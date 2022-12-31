Read full article on original website
Shots fired, car struck after possible road rage incident in Auburn
AUBURN ― A vehicle was struck by gunfire Tuesday morning on West Street, after the two people inside witnessed a possible road rage incident, police said. The two people were traveling south at around 6:50 a.m. when they noticed a white truck and a gold sport utility vehicle, possibly a Ford Escape, driving...
At Least 2 Hospitalized From Gnarly 3-Car Crash In Sutton: Police
Two people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash in one Central Massachusetts town this week, authorities said. The three-car crash happened at the intersection of Uxbridge Road and Central Turnpike in Sutton on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Sutton Police on Facebook. Police said two people were...
Man arrested on warrant in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — A 40-year-old man from Springfield was arrested on a warrant in Rockingham last week. Authorities say they were notified on December 29, that Jared I. Stockman was at a home on Saxtons River Road at around 8:50 p.m. Stockman had an active arrest warrant and was arrested...
30-Year-Old Billerica Man Dies In Chelmsford Car Crash On New Year's Day: Police
A 30-year-old man from Billerica has died in a rollover crash that happened on New Year's Day in Chelmsford, authorities said.Police responded to the single-vehicle crash near 143 Littleton Road around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to Chelmsford Police Chief James M. Spinney.Upon arri…
Manchester, New Hampshire man seriously injured in crash
MANCHESTER — Police say a 23-year-old woman from Lowell, Mass. was killed, and a Manchester, New Hampshire man was seriously injured during a crash this afternoon. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 495 south in Massachusetts at around 1:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
Woman, 23, Killed in New Year's Day Crash on I-495 in Chelmsford; 2 Others Injured
A man lost control of his pickup truck while driving on Interstate 495 on New Year's Day in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, striking the guardrail, going airborne and then hitting another car head-on on the opposite side of the highway, killing that driver and seriously injuring its passenger, authorities said. The 29-year-old,...
Police chase through several New Hampshire towns ends with crash in Warner
WARNER — A 40-year-old man from New Hampshire was involved in a crash in Warner early this morning after fleeing from police. Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle for a speeding on I-93 north at around 1:10 a.m. The driver failed to stop for the troopers and...
Divers find body after search of Lake Quinsigamond near White City in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY - Rescue divers retrieved a body from Lake Quinsigamond Tuesday afternoon, hours after authorities received a report that a missing person could be in the water. Crews from Shrewsbury and Worcester focused on the shoreline and water at the base of the Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge, on the Shrewsbury side,...
Man arrested for stabbing two people in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A 35-year-old man was arrested for assault following a fight in Manchester on December 31, 2022. Authorities say they were notified of a fight in the area of Manchester and Pine Street at around 6:45 a.m. Following an investigation, police say that a small group of people...
Police investigating reports of threats at 2 Vermont schools
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont police are investigating reports of potential threats at two Vermont schools. Police say they got reports on Tuesday of a potential threat to the Brattleboro Union High School campus. Brattleboro police say they immediately collaborated with school staff to make sure the campus was safe...
2 stabbed in fight on Millbury Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - Police are investigating a fight on Millbury Street that left two people with stab wounds Monday afternoon. The confrontation occurred about 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot of McGovern's Package Store, 82 Millbury St., according to police. The victims were treated by police officers before being rushed to...
Missing hunter found dead in Ashburnham
ASHBURNHAM — A missing hunter was found deceased in the woods after a search Dec. 23. According to officials, a caller notified police around 5 p.m. that a male hunter had gone missing in a thickly wooded area of approximately 70 acres near Sherbert Road and Depot Road. It...
Gas main physically disconnected at Merrimack outlets; no timeline for fix
MERRIMACK, N.H. — There's still no timeline for a full return to normalcy at the Merrimack Premium Outlets after fire officials said a rockslide near the stores led to a reported gas leak Wednesday morning. Merrimack fire officials said the rockslide at the rear of one of the buildings...
State police find break-in suspect hiding in tree in middle of night
SOUTHBORO – Troopers in a Massachusetts State Police helicopter used an infrared camera to track down a wanted man hiding in a tree 30 feet off the ground behind a Southboro home early Friday morning. The man was one of four people accused of breaking into a Worcester shoe store hours earlier.The break-in was reported around 2:15 a.m. at Shoe Supply Store on Pleasant Street in Worcester. Worcester police arrested 18-year-old Raffy Santos, 20-year-old Jorge German and another 20-year-old near the scene of the break-in. A fourth man, 24-year-old Yorbis Peguero drove off in a Mercedes-Benz sedan, police said.State and Worcester police chased him for about 20 miles before he hit a spike strip on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Southboro and crashed. Peguero ran into the woods, prompting a large police search.Around 4:20 a.m., a State Police helicopter using an infrared camera spotted Peguero hiding in a tree in the backyard of a home on Cordaville Road. He was taken into custody without incident.All four suspects are facing multiple charges that include felony breaking and entering.
WCSO: Fort Edward man beats woman holding child
Authorities say a Fort Edward man is doing time in Washington County jail after he punched a woman while she was holding a child in her arms.
74-year-old man incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility dies
Henry Butson received emergency care before he died Sunday at Springfield Hospital, according to the Department of Corrections and the Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: 74-year-old man incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility dies.
15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires happen in January
AUBURN, Mass. — Almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires occur after the New Year and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding you just how fast a dry tree can burn. Within 25 seconds, all branches can be engulfed and within another 10 seconds, the fire can spread...
Newport, New Hampshire woman charged as “drug enterprise leader”
NEWPORT — A 39-year-old woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation in Newport, New Hampshire that concluded last week. In November and December, authorities say they conducted a joint investigation into the distribution of controlled substances in the town and surrounding Sullivan County area. The investigation culminated in...
Man Shot After Argument Inside Chinese Restaurant in Manchester, NH
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating after a man was shot following an argument inside a Chinese restaurant early Friday morning. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
