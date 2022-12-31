ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama Kicker's Surprise Announcement

Just a few weeks ago, Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced he was leaving Alabama to participate in the Senior Bowl. "I definitely did think about it, coming back or leaving,” Reichard said. “I wasn’t sure for a really long time, and then after talking to my friends and family and some people that I trust, I decided to go ahead and give it a shot.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

Auburn signees excited for Hugh Freeze era

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — Auburn is embarking on a new era under Hugh Freeze and several incoming freshmen raved about the direction of the program as they checked in for the All-American Bowl on Monday. The Tigers sit at No. 20 nationally in the Composite team recruiting rankings following...
AUBURN, AL
tigerdroppings.com

Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season

2022 was disappointing for Alabama. Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season, didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began, and ended up beating the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday, 45-20. Nick Saban already has his thoughts on 2023...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Teenager accused of shooting 16-year-old girl in east Alabama

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — An 18-year-old from Phenix City has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a teenage girl in critical condition. At 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Phenix City police responded to a shooting at Meadowlane Park. Officers found a 16-year-old female was shot in the head. The victim was taken to […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know

For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
ALABAMA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Ground crew member killed at Alabama airport ID’d

(NewsNation) — The member of an airline ground crew who died in an accident at an Alabama airport has been identified. Communications Workers of America confirmed Courtney Davis, a member of CWA Local 3645, was killed. “Courtney was a single mother of three children. We are doing as much...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamawx.com

EXPIRED — Tornado Warning for Portions of Bullock, Macon Co. Until 3:45 pm

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. North central Bullock County in southeastern Alabama…. Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. * At 254 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located near Franklin Field, or 7 miles northwest of Union. Springs, moving northeast at...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Storm Damage Reported in Elmore County

Storm damage reports are coming in from Elmore County. Elmore Co. EMA Director Keith Barnett confirms to Alabama News Network there is damage along Highway 111 in Deatsville. There is also damage being reported in the areas of Lake Jordan, Titus, Seman and along Coosa River Road. In addition, there’s...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Wetumpka mayor looks ahead to the new year

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Wetumpka is kicking off a new year with a look ahead at what’s in store for 2023. It’s coming into this year with a lot of momentum, especially with the announcement last week that a Publix Grocery store is coming to town! That project has been about two and a half years in the making. Publix will go on Highway 231, right across from the police department.
WETUMPKA, AL
georgiatrend.com

2023 Hall of Fame: Calvin Smyre – Lawmaker and Statesman

It is hard to imagine the Georgia House of Representatives without its dean: Calvin Smyre, the Columbus Democrat who served for 48 years and was the longest-tenured member of the legislature when he retired last year. An early mentor told him, “Politics is public service,” and, he says, “a bell...
GEORGIA STATE

