ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 44

John Acsp
3d ago

Lightfoot and Kim fox ended Lakeview as a safe place to live. vote out Lightfoot. Fox and chief Justice tim Evans if you want safe neighborhoods.

Reply(1)
9
Daniel
3d ago

Hell of a job Lightfoot and Kim Foxx! I hope your New Year is just as pleasant and peaceful as it is for all the victims of crime you've had created this past year

Reply
5
Raven 421
4d ago

Lakeview lol my grandparents both got mugged while living there several times .so no .

Reply(2)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1440 WROK

Illinois Hidden Gem Is One Of America’s Most Underrated Attractions

This hidden gem in the heart of Chicago, Illinois is seriously one of the most underrated attractions you'll ever find in America. For Christmas, my boyfriend surprised me with tickets to a museum in Illinois that I have never heard of. I thought only the Field Museum, Museum of Science & Industry, and Shedd Aquarium were the most sought out attractions in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
hpherald.com

A car pound, snow cones, and infested furniture in Season 3 of ‘South Side’

Editor's note: this piece was originally published by South Side Weekly. On December 6, part of the cast, directors, and show supporters gathered at the DuSable Museum to watch an advanced screening of HBO Max’s critically acclaimed South Side season three. South Side is not only an ode to Chicago, but a ride of comedic relief that embraces the cultural complexities of the city.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

West Sub’s new owner

Good news as 2022 closed that a final deal was made to wrap up the sale of West Suburban Hospital and Weiss Memorial to its new owners. Our interest is West Sub, the better-than-century-old health-care institution that has been integral to Oak Park, Austin and River Forest as a place of healing, a source of jobs, and, for most of its years, a critical leader in our communities.
OAK PARK, IL
Eater

Inside Kyuramen, the Japanese Chain’s First Chicago Location

River North has a new ramen shop, part of an ongoing effort by Tony Hu to bring Asian chains to Chicago. Hu, the founder of Lao Sze Chuan, and his team welcome Kyuramen to Chicago in December, taking over the space vacated by Imperial Lamian on the corner of State and Hubbard.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Data: Chicago one of America’s loneliest cities

"Are you lonesome tonight?" Data reveals loneliest cities in America. (KSNF/KODE | WGN) Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
CHICAGO, IL
103GBF

20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago

It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
ROSEMONT, IL
yieldpro.com

Kiser Group closes Edgewater mixed-use building for $9.2 million

Kiser Group, Chicagoland’s leading mid-market multifamily brokerage, announces the closing of a 52-unit mixed-use property located in the Edgewater neighborhood of Chicago. Directors Andy Friedman and Jake Parker, along with Managing Broker Lee Kiser represented both the buyer and the seller in this $9.2 million transaction. “5920 N Ridge,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Plan on a cloudy and foggy evening with temperatures near 40 degrees. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a warm front will usher in milder air and moisture overnight. Expect widespread rain after midnight through the predawn hours of Tuesday. Some heavier downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rainfall amounts will range from a half inch to as much as an inch.Scattered rain chance linger into Tuesday, especially during the morning hours. The same front that will increase rain chances tonight, will create a huge temperature difference across the area tomorrow. Temperatures in the afternoon will range...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area

Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Video shows burglars raiding Mag Mile luxury boutique on Christmas morning

Chicago — Newly released surveillance video shows a three-man burglary team raiding a high-end Magnificent Mile boutique on Christmas morning. Chicago police released the footage as they try to track down the thieves. CWB Chicago first told you about the break-in last month. In the footage, three burglars arrive...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy