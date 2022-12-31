Read full article on original website
Vikings Run Past Trojans With Dominant Defense
Mossyrock: Schwartz 1, M. Torrey 2, P. Torrey 16, France 2, Schultz 6, C. Marshall 18, R. Marshall 2, D. Marshall 1, Brooks 11. Holding Pe Ell to single-digit scoring in every quarter, the 1B No. 5 Mossyrock girls basketball team used a dominant defense to pick up a league win Tuesday night at home, 59-13.
Bearcats Show Balance, Depth in Rout of Bobcats
W.F. West: Jones 7, Kelley 5, Brumfield 4, Eiswald 3, Potter 2, Hoff 10, Anouma 2, Klatush 22, Lutman 4, Westlund 4, Dalan 10. Breaking into the new year to the tune of a dominant win, the W.F. West boys basketball team thumped 2A Evergreen Conference foe Aberdeen in Chehalis Tuesday night, 73-37.
Thunderbirds Can’t Keep Up With Blazers
LACEY — A step up the classification ladder, a date with one of the best players in the state, and a rabid environment all combined to be too much for the Tumwater boys basketball team Tuesday, in a 74-58 loss to 3A Timberline. It’s the fourth loss of the...
Wolves Start Fast in Victory Over Warriors
Black Hills: Trujillo-Nysted 14, Johnson 4, Stallings 18, Shepler 4, Ellison 5, Rongen 22, Campbell 3, Pilon 4. Rochester: Rotter 6, A. Rodriguez 6, B. O’Connor 11, Clouse 4, Robbins 6, Payne 2, E. Rodriguez 8, J. O’Connor 11. Holding Rochester to just 18 points in the first...
Tigers Fall to Highclimbers
Centralia: Ballard 24, Vallejo 6, Wasson 6, Haines 4. Shelton: Weetly 16, Carlton 14, Goos 12, Perez 12, Gibson 5, Bennett 4, Menefee 3, Fuller 2. Cohen Ballard got hot, but that was about all that went well for the Centralia boys basketball team in a 68-40 loss to Shelton.
Tigers Pull Away in Second Half in Win Over Tumwater
Napavine: Kaut 18, Gall 5, Tupuola 2, O’Neill 9, Evander 2, Hamilton 13. Tumwater: Beebe 5, Gjurasic 12, Brewer 2, Sumrok 3, Larson 2. After a back-and-forth first half, the 2B No. 7 Napavine girls basketball team separated from 2A No. 8 Tumwater on the road for a dominant non-league victory, 49-24.
