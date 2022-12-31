ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

q973radio.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Man sustained minor injuries in Market Street shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just before overnight on North Market Street. SPD responded to shots fired call at 1906 North Market St. just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim told police that he was walking near Popeyes on N....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Be aware of fake check scam in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - It's a new year, but plenty of old crooks trying to scam you out of your money. The holidays have just passed and many are thinking about how they are going to pay for all those Christmas gifts charged to a credit card. The bad guys know...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Fire destroys vacant Sprague St. house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire destroyed a vacant house early Monday morning in Shreveport’s Ledbetter Heights neighborhood just west of downtown. The Shreveport Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Sprague Street at 3:14 a.m. and arrived to find the two-story wood-framed house fully involved with fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

New Year's fitness resolutions

People got a head start on their New Year's Resolution at the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana early Monday morning. People got a head start on their New Year's Resolution at the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana early Monday morning. Sesame becomes 9th major food allergen in U.S. Sesame becomes 9th major...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport responds to video of large leak in ceiling

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has released a statement about a leak at one of its facilities. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, KSLA was sent a video of a substantial amount of water leaking from the ceiling of the medical facility. In the video, several people dressed in scrubs are seen trying to sop up the water with a number of towels. The individual who sent the video said they were concerned about sanitation and patient safety.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Missing Bienville woman may be homicide witness

RINGGOLD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who may be a witness in connection with a homicide discovered early New Year’s Day. Sheriff John Ballance says the disappearance of 43-year-old Kimberly Moore may be...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

Thousands in NWLA Now Without Power After Storms

The National Weather Service in Shreveport still has all of Northwest Louisiana, portions of East Texas and Southern Arkansas under a Tornado Watch until 11:00 am today, Tuesday, January 3. Though the chances are slim, we might not be done with this nasty weather yet. The storms that slammed the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport councilman looks ahead to what 2023 will bring

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s a new year and a new administration for the City of Shreveport. And, in part, it’s also a new look to the City Council. KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers talked with one councilman on what he sees as the challenges that lay ahead in 2023.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Police attacked by man with machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve

Three NYPD officers were attacked by a machete-wielding assailant who was swiftly shot by police near Times Square on New Year’s Eve, officials said. Police attacked by man with machete near Times Square …. Three NYPD officers were attacked by a machete-wielding assailant who was swiftly shot by police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Villa Norte shooting victim named

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in north Shreveport late Sunday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Jeremiah Kelly, 19, of Shreveport, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds just after 6 p.m. at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. That runs north off North Hearne Avenue just west of North Market Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Carjacking Turns Deadly on New Year’s Eve

Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives have an investigation underway into what information says is a carjacking turned deadly. On December 31, 2022, just before 1:45 a.m., Shreveport Police Patrol officers were dispatched to 3215 Knight Street on reports of a shooting. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. Despite the Shreveport Fire Department’s efforts, the man was pronounced deceased on scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man arrested after home invasion in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after a home invasion that happened on New Year’s Day in Bossier City. The Bossier City Police Department says they responded to the call in the 1400 block of Traffic Street on Jan. 1 just before 4 p.m. The suspect was found and arrested that same evening.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Shreveport church to host Bible Study Conference 2023

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bible ministries with members all over the country will soon be headed to Shreveport. G & W Ministries is hosting a Bible Study Conference along with area church Mary Springhill AME. Host Wanda Holmes and Speaker Isiah Anderson sat down with KSLA on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to discuss the upcoming event.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Housefire in Shreveport extinguished by 5 fire units

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Department fire crews were dispatched at 7:58PM on Saturday to the 1600 block of Mayhaw Circle to a reported single-story wood framed house fire. The first unit on the scene reportedly saw smoke coming from the right side of the house. Firefighters were able...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Celebratory gunfire finds Shreveport woman inches from tragedy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Most people celebrate New Year’s with fireworks. But as the holiday approached, celebratory gunshots were another loud sound heard by residents in the city of Shreveport. New Year’s Day found one resident just inches away from tragedy. It’s normal to hear fireworks outside...
SHREVEPORT, LA

