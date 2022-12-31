ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.
NASDAQ

Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Zacks.com

Twilio (TWLO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TWLO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $48.96, moving +1.77% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ

3 Top Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 10%

It’s common for investors to park their hard-earned cash into income-generating assets. After all, there are few sweeter feelings than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, many investors have turned to dividend-paying stocks. It’s easy to understand why; dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, and of course,...
msn.com

2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face

The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
Zacks.com

Cummins (CMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CMI - Free Report) closed at $237.19, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Heading into today, shares of the engine maker had lost 5.88% over the past...
Zacks.com

Momentive (MNTV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

MNTV - Free Report) closed at $7.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com

Crown Castle (CCI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CCI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $138.31, moving +1.97% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ

2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023

Pick the right time frame and just about any investor can look like a genius. Getting a portfolio to outperform long enough to fuel anyone's retirement dreams, though, is an entirely different matter. Warren Buffett took control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Since then, A-class shares of...
Zacks.com

Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

LLY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $364.99, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Prior to today's trading,...
kalkinemedia.com

Three dividend stocks to explore in Q1 2023

In 2023, the total dividend payments from FTSE100-listed firms are projected to reach a fresh record high. The overall dividend payment for the current year is expected to hit £79.1 billion. That would surpass the total of £78.5 billion in 2021. In 2023, the total dividend payments from...
Cheddar News

Stocks Rallied to Higher Close as Job Market Remains Strong

An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) A relatively light day of trading on Wall Street ended Thursday with a broad rally for stocks as investors welcomed new jobless benefits data that shows the labor market remains strong.
Zacks.com

Perion Network (PERI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

PERI - Free Report) closed at $25.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%. Coming into today, shares of the digital...
Zacks.com

Roku (ROKU) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

ROKU - Free Report) closed at $40.56, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the video streaming...
Zacks.com

Danaher (DHR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

DHR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $262.27, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Heading into today, shares of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy