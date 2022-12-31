Read full article on original website
City parts ways with Coakley, a fire in Battle Creek, food shortages & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence. A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted...
WLNS
Historic Jackson home trashed by renters
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
These Jackson County businesses closed their doors in 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – From abrupt closings to owner retirements, here are what Jackson County businesses closed in 2022. Spring Arbor lost a long-time favorite restaurant, but a new eatery took its place. The Spring Arbor Café, 7975 Spring Arbor Road, closed at the end of 2021, after serving...
Homicides declined in 2022 in Kalamazoo County. These are the victims.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Homicides decreased in Kalamazoo County in 2022, marking a significant drop from an unusually high number from the year before. Kalamazoo County saw 18 people killed in homicides in 2022. That is down from the century-high of 25 deaths in 2021. The lives lost included...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dense fog advisory issued for 4 SE Michigan counties Monday morning
A dense fog advisory has been issued for Southeast Michigan’s Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties through most of Monday morning. The National Weather Service says the four counties will experience low visibility, of a half mile or less, due to dense fog the morning of Jan. 2. The dense fog advisory is in effect until noon.
Sheriff: Alcohol ‘appears’ to be factor in deadly crash
The woman died from her injuries at the crash site.
Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond was ‘all-around great guy’
The Michigan psychiatrist who was found dead in a frozen pond near his home after he went missing was remembered as a friendly neighbor and an “all-around great guy.” Dr. Bolek Payan, 32, was found Tuesday behind his Leoni Township home, where he lived alone in Jackson County. His body was discovered five days after his family reported him missing while visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday, MLive.com reported. Friends and neighbor Jenny Fordyce said the doctor was an only child who grew up in Chicago before moving to Michigan recently. “He moved here last winter, so we didn’t get a chance to...
Jackson bookstore comes to its final chapter despite community efforts to save it
JACKSON, MI – Despite community efforts to save the Book Cottage, the bookstore will soon be permanently closing. Nancy and Mark Oakley have owned the Book Cottage, 531 20th St. in Jackson, for nearly 10 years. The store has been a spot for used and new books, crafts, antiques and local art.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake
A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
Jackson park monument vandalized with spray paint
A monument at Ella Sharp Park has been defaced with red spray paint.
whtc.com
Kalamazoo man arrested in Holland after not paying for items at department store
HOLLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man thought he could get away without paying for a few things at a Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in Holland on Wednesday, December 28. As authorities will point out, it was more like thousands of dollars worth of items, including...
wlen.com
Vacant ProMedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian Catches Fire Saturday Morning
Adrian, MI – Three Lenawee County fire departments responded to a fire at the old ProMedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian just before 7am this morning. Adrian City Fire Captain, AJ Armstrong, talked to WLEN News just before 8am today about what happened at the vacant building. He said that...
Michigan man fatally struck by car while trying to strap appliance on vehicle
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan man was fatally struck by a car while he helped strap an appliance onto a vehicle on the side of the road, authorities said. Trevor Kyle Nelson, 18, of Edwardsburg, died when he was struck by a vehicle in LaGrange Township, MLive.com reported.
Indiana man dies after crashing snowmobile into tree in Northern Michigan
One Indiana man has died in Northern Michigan after police say he lost control of his snowmobile and crashed into a tree on Monday afternoon.
wtvbam.com
Coldwater Police announce hiring of two new officers
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Police Department has announced the hiring of two new officers. Chase Kreucher and Mohamed Saleh are the newest members of the department. Both are graduates of Coldwater High School. They completed the police academy at Kellogg Community College last week, and will now...
WWMTCw
2 victims killed by AR-15 fired on New Year's Eve in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County man will likely face felony charges for firing nearly two dozen rounds from his AR-15, killing two men during a New Year's Eve gathering in Lawrence Township, investigators said. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man, is being held on charges...
New public safety chief has spent 27 years with Kalamazoo department, graduated from WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI – To say Kalamazoo’s new public safety chief is familiar with the community and the department would be an understatement. David Boysen, the incoming Kalamazoo Public Safety chief, has been with the Kalamazoo department for more than 27 years. Prior to that, he attended Western Michigan University, graduating from the Kalamazoo school with his bachelor’s degree in 1995, the same year he started with KDPS.
Reward offered for information on missing Portage woman
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help looking for a missing Portage woman.
WWMTCw
Van Buren County man arrested in domestic assault case
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a domestic assault Saturday evening. At 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to an address in Porter Township. The 49-year-old suspect was found to be very intoxicated and uncooperative, deputies said. Accident: 2 killed after man...
Man shot, killed at Sturgis motel identified
The name of the man who was fatally shot at a Sturgis motel on Thursday has been released.
