Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Exits contest
Kane (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning. It's unclear what caused Kane's injury, but he was ruled out during the second intermission. He led Blackhawks forwards through two periods with 12:57 of ice time, recording two shots on goal and two PIM. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Coyotes.
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Nets 100th goal in 400th game
Barzal scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. One game, two milestones -- Barzal scored his 100th career goal in his 400th game Sunday. He didn't get much on a shot set up by Casey Cizikas' centering pass, but it was enough to fool Martin Jones. That was it for the Islanders' offense in the loss. Barzal has 348 points over parts of seven seasons in blue and orange. He's scored six of his nine goals this year over his last eight games, and he's up to 37 points, 91 shots and a plus-6 rating through 38 outings.
Capitals' John Carlson: Facing long-term absence
Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday
Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Will be re-evaluated in four weeks
Tarasenko will be re-evaluated in four weeks after sustaining a hand injury in Saturday's game versus Minnesota. He was put on injured reserve Monday. Tarasenko has compiled 10 goals and 29 points in 34 contests this campaign. He also ranks third on the Blues with 90 shots on net. Additionally, the Blues announced Monday that Ryan O'Reilly (foot) will be re-evaluated in six weeks following his placement on injured reserve. St. Louis brought up Jake Neighbours from AHL Springfield as a possible top-six forward replacement.
Jones scores 16, Southern Illinois defeats Belmont 63-45
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Lance Jones scored 16 points as Southern Illinois beat Belmont 63-45 on Sunday night. Jones also had three steals for the Salukis (11-4, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Marcus Domask scored 14 points and added five assists. The Salukis picked up their sixth straight win. Ben Sheppard led...
Texans' Davis Mills: Struggles badly again
Mills completed 22 of 40 passes for 202 yards against Jacksonville on Sunday. It's been a brutal season for Mills, who once again rotated with Jeff Driskel (3 of 4 passing for nine yards, two carries for seven yards). When he took the snaps, Mills just couldn't get the ball downfield. The Texans play the Colts in Week 18, so Mills will look to get on track against the team he threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns against in Week 1.
Broncos' Dalton Risner: Moves to injured reserve
The Broncos placed Risner (elbow) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports. Risner was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs with what has since been identified as a strained UCL in his left elbow. While Denver has already been eliminated from playoff contention, the 312-pounder's transition to the team's injured reserve essentially ends his 2022-23 campaign premature. Luke Wattenberg is now in line to start at left guard in the Broncos' regular-season finale versus the Chargers.
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: May have significant injury
O'Neill (calf) won't play Sunday against the Bears, according to head coach Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Chris Tomasson reports. O'Neill's injury, which was suffered in Sunday's loss to the Packers, was called "significant" by O'Connell. With a playoff spot secured, his absence Sunday in Chicago may not matter much, but any potential missed time in the playoffs could. When O'Neill exited Week 17, Oli Udoh took over at right tackle, and he'd be the likely candidate to start there Week 18.
Packers' Ramiz Ahmed: Picks up injury Sunday
Ahmed (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Vikings. Ahmed was elevated from the practice squad and was going to serve as the Packers' kickoff specialist ahead of this Week 17 contest. However, it appears he was injured at some point during pregame warmups, as Mason Crosby has been the only Green Bay kicker to see the field against Minnesota, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
Mariners' Jacob Nottingham: Signs on with Mariners
Nottingham signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Tuesday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. The contract figures to include an invitation to major-league spring training. Nottingham has a career .698 OPS over parts of four big-league seasons, with his last stint in the majors coming in 2021 with the Mariners.
Astros' Bligh Madris: Traded to Astros
Madris was acquired by the Astros from Detroit on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations. Roughly two weeks after being DFA'd by Detroit, Madris will now join the Astros' 40-man roster. The 26-year-old outfielder got his first taste of MLB action last season, though he posted just a .509 OPS through 123 plate appearances. Considering the outfield talent Houston already has at the MLB level, Madris will likely start the 2023 season in Triple-A and serve as organizational depth.
Bears' Teven Jenkins: Leaves with injury
Jenkins (neck) has exited Sunday's game against the Lions. Jenkins' absence will the leave the team down their starting right guard. He is considered doubtful to return, and Michael Schofield will likely replace him at the position.
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Tuesday
Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Bucks. After missing Washington's past three contests, Beal's status for Tuesday is still up in the air. If the All-Star guard is unable to suit up, his next chance to return comes Friday against the Thunder.
Giants' Jaylon Smith: Leading tackler Week 17
Smith tallied nine tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 38-10 win over the Colts. Smith continued his prolific run of tackling while finishing with a team high in tackles against Indianapolis. The sixth-year linebacker has now recorded 52 tackles over the last six games, logging at least nine tackles in all but once during this span. Smith ranks second on the Giants in tackles (88) even though he's only been on the team's active roster since early October, and he should to play a prominent role Week 18 against Philadelphia.
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Can't take advantage of volume
Wilson caught three of 11 targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. He was by far Mike White's favorite option on the day, but the QB's struggles led to a brutal line in the box score for Wilson. The rookie wideout is ending his first NFL campaign with a whimper, posting a 7-48-0 line over the last two games despite 20 targets, and the Jets' unsettled quarterback situation will make him a risky fantasy play in Week 18 against the Dolphins.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Turns back clock Monday
Gordon had 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to the Mavericks. Gordon delivered a vintage performance Monday, finishing with his second-best scoring mark of the campaign and showing an efficient touch from beyond the arc. Gordon has scored in double digits in three of Houston's last four games, but he won't have a lot of value until he can shoot the rock on a consistent basis. He's made just 37.4 percent of his shots from the field and 34.8 percent from three since the start of December.
Buccaneers' Joe Tryon-Shoyinka: Career outing Sunday
Tryon-Shoyinka recorded seven solo tackles during Sunday's 30-24 victory versus Carolina. Tryon-Shoyinka recorded a career high in tackles while also logging more than four stops for the first time this season Week 17. The second-year linebacker opened the season in a rotational role at edge rusher, though he has now played all but one defensive snap with Genard Avery (abdomen) and Shaquil Barrett (Achilles) both on IR over the past three weeks. With the NFC South now officially locked up, it's possible Tryon-Shoyinka could play decreased snaps if Tampa Bay decides to rest some starters Week 18 against Atlanta.
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Won't suit up versus Cincinnati
Hubbard (calf) has been ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game versus the Bengals, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Hubbard will now miss his second game in a row after going down with a calf injury in the Week 15 win over Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old currently has paced the Bengals' pass rush with 6.5 sacks this season, so his availability moving forward should be considered a significant factor heading into the playoffs. With Hubbard sidelined, expect Cameron Sample and Joseph Ossai to play important roles opposite starting defensive end Trey Hendrickson as this group looks to cause problems for Bills star quarterback Josh Allen.
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Disappointing numbers in blowout
Lawrence completed 17 of 21 pass attempts for 152 yards and one interception against Houston on Sunday. Whether it was just an off day for Lawrence or maybe a vanilla game plan in a meaningless contest isn't clear, but the otherwise surging second-year quarterback presumably hoped to produce more with his playing time Sunday. Then again, the Jaguars won 31-3, so any lack of urgency from Lawrence and/or the Jacksonville playcalling would make sense. There will be a higher cost if Lawrence is similarly sluggish against the Titans in Week 18, but with the division on the line, the Jaguars will at least use their full bag of tricks, unlike against the Texans.
