Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOP
Bradley Beal and Daniel Gafford hurt in Wizards’ loss to Bucks
Beal and Gafford hurt in Wizards' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Wizards not only lost to the Bucks on Tuesday night, they saw two key players exit with injuries. Bradley Beal went down in the second quarter with left hamstring soreness and Daniel Gafford departed in the fourth quarter with a right elbow issue.
WTOP
Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory
Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -1; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Buffalo. The Bulls have gone 5-1 at home. Buffalo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per...
WTOP
Burton leads Pittsburgh against No. 11 Virginia
Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (10-4, 3-0 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -5; over/under is 129.5. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers after Jamarius Burton scored 31 points in Pittsburgh’s 76-74 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Panthers are 7-1 on...
WTOP
Flyers play the Coyotes on 3-game winning streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers come into a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes as winners of three straight games. Philadelphia is 7-9-1 at home and 14-17-7 overall. The Flyers have gone 6-5-6 in...
WTOP
Penguins come into matchup with the Golden Knights on losing streak
Pittsburgh Penguins (19-12-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (26-12-2, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins enter the matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights after losing five games in a row. Vegas has a 26-12-2 record overall and an 11-9-0 record in home...
Comments / 0