adastraradio.com
Mississippi River levels remain low
Recent rains have helped improve water levels on the Mississippi River. But St. Louis-based National Weather Service Meteorologist Jared Maples says the river is still low from Quincy, Illinois to Memphis, Tennessee. “The only site we have running as close to bank full is at Alton, largely because there’s a...
adastraradio.com
KDA Offers Farmers’ Market and Direct-to-Consumer Virtual Workshop Series
MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture and K-State Research and Extension (KSRE) will offer virtual workshops February 6-10, 2023, to assist farmers’ market vendors and managers, and also for those wanting to sell food products directly to consumers. The workshop series includes five online Lunch and Learn sessions.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Farm Bureau to Honor Tradition, Heritage of Family Farms
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas Farm Bureau is continuing in 2023 its recognition for “Sesquicentennial Farms” in conjunction with its annual “Century Farm” program. The Century Farm program honors Farm Bureau members who own farms of at least 80 acres within the same family for 100 years or more. The Sesquicentennial Farm recognition goes to farms in the same family for at least 150 years.
adastraradio.com
Lending a helping hand to farm families
Risk management guidance is essential for producers. In this episode, eastern Iowa pig farmer Trish Cook explains how their family utilized the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers as they looked to grow their operation. …
adastraradio.com
2023 a budget year as Minnesota Legislative Session begins
The 93rd Minnesota Legislative Session gets underway today. Minnesota Farmers Union government relations director Stu Lourey says the makeup of the legislature has changed with a Democratic majority in the Senate. “Which leaves DFL’ers with unified control of state government. The Governor (Tim Walz) was reelected, the House DFL’ers retained...
adastraradio.com
Farm bill year begins
The Republican leader of the House Ag Committee is eager to work on the next farm bill, but an ag lobbyist says agriculture committees must be finalized before any hearings can happen. Randy Russell tells Brownfield it could be mid-February before committee rosters are set. “This coming weekend in Pennsylvania,...
adastraradio.com
State Sales Tax on Food at Kansas Grocery Stores Drops to 4 Percent
TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – The state sales tax on food at Kansas grocery stores is lower starting Sunday. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that effective January 1st, the Kansas grocery tax drops from 6.5 percent to 4 percent. It’s the first step in a gradual elimination of the sales tax, which is currently scheduled to zero out in 2025.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Lottery Ticket Sales Rise, Casino Revenue Slips in Wake of Legal Sports Wagering
TOPEKA, Kan. — A lucky northeast Kansas lottery player nailed the Powerball jackpot on Nov. 19 to claim $92.9 million. “The Kansas Lottery had the pleasure of making someone out there a little more thankful,” said Stephen Durrell, executive director of the Kansas Lottery. “Nothing makes us happier than giving away a big jackpot to our players.”
