KTVU FOX 2
Wednesday's storm expected to impact all forms of travel
OAKLAND, Calif. - The approaching atmospheric river is certain to make travel challenging, no matter how a person plans to get around. Tuesday night travel on Hwy. 101 saw traffic moving slowly over mostly dry pavement. But Wednesday, experts said the commute is likely to be more of a slog than a crawl.
KTVU FOX 2
Don't get caught off guard in the Bay Area's next 'brutal' storm
OAKLAND, Calif. - Since Christmas, Bay Area basements have flooded, cars have been submerged and the power shut off in homes across the rain-soaked region. And there's going to be more. While the Bay Area got a short reprieve from a record-breaking storm over the New Year's weekend that brought...
KTVU FOX 2
Sandbags in short supply as Bay Area prepares for next round of storms and flooding
SAN FRANCISCO - Across the Bay Area, many homeowners and business owners are scrambling to find sandbags as another round of storms threatens to bring more rain and flooding. In San Francisco, Chenery Street in the Glen Park neighborhood had flooding over the weekend and the Vice-President of the Glen Park Business Association said many shops didn't have sandbags.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area braces for another storm
Monday will see light rain and another strong atmospheric river is headed to the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday. KTVU's Steve Paulson expressed concern over this week's forecast.
KTVU FOX 2
Crews clear trees threatening power lines ahead of next atmospheric river
Wind gusts of up to 60 mph could topple trees in the next wave of Bay Area rainstorms headed this way Wednesday. In the Oakland hills, PG&E crews are clearing some problematic trees threatening power lines.
KTVU FOX 2
Weekend storm sets stage for more destruction as next wet wave hits Wednesday
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Bay Area was walloped by a storm over the weekend that produced mudslides and flooding, setting the stage for even more destruction. The storm approaching Wednesday is big and powerful in its own right. The coming storm — an atmospheric river, or if you prefer the...
KTVU FOX 2
Residents of Oakland complex remain displaced after storm floods garage, leaving cars inundated
OAKLAND, Calif. - Frustrated residents of an Oakland apartment complex remained evacuated from their homes on Tuesday, after the massive storm over the weekend flooded out their building’s garage, leaving tenants not only displaced but many unable to access their vehicles for days. DaVina Brown said she and dozens...
KTVU FOX 2
Wildest weather videos from California's series of storms
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain-soaked residents hauled out their paddleboards to surf down city streets in San Francisco and Santa Cruz. In Oakland, a man bounced down flooded Hegenberger Avenue; he was pulled on a rubber tube by a pickup truck in the torrential downpour. An SUV nosedived into a massive...
KTVU FOX 2
Fresh snow falls in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. - Fresh snow fell Monday night on Highway 29 in Napa County. The snowflakes were captured in this video taken on the Mount St. Helena grade above Calistoga, 2,000 feet above sea level. Some drivers were caught off guard and tow trucks had to be brought in to...
KTVU FOX 2
Here's what to expect with catastrophic storm headed for Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - It's the calm before the storm. The Bay Area is about get hit by another round of heavy rain. Given the amount received last week, the wet outlook has many concerned. While Monday should see light rain, Wednesday and Thursday will bring strong winds and increased risk of downed trees and power outages.
KTVU FOX 2
A strong, historic rain storm is headed toward the Bay Area
Historic rain fall is on the way to the Bay Area. The most rain is expected Wednesday into Thursday. By Monday morning San Francisco could total 5.5 inches of rain and San Jose could receive up to 7.5 inches.
KTVU FOX 2
Strong winds divert incoming flights to SFO
SAN FRANCISCO - Along with the heavy rains in the last week, strong gusts have affected Californians, too. On Monday night, San Francisco International Airport's duty manager said several incoming flights were diverted because of strong winds. Two flights that were supposed to land at SFO had to go to...
KTVU FOX 2
Felton Grove residents bracing for major mud cleanup after this week's rainstorms
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Residents in the Santa Cruz Mountains held a community meeting Monday night to discuss emergency response plans for this week's storms. People in the Felton Grove community gathered so they could talk about what to do before and after Wednesday’s storm. Not everyone here has lived through this before, so they want to get out as much information as possible.
KTVU FOX 2
Car nosedives into sinkhole in Daly City
Crews in Daly City are working to get a car out of a sinkhole in the middle of a neighborhood. James Torrez reports.
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
Collapsed roads, flooded houses, sewage overflow: What the Bay Area is dealing with post storm
"I'm not sure what we're going to do from here," Some residents had flooded basements, others had sewage water flooding their streets while businesses dealt with power outages.
KTVU FOX 2
Power outages persist across Bay Area, Danville residents frustrated over flooding
DANVILLE, Calif. - It has already been a nightmare start to the new year for some Danville residents. The neighborhood in the area of Brookside Drive flooded during Saturday’s historic rains, damaging homes and leaving the streets covered in thick mud. "I couldn’t believe it," said resident Diana Yuen....
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E mobilizes extra crews as storm threatens to bring high wind gusts
OAKLAND - Pacific Gas & Electric says they've mobilized more than 3,000 workers, including contractors and 16 mutual aid crews from other West Coast power companies to help with the storm system that is set to whip through Northern California starting Wednesday. High wind alerts are set to begin Wednesday...
KTVU FOX 2
City of San Jose proclaims state of emergency ahead of storm's arrival, evacuation orders for the unhoused
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The City of San Jose declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday's atmospheric river weather event. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan urged residents to prepare appropriately for the heavy rains. In addition, the city has issued a mandatory evacuation order for unhoused people living along creek beds, San Jose Police Department announced Tuesday evening. The mayor's proclamation was signed by City Manager Jennifer Maguire.
Widespread flooding follows record rainfall on San Francisco peninsula
SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's atmospheric river storm brought flooding to San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf and to locations up and down the peninsula.Parts of Fisherman's Wharf saw some of the worst flooding in years. At the intersection of Jefferson and Taylor Streets, many of the popular crab stands were under six to 10 inches of water.One crab stand stayed open and workers waded in the cold water to sell fresh-boiled Dungeness crab to intrepid customers."My legs (feel) paralyzed right now. It's freezing right now. It's freezing to the point that (my legs) hurt," said Chickiwi Chen, a crab stand...
