Bronny James, Sierra Canyon might have received ‘blessing in disguise’ with stunning loss to West Linn (Oregon) at Les Schwab Invitational

HILLSBORO, Ore. — One night after a stunning loss to local Oregon team West Linn that reverberated through social media, many were wondering how Bronny James and Sierra Canyon would bounce back. The Trailblazers, ranked 16th nationally in the latest SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25, entered the Les Schwab Invitational...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
‘I’m so proud of him;’ Dana Altman reacts to Jackson Shelstad’s remarkable tournament run at West Linn

It’s been a frustrating start to the basketball season for Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks, who ended the 2022 calendar year with an 8-6 record, suffering abysmal home losses to both UC Irvine and Utah Valley. They’ve been dealing with injuries from the very start, missing key contributors like Nate Bittle, Jermain Couisnard, Keeshawn Barthelemy, and Brennan Rigsby for a good portion of the year. With all of those negatives going on in the program, you’ve got to try and take the positives where you can get them. So when 4-star Oregon signee Jackson Shelstad went on a remarkable run...
