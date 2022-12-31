ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

New Iberia wins the Darrel Mitchell Holiday Classic

By Seth Lewis
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
BOYS BASKETBALL

New Iberia 32, Breaux Bridge 30

Barbe 41, Southside 33

Carencro 54, Teurlings Catholic 44

Denham Springs 43, Jeanerette 35

East Jefferson 61, Abbeville 50

Ellender 37, Ascension Episcopal 27

Franklin Academy 47, Acadiana 38

Lafayette 76, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 37

Lafayette Christian Academy 52, Hamilton Christian Academy 33

Newman 56, St. Thomas More 45

North Vermilion 53, Erath 50

Opelousas Catholic 65, Westgate 63

Peabody 85, St. Martinville 78

St. Edmund Catholic 59, Sulphur 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Highland Baptist 56, Central Catholic 51

New Iberia 46, Acadiana 33

