Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Broken Sewer Reason for Partial Closure of Shreveport Intersection
Once again, the failing, antiquated infrastructure of Shreveport's water and sewerage has been called into question as it has now caused more traffic congestion at an already congested intersection. And this time, stopped traffic has plenty of time to suffer through a terrible smell. According to the Louisiana Department of...
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
Flash Flooding & Severe Storms Strike Shreveport and Bossier City
The weather has started off 2023 with heavy storms across the Shreveport and Bossier area. Before the day even got started on January 2nd, weather forecasters and storm chasers were paying attention to the Shreveport area. Multiple forecasts expected storms storms to come through in the early afternoon, and there...
ktalnews.com
Man sustained minor injuries in Market Street shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just before overnight on North Market Street. SPD responded to shots fired call at 1906 North Market St. just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim told police that he was walking near Popeyes on N....
KTBS
Be aware of fake check scam in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's a new year, but plenty of old crooks trying to scam you out of your money. The holidays have just passed and many are thinking about how they are going to pay for all those Christmas gifts charged to a credit card. The bad guys know...
ktalnews.com
Fire destroys vacant Sprague St. house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire destroyed a vacant house early Monday morning in Shreveport’s Ledbetter Heights neighborhood just west of downtown. The Shreveport Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Sprague Street at 3:14 a.m. and arrived to find the two-story wood-framed house fully involved with fire.
ktalnews.com
New Year's fitness resolutions
People got a head start on their New Year's Resolution at the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana early Monday morning. People got a head start on their New Year's Resolution at the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana early Monday morning. Sesame becomes 9th major food allergen in U.S. Sesame becomes 9th major...
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
Yahoo Sports
From crafting museum dioramas to aggravating Elvis, Caddo Parish woman lives more than a century of local history
Lucy Dell Herring Trusty was born on a cotton farm on the banks of the Red River on Dec. 19, 1917. The world was just getting used to the idea of automobiles and telephones. Rural folks took their wagons to church; a trip to Shreveport meant a ride on the train.
KSLA
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport responds to video of large leak in ceiling
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has released a statement about a leak at one of its facilities. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, KSLA was sent a video of a substantial amount of water leaking from the ceiling of the medical facility. In the video, several people dressed in scrubs are seen trying to sop up the water with a number of towels. The individual who sent the video said they were concerned about sanitation and patient safety.
ktalnews.com
Missing Bienville woman may be homicide witness
RINGGOLD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who may be a witness in connection with a homicide discovered early New Year’s Day. Sheriff John Ballance says the disappearance of 43-year-old Kimberly Moore may be...
Thousands in NWLA Now Without Power After Storms
The National Weather Service in Shreveport still has all of Northwest Louisiana, portions of East Texas and Southern Arkansas under a Tornado Watch until 11:00 am today, Tuesday, January 3. Though the chances are slim, we might not be done with this nasty weather yet. The storms that slammed the...
KSLA
Shreveport councilman looks ahead to what 2023 will bring
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s a new year and a new administration for the City of Shreveport. And, in part, it’s also a new look to the City Council. KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers talked with one councilman on what he sees as the challenges that lay ahead in 2023.
ktalnews.com
Police attacked by man with machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve
Three NYPD officers were attacked by a machete-wielding assailant who was swiftly shot by police near Times Square on New Year’s Eve, officials said. Police attacked by man with machete near Times Square …. Three NYPD officers were attacked by a machete-wielding assailant who was swiftly shot by police...
KTBS
Villa Norte shooting victim named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in north Shreveport late Sunday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Jeremiah Kelly, 19, of Shreveport, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds just after 6 p.m. at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. That runs north off North Hearne Avenue just west of North Market Street.
Shreveport Carjacking Turns Deadly on New Year’s Eve
Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives have an investigation underway into what information says is a carjacking turned deadly. On December 31, 2022, just before 1:45 a.m., Shreveport Police Patrol officers were dispatched to 3215 Knight Street on reports of a shooting. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. Despite the Shreveport Fire Department’s efforts, the man was pronounced deceased on scene.
KSLA
Man arrested after home invasion in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after a home invasion that happened on New Year’s Day in Bossier City. The Bossier City Police Department says they responded to the call in the 1400 block of Traffic Street on Jan. 1 just before 4 p.m. The suspect was found and arrested that same evening.
KSLA
Shreveport church to host Bible Study Conference 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bible ministries with members all over the country will soon be headed to Shreveport. G & W Ministries is hosting a Bible Study Conference along with area church Mary Springhill AME. Host Wanda Holmes and Speaker Isiah Anderson sat down with KSLA on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to discuss the upcoming event.
KSLA
Housefire in Shreveport extinguished by 5 fire units
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Department fire crews were dispatched at 7:58PM on Saturday to the 1600 block of Mayhaw Circle to a reported single-story wood framed house fire. The first unit on the scene reportedly saw smoke coming from the right side of the house. Firefighters were able...
KSLA
Celebratory gunfire finds Shreveport woman inches from tragedy
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Most people celebrate New Year’s with fireworks. But as the holiday approached, celebratory gunshots were another loud sound heard by residents in the city of Shreveport. New Year’s Day found one resident just inches away from tragedy. It’s normal to hear fireworks outside...
