"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
New York Times reporter Russ Buettner discusses key takeaways after Democrats released some of former President Donald Trump's taxes to the public.
Friday’s release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from his four years in the White House and two years prior is an important and long overdue public service. It ensures the continuation of the half-century-long tradition of Oval Office transparency in which Americans can review their commander in chief’s taxes. It also ensures that legal wrangling over more than three-and-a-half years couldn’t keep the Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining the tax documents guaranteed to them under federal law.
Former president Donald Trump bailed out his son Donald Trump Jr’s failed business to the tune of $1m in 2018, according to the former president’s tax returns released on Friday, The New York Times reported. In 2010, the former president’s eldest son started Titan Atlas Manufacturing, which provided cast panels for prefabricated homes. But the company quickly ran into hard times. The Times reported in 2017 that it fell deeply into debt. That led to Mr Trump setting up a company called D B Pace to take over. Mr Trump’s tax returns from 2018 show that the president suffered...
Despite repeatedly promising to donate his annual salary in office, former President Donald Trump apparently made zero charitable contributions during his last year in the White House, according to just-released tax documents from the House Ways and Means Committee. The taxes, published by Congress after a years-long and frequently acrimonious legal battle with the former president, show that while Trump did indeed make a series of salary donations in his first three years in office — often touted during White House press briefings. But Trump's well of philanthropic goodwill evidently dried up entirely by 2020, during which he reported absolutely no charitable...
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
On Tuesday, the House Jan. 6 committee released transcripts from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Hutchinson, who worked for White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, was privy to some of the most intimate and incriminating conversations that took place during the Trump administration. She has never disappointed with her jaw-dropping testimony, and the latest revelations from her are no different.
Former President Donald Trump could use a lot of referrals—to a tailor, for example, who could outfit him in clothes that are his size. But this week he got the referrals that he most deserved: to the Department of Justice, recommending his criminal prosecution for trying to thwart the peaceful transfer of political power.
While Donald Trump’s tax returns have been an issue since he put himself forward as a potential Republican candidate in 2015, the issue was still front and centre when he stood for re-election in 2020.The release of his tax returns for the years 2015 to 2020 by the House Ways & Means Committee has shed new light on claims he made during that campaign, as a resurfaced video clip highlights.On 29 September of 2020, he faced off against Joe Biden in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.Moderator Chris Wallace, then of Fox News,...
DeSantis has been dominating the news cycle in 2022. And his pr stunts have attracted more than wanted attention. DeSantis is currently facing several legal issues. Governor Ron DeSantis’ political strategy has attracted national attention because of his ability to choose culture war themes and promote them with the help of a cooperative Florida Legislature.
A newly released transcript shows Trump's remarks on Jan. 6, including calls to "fight like hell," were improvised after warnings of the potential for violence.
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. "I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically...
Don’t let the cynics who know little about our tax system trick you into thinking there was nothing all that new or important in the six years of Donald Trump’s taxes released Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee. In fact, even if some of it was...
It takes a lot to steal the headlines on a day where Andrew Tate has been buried six feet under by Greta Thunberg after being completely and utterly wrecked by the climate activist after his attempts to troll her backfired in spectacular fashion, but Donald Trump‘s tax returns are certainly one way of seizing the spotlight.
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
The MyPillow CEO accused the committee of wasteful spending practices as he seeks to oust Ronna McDaniel as chair.
WASHINGTON (AP) —Democrats in Congress released six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, the culmination of a yearslong effort to learn about the finances of a onetime business mogul who broke decades of political precedent when he refused to voluntarily release the information as he sought the White House.
Newly released IRS documents revealed former President Donald Trump's sprawling empire was awash in a sea of red ink from 2015-2020. Over six years, Trump's primary holding company, known as DJT Holdings LLC, accumulated in excess of $313 million in reported losses. Why it matters: The documents were released by...
Harmeet Dhillon also accused the panel of having "wasted millions for a purely political witch-hunt" after subpoena withdrawal.
Former President Donald Trump had long fought to keep his tax returns under wraps, but on Friday, several years of filings were released.
