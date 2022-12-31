ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Bolivia protesters burn cars, clash with police after governor arrested

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xmIbM_0jzMaHKI00

Protesters in Bolivia’s Santa Cruz, a relatively wealthy farming region, attacked buildings, burned cars and blocked highways as part of a 24-hour strike on Friday following the arrest of the regional governor, a right-wing opposition leader.

As night fell, protesters in parts of the provincial capital torched cars and tires and hurled fireworks toward police, who used tear gas to try to disperse the crowds.

Pedro Vaca, Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression for the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), said in a post on Twitter he was receiving reports of “severe attacks” on the media, attributed to police deployments.

“I call on the authorities to give public instructions to their agents on the duty to guarantee freedoms of press, peaceful assembly and association,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13pAVI_0jzMaHKI00
A man attempts to extinguish a fire in a car during the 24-hour strike in Bolivia.
AFP via Getty Images

During the day, largely peaceful groups had protested around the city by blocking roads with tires, rocks and flags strung across streets as blockades.

The protests are the latest face-off between Santa Cruz, led by Governor Luis Fernando Camacho, and leftist President Luis Arce’s government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D2tap_0jzMaHKI00
Smoke rises from fires set by demonstrators in Santa Cruz on Friday.
REUTERS

Camacho was detained Wednesday on a charge of “terrorism” for his alleged involvement in 2019 political unrest that saw then-President Evo Morales flee the country.

He was sentenced to four months of pre-trial detention late Thursday and was transferred to a maximum security prison early Friday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IwEFi_0jzMaHKI00
Police clash with protesters in Santa Cruz, Bolivia.
AP

Camacho has maintained his innocence and called his arrest and transport to La Paz, the country’s capital, a kidnapping. Prosecutors denied the arrest was a kidnapping or politically motivated.

The governor became a face for the right-wing opposition movement as a civic leader who called for Morales to step down in 2019. On Twitter Friday morning, Camacho’s communications team said the fallout from the contested election “was not a coup, it was fraud.”

Camacho also led weeks-long protests snarling trade from the region through last month, calling for the government to move up a census date that would likely give Santa Cruz more political representation and tax revenues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AWTpW_0jzMaHKI00
The protests come after the detention of Luis Fernando Camacho, an opposition governor.
REUTERS

The government has not said how it will respond to Friday’s roadblocks, though some military forces were spread throughout Santa Cruz late Thursday. In the last round of protests, government-allied groups violently clashed with Camacho supporters.

Meanwhile, some companies said they would pause sales while Camacho remained in jail.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Germany condemns New Year's attacks on fire, police officers

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Monday condemned incidents on New Year’s Eve in which police officers and firefighters were attacked, mostly with fireworks. People across Germany on Saturday resumed their tradition of setting off large numbers of fireworks in public places to see in the new year. That followed two years in which sales of fireworks were banned as part of efforts to avoid overloading hospitals and discourage large public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebrations were accompanied by a large number of cases in which emergency officials were assailed with fireworks. In Berlin, the fire service counted at least 38 such attacks and said 15 officers were injured. Police said they had 18 injured officers, German news agency dpa reported. Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey said that “this scale of readiness to use violence and destruction ... damages our city.” She tweeted that her administration will discuss expanding the number of areas in which fireworks are banned.
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
CBS Sacramento

U.S. Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. killed chasing migrants crossing border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - United States Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. was killed in an ATV crash while chasing a group of migrants crossing the border near Mission.Agent Gonzalez was traveling at high speed on Dec. 7 when he crashed. The 38-year-old father of two was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Gonzalez previously served with the United States Department of Homeland Security - Customs and Border Protection - United States Border Patrol for more than ten years. He was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station. Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores, who represents South Texas, tweeted a tribute to him.He is survived by his two children, father, grandmother, brother, aunts, uncles and girlfriend.
MISSION, TX
Vice

A Crackdown on the MS-13 Is Causing More Arrests at US Border

The number of alleged MS-13 gang members arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked by almost 200 percent in the last year, likely the result of El Salvador’s intensifying crackdown on gangs. U.S. border authorities detained 312 suspected members of the MS-13 during the 2022 fiscal year that ended...
Daily Mail

Former US congressman David Rivera is arrested in Georgia in connection with Venezuela corruption probe after signing $50million contract with Maduro's government

Former Rep. David Rivera was arrested Monday for charges of conspiring to launder money and illegally acting as an agent of the Venezuelan government, according to a U.S. official and an indictment. Rivera and his associate Esther Nuhfer sought to improve bilateral ties between the U.S. and Venezuela in exchange...
ATLANTA, GA
The Jewish Press

Israel Warns Lebanon: We’ll Bomb Beirut Airport If Iran Ships Weapons There

Israel warned Lebanon on Saturday that it will bomb Beirut Airport if the government allows Iran to use the facility to deliver weapons to its proxy, Hezbollah. The warning follows a broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news channel about an Iranian plan to use the airport as its new arms smuggling corridor.
Border Report

Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
TEXAS STATE
France 24

More than 10 killed in prison attack in northern Mexico city Juarez

Mexican authorities said on Sunday at least 14 people died in an armed attack at a prison in the northern border city Juarez and two more died during a later armed aggression elsewhere in the city. The Chihuahua state prosecutor said in a statement that among those who died in...
The Jewish Press

Palestinian Authority Paved Illegal Highway in Gush Etzion with Foreign Funding

The Gush Etzion Regional Council and local residents recently discovered the construction of a highway starting at Za’atara village, 11 km southeast of Bethlehem in Gush Etzion, north of the Herodion site, and reaching into the Judean Desert. At the start of the new road stands a sign in Arabic saying it was paved with foreign funding and assistance from the Palestinian Authority.
AFP

Venezuela leader says willing to work at normalizing US ties

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said in an interview broadcast Sunday that he is willing to work towards normalizing relations with the United States, despite the continued sanctions crippling his country. "Venezuela is ready, totally ready, to take steps towards a process of normalization of diplomatic, consular and political relations with the current administration of the United States and with administrations to come," Maduro said in an interview broadcast on Venezuelan state television.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

Report: Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah in ICU, Son Denies He’s Unconscious

The head of Iran’s proxy terror group in Lebanon, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, has been taken to the intensive care unit in a Beirut hospital, according to a report on Sunday by Israel’s Channel 12 News. The Iranian proxy chief was reportedly admitted to the Great Prophet Hospital...
The Independent

‘Multiple casualties’ feared after loud explosion heard outside Kabul military airport

An explosion was heard outside the military airport in Kabul which is feared to have caused “multiple casualties”, Afghanistan’s Taliban government has said. “Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured,” said Abdul Nafi Takor, a spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry.Mr Takor said investigations are underway. He, however, did not specify the nature or target of the explosion.No details on the number of casualties or damage have been shared yet, but the blast is believed to have taken place just outside the capital’s military-run...
BBC

Mexico prison break: Hunt for escapees turns deadly

At least seven people have been killed in a shoot-out in Mexico as officials searched for 30 inmates who staged a bloody prison break on Sunday. Gunmen opened fire on state investigators who were hunting the escapees, killing at least two of them. Five gunmen also died in the shoot-out,...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
71K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy