked off three passes.

DB — Marcus McCluster, Jr., Largo: The Packers’ senior made 38 tackles and picked off five passes at defensive back.

ATH — Caleb Coburn, Sr., East Lake: Slash should be really next to Coburn's name because he truly could do it all. Coburn threw for 1,406 yards, 14 touchdowns and rushed for 1,271 and 18 scores. But wait, there's more. The senior switched over to defense and recorded 68 tackles and 11 went for a loss.

SPECIALISTS

P — Nathaniel Sosa-Jones, Sr., Lakewood: Averaged 44.4 yards per punt (31 punts) and had a long of 69 for the Spartans.

K — Carson Karuzas, Sr., Calvary Christian: Karuzas connected on 63-of-64 extra points and made 3-of-5 field goal attempts, with a long of 42 yards.

ATH — Geremyah Porter, Jr., Tarpon Springs: Porter totaled 567 yards kick return yards and also had 282 receiving and 144 rushing for the Spongers.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Harvey, Clearwater Central Catholic: Just because the Marauders didn't end the year hoisting the Class 1M state championship doesn't mean Harvey and his group still won't be the first to win it all in Pinellas County. The often brash Harvey has gone on record to say CCC will be the first program in Pinellas to win a state championship and in 2022, his Marauders played their hearts out to make that prophecy happen. A loaded schedule that included wins over Berkeley Prep, Tampa Catholic, Sebring, Jesuit, Carrollwood Day and IMG Academy White was one thing. Then the impressive run to the Class 1M state title game, which included an improbable come-from-behind win over University Christian. A job well done by Harvey and his staff.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jershaun Newton, Clearwater Central Catholic: When it came down to needing that extra yard for a first down or clutch throw for a touchdown, who you gonna call? Not Ghostbusters. Call on Jershaun Newton, because he as a dual-threat could hurt you either by air or on ground. The sophomore sensation continued to make his name be known around the Sunshine State and his stats for the 2022 campaign were hard to touch if you're talking about Tampa Bay signal callers. Newton had 38 total touchdowns and 3,574 combined yards of offense. Imagine, he's got two more years to play on the high school circuit. He might be the one to lead CCC to the state championship promise land and make good on Harvey's proclamation.

