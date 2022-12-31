ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Hazelnut Mocha Smoothies

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Hazelnut Mocha Smoothies. -In a blender, combine the milk, Nutella, and espresso powder; cover and process until blended. -Add ice cubes; cover and process until smooth. -Add ice cream; cover and process until smooth. Pour into chilled glasses; serve immediately. -Makes three servings. If...
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cream Cheese Scrambled Eggs

1 – 3 oz. package of cream cheese, softened. -In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and cream until smooth. -Beat in the eggs, Parmesan cheese, lemon pepper, and salt. Stir in bacon. -In a large skillet, melt butter; add egg mixture. Cook and stir over medium heat until...
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Albert

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Albert. Albert is an adult male Labrador Retriever/Australian Cattle Dog mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Albert is friendly, gentle, and funny. To schedule an appointment to meet him, contact Gateway...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

Meet Diesel, the gentle giant from the Central PA Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — He may be a big boy, but he’s a good boy, and he’s looking for his fur-ever home. Meet Diesel, the pitt mix who is currently available for adoption at the Central PA Humane Society. Don’t let his size fool you, Diesel is a big sweetheart who just wants some love, a good rub, and a tasty treat. Diesel would do best in a home without other dogs or cats, but would love to have some kiddo companions or an owner that can keep up with his energy level.
ALTOONA, PA
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 1/2/23

Charlie came back to us because his owner was moving and could not take him. He is a very affectionate, energetic boy that would love an active family to go on adventures with. We aren’t sure of his background, but he can be nervous in new situations. Older children who are familiar with dogs would be best for him. He has so much potential, he just needs someone patient to work with him. Charlie would like to meet any other dogs in the home prior to adoption, though he seems to like other dogs pretty well! If he sounds like a good fit for you, apply today! Visit Charlie at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 62. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Family Welcomes First Baby of the Year at Penn Highlands

DUBOIS, Pa. — An area family welcomed the first baby of the New Year at Penn Highlands DuBois on Sunday. Rylee Rebecca Grimm, a baby girl, arrived at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois. The parents, Ryan and Taylor...
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Truck carrying 2300 gallons of fuel crashes in Blair Co.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–One driver sustained a minor injury after driving off Maple Hollow Road Tuesday morning in Duncansville. Allegheny Township Fire Chief Tracy Saylor said the crash occurred before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. He also added that the driver couldn’t see the road and ended up driving into the ditch, hitting two […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Clarion County Convenience Store Sells Winning Lottery Ticket

A Clarion County convenience store recently sold a winning lottery ticket worth over $100,000. Pennsylvania Lottery officials say the Country Fair on Route 322 in Shippensville recently sold a $122,000 winning Plus The Cash scratch-off ticket. The Country Fair store will also receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.
wdadradio.com

CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY

Today is the observance of New Year’s Day. There will be some closures in effect today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including Indiana County courts and PennDOT driver’s license centers. After being closed yesterday, all PA liquor stores are open today. Many banks will follow a holiday schedule today, so check with your bank to determine if you’re able to have teller service today.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Searching for Suspect Involved in Theft at Clarion Walmart

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft by deception at the Clarion Walmart. According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, January 2, the incident occurred at Walmart on Perkins Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Madison Rose Johnson

Madison Rose Johnson, age 15, of Cochranton, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2022. She was born on December 31, 2006, at UPMC Northwest, the daughter of the Kevin R. and Holly L. (Deeter) Johnson. Maddie was an avid dairy showman in many show rings, in PA, NY, and MD.
COCHRANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy