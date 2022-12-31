Read full article on original website
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Hazelnut Mocha Smoothies
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Hazelnut Mocha Smoothies. -In a blender, combine the milk, Nutella, and espresso powder; cover and process until blended. -Add ice cubes; cover and process until smooth. -Add ice cream; cover and process until smooth. Pour into chilled glasses; serve immediately. -Makes three servings. If...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cream Cheese Scrambled Eggs
1 – 3 oz. package of cream cheese, softened. -In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and cream until smooth. -Beat in the eggs, Parmesan cheese, lemon pepper, and salt. Stir in bacon. -In a large skillet, melt butter; add egg mixture. Cook and stir over medium heat until...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Albert
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Albert. Albert is an adult male Labrador Retriever/Australian Cattle Dog mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Albert is friendly, gentle, and funny. To schedule an appointment to meet him, contact Gateway...
wtaj.com
Meet Diesel, the gentle giant from the Central PA Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — He may be a big boy, but he’s a good boy, and he’s looking for his fur-ever home. Meet Diesel, the pitt mix who is currently available for adoption at the Central PA Humane Society. Don’t let his size fool you, Diesel is a big sweetheart who just wants some love, a good rub, and a tasty treat. Diesel would do best in a home without other dogs or cats, but would love to have some kiddo companions or an owner that can keep up with his energy level.
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 1/2/23
Charlie came back to us because his owner was moving and could not take him. He is a very affectionate, energetic boy that would love an active family to go on adventures with. We aren’t sure of his background, but he can be nervous in new situations. Older children who are familiar with dogs would be best for him. He has so much potential, he just needs someone patient to work with him. Charlie would like to meet any other dogs in the home prior to adoption, though he seems to like other dogs pretty well! If he sounds like a good fit for you, apply today! Visit Charlie at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 62. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Family Welcomes First Baby of the Year at Penn Highlands
DUBOIS, Pa. — An area family welcomed the first baby of the New Year at Penn Highlands DuBois on Sunday. Rylee Rebecca Grimm, a baby girl, arrived at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois. The parents, Ryan and Taylor...
wtaj.com
Family welcomes New Year’s Day Baby ‘Gracie’ at UPMC Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona couple welcomed their third baby just minutes into the New Year at UPMC Altoona. Max Glasson and Erin Vigne were overjoyed to meet their baby girl Gracie. She joined the world, and 2023, at just over 6.7 pounds at 12:16 am on January 1, 2023.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Chief Deputy Bartley Announces Election Bid for Jefferson County Sheriff
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Over ten years ago, Chief Deputy Samuel Bartley started with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office under the guidance of Sheriff Carl J. Gotwald, Sr. Bartley grew up in Brookville and currently resides there with his wife and two daughters. He is a member...
Benzel’s closes factory outlet store in Altoona for good, plans expansion
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Benzel’s has announced that their Altoona factory outlet store has closed for good with the start of the new year. The outlet store closed its doors on New Year’s Eve after more than 60 years of being open to the public. The company took to its Facebook page and delivered the […]
Truck carrying 2300 gallons of fuel crashes in Blair Co.
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–One driver sustained a minor injury after driving off Maple Hollow Road Tuesday morning in Duncansville. Allegheny Township Fire Chief Tracy Saylor said the crash occurred before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. He also added that the driver couldn’t see the road and ended up driving into the ditch, hitting two […]
explore venango
Franklin Man Accused of Attempting to Break into Medicine Room, Residents’ Rooms at Sugar Valley Lodge
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A resident of the Sugar Valley Lodge Personal Care Home was arrested for reportedly trying to break into the facility’s medicine room and other residents’ rooms last week. According to a release issued on Tuesday, January 3, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department received...
butlerradio.com
Clarion County Convenience Store Sells Winning Lottery Ticket
A Clarion County convenience store recently sold a winning lottery ticket worth over $100,000. Pennsylvania Lottery officials say the Country Fair on Route 322 in Shippensville recently sold a $122,000 winning Plus The Cash scratch-off ticket. The Country Fair store will also receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.
Armstrong County man breaks state record for the largest elk taken during archery season
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — An Armstrong County man broke the state record for the largest elk taken during archery season. “I thought I was going to get a big one, but I didn’t think I’d get a state record,” said Dave Kammerdiener. Dave Kammerdiener started hunting...
explore venango
Historical Series: The Time the World’s Gaze Was on Venango County and Peace Hung in the Balance
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: “The Time the World’s Gaze was on Venango County and Peace Hung in the Balance,” Part I. In 1957, a Filipino “war bride” is accused of fatally shooting her husband at his father’s residence in Pleasantville, Pa.
wdadradio.com
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY
Today is the observance of New Year’s Day. There will be some closures in effect today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including Indiana County courts and PennDOT driver’s license centers. After being closed yesterday, all PA liquor stores are open today. Many banks will follow a holiday schedule today, so check with your bank to determine if you’re able to have teller service today.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at local Sheetz
A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Butler County gas station. The winning Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at Sheetz, 499 Evans City Road, Butler, for the Dec. 28 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 26-32-38-45-56, and the red Powerball 1...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Accused of Fleeing Scene After Vehicle Slams Into Tree, Road Sign on Five Mile Run Road
KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was charged for reportedly fleeing the scene of a crash in which her vehicle collided with a tree and a road sign in Knox Township on Saturday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened at 11:32 p.m. on Saturday,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Searching for Suspect Involved in Theft at Clarion Walmart
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft by deception at the Clarion Walmart. According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, January 2, the incident occurred at Walmart on Perkins Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29.
explore venango
Madison Rose Johnson
Madison Rose Johnson, age 15, of Cochranton, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2022. She was born on December 31, 2006, at UPMC Northwest, the daughter of the Kevin R. and Holly L. (Deeter) Johnson. Maddie was an avid dairy showman in many show rings, in PA, NY, and MD.
Comments / 1