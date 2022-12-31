PERTH, Australia -- The Perth City Final will go down to a mixed doubles decider after Borna Gojo triumphed 6-4, 6-2 over Stefanos Sakellaridis to level the tie between Croatia and Greece at 2-2. In the preceding rubber, Maria Sakkari had given Greece a 2-1 lead after defeating Petra Martic 6-3, 6-3. Earlier in the day session, Donna Vekic had kicked off the tie with an emphatic 6-2, 6-0 defeat of Despina Papamichail in just 64 minutes, giving Croatia an early 1-0 lead. However, Stefanos Tsitsipas drew level at 1-1 after coming from 4-1 down in the third set to beat Borna Coric for the first time 6-0, 6-7(4), 7-5.

7 HOURS AGO