HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department said an apartment complex caught fire due to fireworks on New Year’s Eve. Police said at about 8 p.m. Saturday, officers responded with the Hillsboro Fire Department after fireworks, combined with a trash can, started a fire that reached an apartment building in the 1100 block of Northeast Hillaire Drive. A post on the HPD Facebook page said it was an irresponsible way to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO