Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves, right, and Oscar Tshiebwe (34) walk off the court after their 89-75 loss to Missouri on Wednesday in Columbia, Mo. Associated Press

It has been quite a few years since the University of Kentucky has gone into its rivalry game with Louisville with as much negative energy as there is right now.

No. 19 UK and the Cardinals tipoff Saturday, New Year’s Eve morning, at 11 a.m. at Rupp Arena. The game will be televised on CBS.