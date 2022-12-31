ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kalkinemedia.com

Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup

World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
wtatennis.com

Zheng Qinwen saves match point, ousts Kontaveit in Adelaide

If the first match of the new season is anything to go by, there's no reason to believe Zheng Qinwen won't continue to soar up the Hologic WTA Tour rankings in 2023. The 2022 WTA Newcomer of the Year knocked off No.6 seed Anett Kontaveit in dramatic fashion on Tuesday in the first round of the Adelaide International 1, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(7), a 2-hour, 28-minute thriller in which she saved a match point in the final set.
wtatennis.com

Greece, Croatia level at 2-2 in Perth City Final after wins for Sakkari, Vekic

PERTH, Australia -- The Perth City Final will go down to a mixed doubles decider after Borna Gojo triumphed 6-4, 6-2 over Stefanos Sakellaridis to level the tie between Croatia and Greece at 2-2. In the preceding rubber, Maria Sakkari had given Greece a 2-1 lead after defeating Petra Martic 6-3, 6-3. Earlier in the day session, Donna Vekic had kicked off the tie with an emphatic 6-2, 6-0 defeat of Despina Papamichail in just 64 minutes, giving Croatia an early 1-0 lead. However, Stefanos Tsitsipas drew level at 1-1 after coming from 4-1 down in the third set to beat Borna Coric for the first time 6-0, 6-7(4), 7-5.
The Associated Press

Rafael Nadal loses again at United Cup in Sydney

SYDNEY (AP) — Rafael Nadal lost again at the United Cup mixed teams tournament, chalking up Monday’s defeat to Alex De Minaur to rustiness. The second-ranked Nadal lost to the Australian 3-6 6-1 7-5 after having been beaten by Britain’s Cameron Norrie in three sets. The record...
atptour.com

Medvedev Magnificent To Reach Adelaide Quarter-finals

Daniil Medvedev had to scratch and claw in his opening match of the season, saving nine set points in his first set of 2023. The former World No. 1 faced no such difficulties on Wednesday. Medvedev cruised past Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the Adelaide International 1 quarter-finals....
atptour.com

Tsitsipas Downs Coric In Thriller, Draws Greece Level In Perth

Croatia’s Vekic eases past Papamichail in opening match, City Final level at 1-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas maintained his perfect start to the 2023 season on Tuesday at the United Cup in Perth, coming through a topsy-turvy encounter with Borna Coric 6-0, 6-7(4), 7-5 against Borna Coric to earn a vital City Finals point for Team Greece.
atptour.com

Captain Radwanska Praises 'Role Model' Hurkacz

Much of the discussion around Team Poland at the United Cup has centred around the the captain-player pairing of former WTA No. 2 Agnieszka Radwanska and current World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. While Swiatek has delivered in Brisbane with a pair of singles wins, so too has teammate Hubert Hurkacz, who entered 2023 at No. 10 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.

