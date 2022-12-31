Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara County’s Lompoc animal shelter adds weekend hours
Santa Barbara County Animal Services' Lompoc shelter will be now be open Friday through Monday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Jan. 6. The post Santa Barbara County’s Lompoc animal shelter adds weekend hours appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Solvang to Rule Thursday Whether Tree Burn Will Occur
Noting recent rainy weather, city of Solvang officials say they will decide on Thursday whether the annual Christmas Tree Burn will occur as planned Friday night. The tree burn — the official end of the 6-week Julefest celebration — has been scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Old Mission Santa Ines.
trazeetravel.com
“Bachelor” Star Andrew Firestone Opens Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown
Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown and its Saint Remy restaurant debuted on the Santa Barbara scene on Dec. 26. Former The Bachelor star Andrew Firestone, along with co-founder Jess Park, of StonePark Capital, are behind the development and transformation. “As Santa Barbara natives, Jess and I are thrilled to re-introduce this...
Noozhawk
Macy’s Will Be Out of La Cumbre Plaza by 2028 as Housing Plans Roil Santa Barbara
Macy’s in Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre Plaza shopping center won’t be around after 2028. The loss of the iconic department store is one of the changes in store for La Cumbre Plaza, a 31-acre site at the center of a community controversy over housing, planning and transportation.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria’s Rec & Parks Leader Reflects on Lengthy Tenure
With more than 40 years working for the city of Santa Maria, Alex Posada still gets a thrill at what the job of Recreation and Parks Department job brings on a daily basis. “It’s really just that every day I come in I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen that day. I know in my mind what I’m supposed to get done that day, and then things just come up,” said Posada, director of the department since 1993.
Noozhawk
Up to 5 Inches of Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County This Week
Santa Barbara County can expect moderate to heavy rainfall most of this week, which could lead to significant runoff into local reservoirs as well as urban flooding, officials say. This week’s storms are expected to cause Gibraltar Reservoir on the upper Santa Ynez River — at 57.3% of capacity on...
onekindesign.com
A beautiful farmhouse retreat inspired by nature in Ojai, California
This gorgeous farmhouse retreat was designed by Kevin Tsai Architecture in collaboration with Mckuin Design, located on a sprawling 10-acre property just outside of Ojai, California. Surrounding by a serene bucolic landscape, this 5,500-square-foot home boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a 700-square-foot guest house with a Murphy bed and full bathroom.
Noozhawk
Oil in Toro Creek Traced to Natural-Seepage Well Built in 1882
Oil that was discovered New Year’s Day in Toro Creek in the Carpinteria-Summerland area was the result of natural seepage, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department. At about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel responded to a report of oil in Toro Creek along the 1000...
kclu.org
How wet was it? 2.4" of rain in Ventura, 3.6" in Santa Barbara, and a whopping 4.5" in SLO
You know it already. The Tri-Counties was hit by a whopper of a storm. But, how wet was it?. Rainfall totals in the region ranged from more than two inches in most coastal, and inland areas to more than six inches in a few mountain areas. Ventura County had 2.4"...
The City of Santa Maria is hosting a New Year’s Day Guided Hike
The City of Santa Maria hosts a New Year's Day guided hike at Los Flores Ranch Park on Sunday. The post The City of Santa Maria is hosting a New Year’s Day Guided Hike appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to oil leak north of Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a reported oil leak into the 1000 block of Toro Creek near Carpinteria around 11:33 a. m. on Jan. 1. The post Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to oil leak north of Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Heralds Arrival of First Baby of 2023
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is announcing the arrival of the first babies of the new year. Por Soua (Paw-Shoo-Uh) and Grayson Peters of Goleta welcomed their first child, a daughter named Rose, into the world at 3:33 a.m. New Years Day, Jan. 1, 2023, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Rose...
Multi-agency effort underway to assist with Toro Incident in Santa Barbara Co.
Multiple agencies are coming together to help manage natural oil seepage occurring in southern Santa Barbara County.
New vineyard opens on historic ranch in Santa Ynez Valley
New vineyard opens on historic ranch in Santa Ynez Valley The post New vineyard opens on historic ranch in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Barbara Levenson of Santa Barbara, 1942-2022
Barbara Levenson, 80, of Santa Barbara, sadly left us on December 29, 2022. Barbara was born on January 31, 1942, to Ruth and Harry Eisenberg in Los Angeles. She was raised in West Los Angeles and built a community of friends she cherished from her days at Fairfax and Beverly Hills high schools.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County’s Homeless Point-in-Time Count Needs Volunteers
For one day, for four hours, volunteers with the Point-in-Time Count can make a real difference in homelessness. The Point-in-Time Count sends teams of volunteers across Santa Barbara County on a headcount of homeless people in order to gather an accurate census that provides a basis for grant funding by nonprofits and local, state, and federal governments. Collectively, these grants go toward housing assistance, access to programs, and self-sufficiency for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness.
Noozhawk
Major Storm to Impact County; Recent Burn Scars at Risk of Flooding and Debris Flows
A significant storm is expected in Santa Barbara County Wednesday, Jan. 4 through Thursday Jan. 5. Heavy rain, strong winds and high surf are expected across Santa Barbara County. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Santa Barbara County from. Wednesday late afternoon through Thursday morning. The...
Two kite surfers in need of assistance off of Gaviota State Beach draw emergency responders
State Parks Lifeguards and Santa Barbara County Fire's Ocean Rescue team responded to two kite surfers near Gaviota State Beach in need of assistance around 1:10 p.m. on Jan. 1. The post Two kite surfers in need of assistance off of Gaviota State Beach draw emergency responders appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara County Improves Drought Conditions This Week
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Santa Barbara County has improved drought conditions with the rainstorms this week. The monitor updated this past Thursday showing an improvement for most of the county from "Exceptional Drought" and "Extreme Drought" to "Severe Drought." The U.S. Drought Monitor categories are as follows:. None. D0-...
Noozhawk
NWS Issues Flood Watch for Santa Barbara County Ahead of Rainstorm
With this week’s rainstorm, “significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar,” the National Weather Service said when issuing a Flood Watch Tuesday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible throughout Santa Barbara County from late Wednesday afternoon through...
Comments / 0