unipanthers.com
Panther men's basketball seeks consecutive road wins at Valparaiso
ESPN+ (Todd Ikcow: Play-by-Play / Jamie Stangel: Analyst) Panther Sports Radio Network (J.W. Cox: Play-by-Play) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI men's basketball looks for a second consecutive conference road win on Wednesday night as the Panthers visit northwest Indiana to take on the Valparaiso Beacons. The Panthers look to continue building momentum following a 66-60 victory at Illinois State on New Year's Eve, while the Beacons look to snap an 0-4 start to league play following a 68-50 home loss to Indiana State on Sunday.
unipanthers.com
UNI women's basketball moves to 2-0 in MVC play over Illinois State
NORMAL, Ill. – It may have been a slow start, but the Panthers were able to find their offense in a 74-64 win over the Illinois State Redbirds. UNI has their first 2-0 start to Missouri Valley Conference play on the road for the first time since 2017 with Sunday's win. Forward Grace Boffeli came one-point shy of tying a career performance on the floor, scoring 25 against the Redbirds and picking up her fourth double-double of the year. The Panthers also tied their season high in rebounds with 49 boards through the afternoon.
unipanthers.com
UNI men's basketball: Defense stops shine in win over Redbirds
NORMAL, Ill. --- UNI's defense rose to the challenge and forced a season-high 20 turnovers as the Panthers won their eighth consecutive game over the Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday afternoon at CEFCU Arena. Head coach Ben Jacobson also made history on Saturday with his 327th win at UNI, tying...
Lotto Roundup: Illinois Lottery winners in 2022
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Illinoisians walked away with millions of dollars in 2022, thanks to winning tickets from the Illinois lottery. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in November. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000. Illinois Lottery said the lucky player is now the […]
starvedrock.media
Five St. Bede students named Illinois State Scholars
Five St. Bede students have been named Illinois State Scholars for the current school year. Academy Principal Nick McLaughlin said the five selected were Kylie Cofoid of La Salle, Kristal De La Torre of Oglesby, Gianna Grivetti of Ladd, Madelyn Torrance of Granville and Isabella Villalobos of Princeton. Illinois State...
KIMT
Ice Storm Warning issued: Here's the breakdown by county
Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin. ...Significant Ice Storm Tonight into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across about the northwest half of Iowa and neighboring states through tonight and into Tuesday. Much of the precipitation will fall as freezing rain from northwest into north central areas, with a mix of light snow at times. Significant ice accumulations are possible, resulting in treacherous travel conditions and potentially power outages. During the day Tuesday the precipitation will become lighter and end or change to rain in many areas, however, another round of wintry mix followed by widespread light to moderate snow is expected from Tuesday night through Wednesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
Kewanee teen picked for new Illinois Girls Committee
Kewanee Senior Petra Petty has been chosen to be among 19 girls who will sit on the newly created Illinois Girls Committee.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Petra Petty, 17, has been chosen to be one of just a handful of Illinois girls who will sit on a newly created Illinois Council on Women and Girls committee.
25newsnow.com
Vehicle fire shuts down section of I-55 southwest of Bloomington
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police say the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, southwest of Bloomington, were closed because of a vehicle fire. First responders were called about 2:25 p.m. The fire happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Shirley. Illinois State Police are not providing...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
25newsnow.com
1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor.
Carle Health and Aetna finalize agreement
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Carle Health and Aetna finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Back in October, the two organizations struck a deal where retired state employees with in state-sponsored health benefits would be able to see their Carle doctors at an in-network rate in the new year. The updated […]
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
1470 WMBD
Peoria home goes up in flames overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, the last day of the year. Peoria Firefighters were called to the area of S. Westmoreland and W. Grinnell just before 4:30 a.m., finding the single-story home on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says heavy...
25newsnow.com
One hospitalized after Peoria structure fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person was taken to the hospital after an accidental structure fire in Peoria over the weekend. According to an official release from the Peoria Fire Department, firefighters were called to N. Woodbine Terrace around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a structure fire. The release says it started in the kitchen, caused by unattended cooking. A resident and her children were all able to get out on their own safely, with the entire apartment building evacuated.
Central Illinois Proud
Local animal control reports that their shelter is completely full
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Animal Control has reported that their shelter is completely full Monday. According to a Facebook post, its shelter no longer has dog or cat kennels open at this time. Animal control is encouraging anyone who can to adopt some of their amazing...
Galesburg is without a 24-hour pharmacy. Here’s why Walgreens was forced to reduce its hours
Galesburg is temporarily without a 24-hour retail pharmacy. Due to staffing issues, Galesburg’s only 24-hour pharmacy — Walgreen’s on West Fremont Street — has had to reduce its hours. As of Thursday, pharmacy hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
25newsnow.com
Vacant house demolished after being engulfed in flames
PEORIA (25 News Now) -No one was hurt after a house was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning. According to a release from Peoria Fire & Rescue, firefighters were called to the 1700 block of S. Westmoreland Ave. for a one-story house fire. The Engine Company that arrived at the scene first reported that the fire was coming from the roof. Due to extensive growth and rapid deterioration, fire crews were ordered not to enter the house.
Central Illinois Proud
Jelani Day Bill goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A bill that could help solve crimes in Illinois in the new year will go into effect starting Jan. 1, 2023. Senate Bill 3932, known as the Jelani Day Bill, will now require FBI involvement in cases where human remains are not identified within 72 hours.
KWQC
Abingdon woman charged with Theft under $500
ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - A 51-year-old Abingdon woman, Brenda Conrad, has been charged with theft under $500 after admissions money from the Abingdon-Avon Middle School girls’ basketball game was reported stolen, according to a media release from Knox County Sherriff’s Department. On Dec. 9, the Abingdon Police Department...
Roseville bank robber sentenced to 12 years in federal prison
A Vandalia, Missouri, man was sentenced to over a decade in federal prison last month for robbing a Warren County bank in 2021. 59-year-old Brian P. Cook of Vandalia, Missouri, was sentenced to 144 months in the Bureau of Prisons followed by three years of supervised release. Cook was indicted...
