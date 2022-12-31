Cecil being named Farmer of the Year among 2022 ag highlights

In 2022, the Daviess County agriculture community again faced adversity, but also recognized one of its own as farmer of the year and celebrated an anniversary milestone. Here are the top five agriculture stories from the past year:

1) In October, Daviess County farmer Gary Cecil was named Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Farmer of the Year. According to the KFB, the award recognizes an individual whose efforts not only strengthen the state’s agriculture industry, but also demonstrate service and leadership both on and off the farm.