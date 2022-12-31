MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas Farm Bureau is continuing in 2023 its recognition for “Sesquicentennial Farms” in conjunction with its annual “Century Farm” program. The Century Farm program honors Farm Bureau members who own farms of at least 80 acres within the same family for 100 years or more. The Sesquicentennial Farm recognition goes to farms in the same family for at least 150 years.

KANSAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO