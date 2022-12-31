Read full article on original website
Related
Hyundai Motor sets 2023 global sales target of 4.32 million vehicles
SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) said on Tuesday it has set its 2023 global sales target at 4.32 million vehicles, up about 8% from its 2022 target of 4.01 million vehicles.
Major Chinese cities past Covid peak as wave moves to rural areas, new study projects
The wave of Covid infections sweeping across China may already have peaked in some of the country's largest cities, including Shanghai and Beijing, according to a new study.
