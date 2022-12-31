Read full article on original website
Related
Tell Us More, Paramount+: Streamer Drops Teaser For Grease Series Rise Of The Pink Ladies
The musical "Grease" opened in 1971 courtesy of creators Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, and within a few short years, Hollywood took note of its potential. The result was a now-divisively-aged 1978 film of the same title, which would go on to become one of the most recognizable musical features of all time. It stars John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, respectively: two high school kids who fall in and out of love before reuniting, at last, not allowing their greaser gang connections to disrupt their romance.
Glass Onion's Marriage Tease Has Been Confirmed By Hugh Grant
Romantic comedy legend Hugh Grant confirmed something big about his latest on-screen pairing. "Glass Onion," the second film in Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" universe that centers around detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), features a ton of thrilling cameos, from late icons like Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury to the venerable Ethan Hawke (who apparently just popped over from filming "Moon Knight" to join Johnson's party. One cameo, though, stirred up a ton of chatter, and that's Hugh Grant appearing very briefly as Benoit Blanc's live-in partner, once off-screen in a voiceover and extremely quickly in person. Appearing roughly midway through the film as the central twist is revealed, Grant's presence in "Glass Onion" was a welcome surprise, and it's kept audiences talking ever since.
Looper Staff Predicts: The Best Movie Of 2023 Will Be...
Does it seem a little arrogant to try and predict what the very best movie — the top of the pack, the créme de la créme, the movie that will win every Oscar it's nominated for and some it's not — of 2023 will be? Yeah, probably. But here we are doing it anyway! The Looper staff has been tasked with asking a very important question: What movie will blow audiences' minds in 2023, make all the money, and top next year's "best-of" lists across the board?
Sarah Chalke And Katherine Heigl Immediately Clicked The First Time They Met For Firefly Lane
The Netflix drama "Firefly Lane" is based on the book of the same name by Kristin Hannah and was developed for television by Maggie Friedman. The series follows the friendship between famous daytime talk show host Tully Heart (Katherine Heigl) and housewife Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) over several decades. After meeting as teenagers in the '70s, the two became fast friends. Years later, Tully is in the public eye due to her popular daytime talk show while Kate is in the midst of a divorce and is trying to get back into working after years of being a housewife.
Whatever Happened To Aziz Ansari After Parks And Recreation Ended?
Over six years, from 2009 to 2015, a little show called "Parks and Recreation" managed to grow from a riff on "The Office" to a multiple Emmy-nominated beloved hit. Its ensemble cast of talented comedians and actors collaborated to create an upbeat, compelling world where local politics could feel like high drama and flawed characters could be ultimately redeemed. Through it all, viewers even learned a bit about the American government.
Neponset Circle - What We Know So Far
Every year, thousands of people from all around the world descend upon a city in the western U.S. to watch movies, network with agents, find the next Hollywood comeback story, and make glitzy purchases. And no, we're not talking about the Sundance Film Festival. We're talking about the American Film Market, or AFM, which takes place in Santa Monica, California, every year and aims to facilitate major acquisition deals in the film industry.
Josh Peck's Glowing Review Of His Time On Drake & Josh
Anyone who grew up watching Nickelodeon in the early 2000s probably has fond memories of sprinting home from school to catch new episodes of "Drake & Josh." Starring Josh Peck and Drake Bell, the series centered around two stepbrothers (played by the aforementioned actors) as they dealt with the trials and tribulations of adolescence, often resulting in some hilarious situations and heartwarming moments.
Kumail Nanjiani Struggled To Break Character At Home While Filming Welcome To Chippendales
Following up guest arcs on both "The Boys" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi," as well as his starring role as Kingo in 2021's "Eternals," actor Kumail Nanjiani's latest endeavor is the biographical drama miniseries "Welcome to Chippendales." The new miniseries premiered on Hulu on November 22, 2022, and the final episode will air on January 3, 2023, wrapping up the eight-episode run. Created by Robert Siegel — and based on the book "Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders" by K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca — the series focuses on Indian immigrant Somen "Steve" Banerjee (Nanjiani), who, in pursuit of an American dream, founds the largest male strip joint, Chippendales. Over the course of the next decade, however, Banerjee ends up being an accessory to a murder during the downfall of his business and a rivalry with the club's choreographer Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett).
Margot Robbie Channeled An Octopus And A Honey Badger To Play Babylon's Nellie
Hollywood is nothing if not self-referential, and the chaotic, at times surreal exploration of filmmaking is a movie genre unto itself. Director Damien Chazelle has long been interested in the specific type of ambition that fuels artistry and Hollywood dreams, as seen in his films "Whiplash" and "La La Land." For Chazelle's latest film "Babylon," the director takes a considerably less starry-eyed look at Hollywood by exploring its most debauched, depraved era: the 1920s.
Jim Carrey's On-Set Grinch Behavior Drove A Makeup Artist To Seek Therapy
"How the Grinch Stole Christmas," which released all the way back in 2000, has become something of an annual holiday staple watch. The film wasn't exactly well received by critics when it first released, as it currently sits at an underwhelming 49% on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" was a hit with audiences, grossing $345 million at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo), and even a lot of its detractors praised Jim Carrey's performance as the eponymous character.
WandaVision And That '90s Show Star Debra Jo Rupp Joins Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
Debra Jo Rupp has embarked on an incredible acting career that goes back decades. As she captivated audiences on stage in such productions as "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" and "To Kill A Mockingbird," she built up quite an impressive body of work on screens as well. She's starred in numerous films over the years, but it's no secret that she's a far more prolific face on television. Her turns as Kitty Forman on "That '70s Show" and Alice Knight Buffay on "Friends" are among the highlights of her numerous TV credits.
Producer James Wan Already Has Ideas About A Potential M3GAN Sequel
Filmmaker James Wan is responsible for creating some of the creepiest movies in modern memory, and it all began when Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) started playing his sick little games in 2004's "Saw." The filmmaker has served as writer, director, and producer on some of the most significant horror films of the 2000s, including "The Conjuring" and "Insidious." Wan's latest venture is the science fiction/horror movie "M3GAN," and while he primarily serves in a producing capacity behind the camera, he also developed the story for screenwriter Akela Cooper to flesh out.
Gene Hackman Ended His Career With A Flop Instead Of A Bang
Gene Hackman is, without a doubt, one of the great actors of his generation. Even almost two decades after his retirement from acting, his performances still stand out. The list of iconic roles speaks for itself, from Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle in "The French Connection" –- for which Hackman won one of his two Oscars –- to Royal Tenenbaum in "The Royal Tenenbaum" (per IMDb).
Looper
16K+
Followers
58K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0