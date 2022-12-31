Following up guest arcs on both "The Boys" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi," as well as his starring role as Kingo in 2021's "Eternals," actor Kumail Nanjiani's latest endeavor is the biographical drama miniseries "Welcome to Chippendales." The new miniseries premiered on Hulu on November 22, 2022, and the final episode will air on January 3, 2023, wrapping up the eight-episode run. Created by Robert Siegel — and based on the book "Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders" by K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca — the series focuses on Indian immigrant Somen "Steve" Banerjee (Nanjiani), who, in pursuit of an American dream, founds the largest male strip joint, Chippendales. Over the course of the next decade, however, Banerjee ends up being an accessory to a murder during the downfall of his business and a rivalry with the club's choreographer Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett).

16 HOURS AGO