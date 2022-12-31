It’s been a frustrating start to the basketball season for Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks, who ended the 2022 calendar year with an 8-6 record, suffering abysmal home losses to both UC Irvine and Utah Valley. They’ve been dealing with injuries from the very start, missing key contributors like Nate Bittle, Jermain Couisnard, Keeshawn Barthelemy, and Brennan Rigsby for a good portion of the year. With all of those negatives going on in the program, you’ve got to try and take the positives where you can get them. So when 4-star Oregon signee Jackson Shelstad went on a remarkable run...

WEST LINN, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO