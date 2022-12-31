Eligible military veterans can now cross the Golden Gate Bridge toll free. Thanks to a new state law that took effect on January 1st, eligible veterans may cross all state toll bridges for free which also include state-owned Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael, San Francisco-Oakland Bay and San Mateo-Hayward bridges. To qualify, military veterans must have a license plate with one of the following designations: Congressional Medal of Honor, Purple Heart, disabled veteran, Legend of Valor, Pearl Harbor survivor or ex-prisoner of war. Veterans that have FasTrak and are eligible need to place their tag in a mylar bag when going through bridge toll locations. You can request a free mylar bag by calling the FasTrak customer service center at 877-BAY-TOLL.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO