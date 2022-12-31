ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcfarland, CA

Líderes Campesinas celebrates Posada with farmworkers in McFarland

By Breanna Polk, 23ABC, Amy Pachla, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NPRkZ_0jzMR00d00

Líderes Campesinas is a network of women farmworker leaders whose mission is to strengthen the leadership of farmworker women and youth. On Friday, the organization hosted a Posada celebration.

Posada is a Mexican Christmas tradition honoring the birth of Jesus Christ. The event today also highlighted the work farmworkers do every day.

Elizabeth Martinez from Líderes Campesinas says this is the 15th year for their Posada celebration.

"We celebrate, we are happy, we sing. We celebrate life and celebrate festivities. More than anything, we come together as a family and love each other and embrace each other," said Martinez.

Farmworkers and their families enjoyed traditional foods like pozole, champurrado, and tamales. Martinez says the celebration is to thank the farmworkers for all that they do.

"We're bringing today a little bit of happiness to farmworkers. We're out here in McFarland and we are expecting to see more than 100 workers. They are here with an H2A visa. We brought a lot of gifts, pozole, piñatas, gifts for some children that are here. That's what we do, and we have a very good time providing these types of things to farmworkers," said Martinez.

Patricia Perez with Líderes Campesinas says showing this appreciation is important as the year comes to an end.

"We bring joy to the farmworkers, and we want to appreciate them during this cold and rainy weather, and so they are bringing food home," said Perez. "So thanks to them, we also have food, and with this participation, we want to express our gratitude."

Veronica Perez from Comunidades Aliadas tells 23ABC they are always welcoming volunteers to join them and their mission of giving back.

"Whoever wants to unite with us as a volunteer to put these events together, you are invited to join our organization. You can help us give back to those who are less fortunate and make this world a better place," said Perez.

If you would like to contribute to Líderes Campesinas, or to find out more about what they do, please visit their website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Meet the first Central Coast babies of 2023

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV): Families throughout the Central Coast are welcoming new additions to their families to start off 2023. Santa Cruz County Watsonville Community Hospital had the first child born in Santa Cruz County. Baby boy Josue Silva was born by natural delivery at 4:09 on Sunday morning. Photo of the Silva Family. From The post Meet the first Central Coast babies of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Man wounded in Oildale shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is expected to survive after he was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon in Oildale, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency responders were called to China Grade Loop just west of Manor Street at around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Deputies arrived and found a man […]
OILDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California

FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
FORTUNA, CA
foxla.com

Phone calls to and from California state prisons are now free

LOS ANGELES - California inmates are now able to make phone calls for free. The Keep Families Connected Act allows both parties - those serving time as well as family and friends - to make/receive free phone calls, including those made from tablets, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Southern California Weather Force

Powerful Bomb Cyclone System to Hit Southern California on Thursday; Flood Watch Issued with Assigned Category Five

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday for all areas south and west of the mountains, including all local mountain areas and parts of the High Desert as well, including assigning this system a category five out of six on the Southern California Weather Force intensity scale. 100 MPH wind gusts are expected on the Gorman Pass on Wednesday into Thursday as the bomb cyclone intensifies off the California Coast, and as such Southern California Weather Force has also issued the rare Hurricane Wind Speed Warning so read on for the details and see the rain and wind models for Wednesday’s rain passage and the flood risk model for Thursday …
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Rain impact on California's mega reservoirs

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - The backbones of California's water supply are the six mega reservoirs: Shasta, Oroville, Trinity, New Melones, Don Pedro and San Luis. Back on November eighth, the state's six biggest mega reservoirs were 33% full. In normal years they would have been 54% full, but the drought kept...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy