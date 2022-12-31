ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, NH

Daily Voice

At Least 2 Hospitalized From Gnarly 3-Car Crash In Sutton: Police

Two people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash in one Central Massachusetts town this week, authorities said. The three-car crash happened at the intersection of Uxbridge Road and Central Turnpike in Sutton on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Sutton Police on Facebook. Police said two people were...
SUTTON, MA
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested on warrant in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A 40-year-old man from Springfield was arrested on a warrant in Rockingham last week. Authorities say they were notified on December 29, that Jared I. Stockman was at a home on Saxtons River Road at around 8:50 p.m. Stockman had an active arrest warrant and was arrested...
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
newportdispatch.com

Manchester, New Hampshire man seriously injured in crash

MANCHESTER — Police say a 23-year-old woman from Lowell, Mass. was killed, and a Manchester, New Hampshire man was seriously injured during a crash this afternoon. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 495 south in Massachusetts at around 1:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for stabbing two people in Manchester

MANCHESTER — A 35-year-old man was arrested for assault following a fight in Manchester on December 31, 2022. Authorities say they were notified of a fight in the area of Manchester and Pine Street at around 6:45 a.m. Following an investigation, police say that a small group of people...
MANCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Police investigating reports of threats at 2 Vermont schools

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont police are investigating reports of potential threats at two Vermont schools. Police say they got reports on Tuesday of a potential threat to the Brattleboro Union High School campus. Brattleboro police say they immediately collaborated with school staff to make sure the campus was safe...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Yahoo!

Missing hunter found dead in Ashburnham

ASHBURNHAM — A missing hunter was found deceased in the woods after a search Dec. 23. According to officials, a caller notified police around 5 p.m. that a male hunter had gone missing in a thickly wooded area of approximately 70 acres near Sherbert Road and Depot Road. It...
ASHBURNHAM, MA
CBS Boston

State police find break-in suspect hiding in tree in middle of night

SOUTHBORO – Troopers in a Massachusetts State Police helicopter used an infrared camera to track down a wanted man hiding in a tree 30 feet off the ground behind a Southboro home early Friday morning. The man was one of four people accused of breaking into a Worcester shoe store hours earlier.The break-in was reported around 2:15 a.m. at Shoe Supply Store on Pleasant Street in Worcester. Worcester police arrested 18-year-old Raffy Santos, 20-year-old Jorge German and another 20-year-old near the scene of the break-in. A fourth man, 24-year-old Yorbis Peguero drove off in a Mercedes-Benz sedan, police said.State and Worcester police chased him for about 20 miles before he hit a spike strip on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Southboro and crashed. Peguero ran into the woods, prompting a large police search.Around 4:20 a.m., a State Police helicopter using an infrared camera spotted Peguero hiding in a tree in the backyard of a home on Cordaville Road. He was taken into custody without incident.All four suspects are facing multiple charges that include felony breaking and entering. 
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newportdispatch.com

Newport, New Hampshire woman charged as “drug enterprise leader”

NEWPORT — A 39-year-old woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation in Newport, New Hampshire that concluded last week. In November and December, authorities say they conducted a joint investigation into the distribution of controlled substances in the town and surrounding Sullivan County area. The investigation culminated in...
NEWPORT, NH
nbcboston.com

Man Shot After Argument Inside Chinese Restaurant in Manchester, NH

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating after a man was shot following an argument inside a Chinese restaurant early Friday morning. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
MANCHESTER, NH

