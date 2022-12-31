Read full article on original website
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Be Traded To The Miami Heat But There Is Potentially One Obstacle
LeBron James is balling out at a level that no one had expected him to at the age he is at. But considering that the Lakers are struggling, this has given rise to conversations about him potentially moving on. There's not a franchise in the NBA that wouldn't love to have LBJ on their roster, but making a move for him won't be easy.
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Are Reportedly Headlining Early Trade Talks In The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are reportedly the two franchises causing the early buzz in trade talks. Both teams have had contrasting runs this season so far, and have been doing the rounds by being public about some of the names they're putting on the market.
Western Conference Executive Believes Klay Thompson Could Consider L.A. When Warriors Contract Ends
The old ties between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson just had the dust knocked off of them. For years, Thompson has been linked to joining the Lakers because of his history with the Purple and Gold. Mychal, Klay’s dad, won back-to-back titles with the Lakers during the Showtime Era and is currently a radio broadcaster for the organization. It creates the assumption that Klay would do the same since he grew up a Lakers fan.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James
The No. 1 scorer in NBA history is sending a message this week to the No. 2 scorer in NBA history. LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday in style, combusting for a season-high 47 points in a 130-121 win over the Hawks in Atlanta. The scoring explosion put...
Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA
It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood when he was not selected during the NBA Draft. It just got tougher when his ex-girlfriend left him following his undrafted status. Things have changed for the Dallas Mavericks' center now. He's a vital cog alongside Luka Doncic gunning for a playoff spot this year, and it all began when he had a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20, followed by landing a three-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets soon after.
Knicks reportedly could trade Obi Toppin to Pacers: How a deal might look
The New York Knicks reportedly could break up the playing time long-jam at power forward by sending 2020 first-round pick Obi Toppin to a long-time conference rival. The Knicks have had a problem at power forward for the last two-plus seasons. While at first, it was a good problem to have it has devolved into a messy and often frustrating situation. Starter Julius Randle delivered an MVP-level performance in Obi Toppin’s debut season in the league. It led to a massive contract extension for the veteran and a reason to be patient with the youngster.
NBA Fans React To Wild Celtics vs. Nuggets Game: "Nikola Jokic Showed Jayson Tatum Who The MVP Is"
The Denver Nuggets are trying to place a flag on top of the Western Conference in a year that has been extremely tight in terms of records of the top Western teams. The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, have had the best record in the NBA for almost the entire season. Their clash as the leaders in each Conference was the perfect way to start the new year.
Jordan Poole Took A Subtle Shot At Draymond Green After Latest Warriors Victory
The Golden State Warriors recently beat the Portland Trail Blazers to finally lift their record above .500. The team has started finding its rhythm in Stephen Curry's absence and they have now rattled off 4 straight wins. The likes of Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson have all stepped up massively, and the team is trending in the right direction after some concerning results earlier in the season.
LeBron James Was Once Accused Of Staring Down At Michael Jordan But The King Apologized To The GOAT
LeBron James and Michael Jordan have been compared to each other for many years. They are arguably the two greatest players to sit foot on an NBA court and comparisons will always be there. Back in 2014, they met on the court when the Miami Heat took on the Charlotte...
Jerry West Left While Scouting A Young Gary Payton Because Of His Poor Attitude On The Court
Jerry West's hands are all over some of the greatest dynasties in the NBA. The Logo was one of the greatest players to take the court, but his role as an executive and talent appraiser has seen him put together masterpiece after masterpiece. West was integral to the Showtime Lakers, and he was also instrumental in building the Golden State Warriors. His recent achievements include bringing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James
One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
Gilbert Arenas has odd theory on why Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight video was leaked
Gilbert Arenas was inarguably one of the most influential NBA talents of his generation. Although being a three-time All-Star, one-time All-NBA Second-Team member and two-time All-NBA Third-Team member is nothing to sneeze at, those accolades don’t fully express how big of a star Arenas was in his prime. He...
Chris Broussard Claims LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Player On A Good Team
LeBron James has been on a tear recently in terms of individual performances, he had a huge 47-point game on his birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. He has been averaging over 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists over his last 6 games, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves struggling in the Western Conference.
Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade
Your Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still holding out hope that they can make a trade for a third All-Star to pair with incumbents Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein writes in a new edition of his Substack newsletter that rival NBA teams are convinced LA would prefer to hold on to its two biggest trade assets, future first-round draft selections in 2027 and 2029, “in case a currently unforeseen shot to trade for a legitimate third star— like Washington’s Bradley Beal—materializes suddenly.”
NBA Fans Think Kevin Durant Should Shave His Head After The Latest Viral Pic
Kevin Durant is in inspired for this season, carrying the Brooklyn Nets to a record far better than anyone had anticipated for them. If people were confused about the Nets before the season due to the uncertainty with KD's trade request, they definitely would've panicked when the team started off slow and fired Steve Nash.
Wizards Star Is Experiencing Huge Career Rebound
No one would claim that the Washington Wizards are one of the best teams in the NBA. They are currently 10th in the East with a lacking 17-21 record. However, they might be turning things around: they have won 5 games in a row, beating teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Phoenix Suns.
Video: Jordan Poole Thrived After Being Helped Up By An Attractive Woman Sitting Courtside
Jordan Poole has earned a reputation for playing better when he sees women sitting courtside during some Golden State Warriors game. The young guard has become one of the most promising players in the league, looking like the continuation of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the Dubs. Some players...
The Celtics Have Fallen To A Major NBA Foe
The New Year’s Day game between the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets was certainly a wild one, featuring star performances from some of the biggest names in the game, a wild and raucous crowd, and a basketball hoop that needed adjusting. These are the two best teams in their...
Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks another historic record and joins the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor
Following up 45-point, 22-rebound, and 7-assist performance last time around in Chicago, with such a display against the Wolves made history. Giannis joined the likes of Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only three players in NBA history to notch consecutive games with at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists.
Onyeka Okongwu Has A Strong Opinion About LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers have little to play for this season. However, they’re must-watch television just because LeBron James is on the floor. James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s all-time scoring record, putting on a show night in and night out despite his team’s never-ending shortcomings.
