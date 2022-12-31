Read full article on original website
From 'The Little Mermaid' to 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods': The 10 Most Anticipated Teen Movies of 2023
The history of teen movies is a long one. While the genre peaked in the '80s, it's been a mainstay of film since the birth of the medium. The teen genre has gone through many changes to become exciting, mature, and relatable — with teenagers as the focus. These films often have a sense of fun that draws viewers in as they explore the themes of fitting in, first love, and finding one's identity. Every year has its fair share of teen films, and 2023 is no exception.
Spoiler Alert: 10 Great Movies Where The Hero Dies
There is something magical about traditional stories, where a brave and virtuous hero defeats the villain, saves the day, and lives happily ever after. However, not all movies end like this. Sometimes, the hero doesn't walk out unscathed—And sometimes, they may not even walk out of the ordeal at all.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2: Release Window, Sneak Peeks, Crossover, and Everything We Know So Far
When and Where Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Coming Out?. Who Are the Cast and Characters of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2?. What Do We Know About Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2’s Story (And the Crossover Episode)?. What Is the Future of...
How 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Changes the Witcher Universe
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin.While waiting for the next installment of The Witcher, fans can enjoy the expanded universe that Netflix is creating in the meantime. Beyond the original show, the streamer released the animated film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf in 2021 and a limited series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, at the end of 2022. And with the wide world established in Andrzej Sapkowski's novels, there is more than enough material for additional spin-offs — although the adaptation hasn't fully adhered to Sapkowski's story, opting instead to make a universe unique to the show.
James Cameron & 9 Other Directors Who Revolutionized The Action Genre
James Cameron is once again the king of the world. His most recent offering, the long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water, is dominating the box office, already passing the $800 million mark on its way to one billion. The film is a groundbreaking achievement in VFX, cementing Cameron as a singularly visionary director and a trailblazer in the action genre.
The 10 Best Detectives From Movies and TV for Fans of Benoit Blanc
With Rian Johnson's Glass Onion now streaming on Netflix, the series' star detective, Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, has become the internet's new obsession, and with good cause. The charm of Craig's Bond has not worn off of the actor just yet, as Blanc inherits the suave and stylish nature of 007 but offers a delightful and compassionate side to his detective work that leaves quite an impression on audiences.
Rian Johnson Reveals the 'Glass Onion' Twist He Was Initially Against
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery contains many holes within its mysterious donuts, and its donut holes have holes of their own. In this freshly baked Benoit Blanc adventure, the audience is treated to a mid-film twist, similar to that of its predecessor, Knives Out. In the original film, the...
'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Review: Transformation in the Face of Change
Over a year after the jaw-dropping season finale, which saw the fall of Tipoca City, The Bad Batch is finally back for its second season, reuniting audiences with Clone Force 99 as they try to make a life for themselves in the wake of Order 66. Now that the Empire thinks that the Bad Batch is dead; Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, Tech (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker), and Omega (voiced by Michelle Ang) have newfound freedom to venture out on their mission of the week for Cid (Rhea Perlman) without imminent fear of death. Not that they don’t have their fair share of death-defying moments throughout the first 14 episodes of Season 2.
Our Favorite Star Wars Ripoffs From 'Rebel Moon' to 'Spaceballs'
In the annals of pop culture, perhaps no film franchise has had as much of an effect on the world as Star Wars. The space fantasy saga has captured the hearts and minds of generations, and will more than likely continue to do so through its various incarnations. In fact, the latest inspiration will be coming to screens in the form of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon. The massive space epic was ironically born from a Star Wars pitch that Snyder developed prior to Disney buying Lucasfilm, and Netflix is hoping to make it into a bona fide franchise.
'Kaleidoscope' Review: Giancarlo Esposito Can't Save Netflix's Latest Experiment
There is a lot of promise in Eric Garcia’s Kaleidoscope, a heist miniseries that is the latest release from Netflix to try to allow for some form of viewer interaction to its experience. No, it isn’t quite like 2018’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which was built as being a choose-your-own-adventure story with branching storylines whereas this has outcomes that remain fixed. Still, there are plenty of variations to the experience in how you chose to watch it. This is because the series bills itself as being watchable in any order, a pledge that is largely true even as there are a whole host of ways that would be bizarre to do so.
‘Commando' Is Arnold Schwarzenegger at His Most Brutal — and His Most Effective
No list of the greatest action film stars of all-time would be complete without mentioning Arnold Schwarzenegger. Beyond his inherent charisma and physicality, Schwarzenegger has a surprising diversity to the types of action projects he has starred in. No, he’s not necessarily an actor where the word “depth” comes to mind, but Schwarzenegger hardly plays the same exact character over and over again. Whether he’s taking things seriously, poking fun at his own popularity, or working within the confines of a complex science fiction narrative, Schwarzenegger is able to generate excitement among his viewers. However, he has never been more brutal or effective than he was in the 1985 action classic Commando.
'Beau Is Afraid': Release Window, Cast, and Everything We Know so Far About the Joaquin Phoenix-Ari Aster Film
Cinema is a collaborative art form, and over the years, we have had the chance to witness some of the most celebrated collaborations between actors and directors in films - from Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese to Tony Leung and Wong Kar-wai. Creators and Performers with similar sensibilities and tastes, often gravitate toward each other, and in turn, help bring out the best in each of them. When the news broke out following the success of Joker, that Joaquin Phoenix would play the lead In Ari Aster's next film, everyone agreed that it just made sense. Both great artists in their own right; the two of them have also shown us their willingness to go where other people would not dare to - to explore and experiment with even the darkest and most horrid parts of human existence through their art, which just makes it feel like a match made in heaven, with the intension to push the boundaries of cinema together.
The DCU Can and Should Have More Than One Batman
Fans of all things Batman are mighty confused lately. In the weeks since the official news that James Gunn and Peter Safran were named Co-Chairmen and Chief Executive Officers of DC Studios, the full shape of what we once knew as the DCEU remains unknown. The recent reports that Gunn and Safran have apparently axed the mooted Batman Beyond film is a blow to fans excited for Michael Keaton's return to don the cowl and have been primed for more. Coming hot on the heels of the surprise cancelation of the Batgirl feature, these developments have left a lot of Bat-fans scratching their heads.
'1899' Cancelled After One Season at Netflix
We might only be a couple of days into the New Year, but Netflix is wasting no time in making the hard decisions. The streamer has begun pruning its show catalog for 2023 and the first to be placed on its chopping block is the widely-loved multilingual mystery show, 1899. The streamer's decision to cancel the show is sure to disappoint fans who had been hoping to get answers to the show's many unsolved puzzles following what was a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that ended the inaugural, and now, sadly, the only season of the mystery show.
'The Marvels': Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the 'Captain Marvel' Sequel
When Is The Marvels Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline?. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is easily the most recognizable fictional superhero universe to have won audiences' hearts all over the world, or perhaps the entire universe. After the franchise released the first MCU film, Iron Man (2008), it was the beginning of something significant for American filmmaking. The franchise has come a long way since then and the Marvel family is ever-growing, even after fans' favorite stars officially wrapped up their legendary roles. There are still an array of characters in Marvel Comics eagerly waiting to make an appearance in the MCU as well as already-introduced ones who have more stories to share. The eagerly anticipated Captain Marvel (2019) sequel, The Marvels, was officially confirmed by Marvel Studios in July 2019, and production on the movie got underway in early 2020. The movie is a continuation of the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series. The 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Marvels is set to be a part of Phase Five of the MCU, after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closed out Phase Four with a highly successful box office run. More of the fresh talent introduced to the Marvel universe, including Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau, will appear in the movie and here's everything we know about it.
Period Horror Films to Watch While You Wait For 'The Pale Blue Eye'
Be them indie gems or big blockbusters with lavish art direction, period horror has an enduring appeal in celluloid for its recreation of a unique brand of fear in a markedly different time and place. That's why candle-lit ghost tours in storied, historic cities are so popular. The notion of taking a wander down memory lane of some sort (a cobblestone path perhaps) and potentially catching a fleeting glimpse of something responsible for a long-ago haunting is both thrilling and terrifying. With Christian Bale fronting up The Pale Blue Eye, a 19th century set horror flick that delves into the mythos surrounding iconic writer Edgar Allan Poe, interest once against pivots towards the intriguing potential for eerie drama. Listed here are a selection of movies worth taking an oil lamp down a dark road for - flicks that may cast a spell through atmosphere, subject matter or simply as vessels for delivering old school frights.
