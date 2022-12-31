ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson QB made big mental mistake before halftime of Orange Bowl

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1turA5_0jzMOX8800

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik made a freshman mistake just before halftime of the Orange Bowl against Tennessee on Friday night.

The Tigers missed three straight field goals during the first half and fell behind 14-0 before finally getting on the board. They were down 14-3 just before halftime and had a chance for more points, but Klubnik made a mistake.

Clemson had 3rd-and-10 at the Vols 13 with 10 seconds left and no timeouts left. Klubnik was under pressure and took off running up the middle. He was tackled for a short gain, and time ran out.

Klubnik should have thrown the ball away to give his team a shot for a short field goal, but his mental error cost his team three potential points.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was seen bringing Klubnik in for a talk right after that play.

That was the kind of game it was for Clemson. They spent a good part of the game down by two scores. Klubnik went 30/54 for 320 yards and 2 interceptions. He rushed for 51 yards and a score.

Clemson finished the season 11-3. They went 9-0 against ACC teams and 0-2 against SEC teams.

The post Clemson QB made big mental mistake before halftime of Orange Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 8

Terry Santone
3d ago

Well Dabo you did it again as in you put that freshman in a losing situation again. Then you put a bad play on him. If I were the parents I would take my so out of your program. Unexceptionable

Reply
8
M R
3d ago

so somehow in Dabo's mind it's this young man's fault that the he made ONE mistake and not the veteran coach's fault that the game was mismanaged? the score would have almost been tied if it wasn't for this overpaid, lame coach! he's supposed to lead by example!

Reply
5
NGB Honcho
2d ago

Y’all got so much to say about my tigers 🐅 I get it we had a bad year and it’s not just Dabo fault it’s the whole team from coaches to players this team we got now is nothing like our past championship teams , we just have to step it up and get better players and we need good coaches so all Clemson haters I bet y’all team haven’t won a natty in while ..

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Dabo Swinney defends against harsh critics

The Clemson Tigers suffered a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl on Saturday, leading many to blast Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney for the tough loss and the lackluster season. For the past few years, Clemson had established itself as one of the top programs in...
CLEMSON, SC
WBIR

Tennessee, Clemson game was the most-watched Orange Bowl since 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 2022 was the year of orange for the Tennessee Vols. From getting 11 wins this season, beating Florida, Alabama and LSU and winning the Orange Bowl, the Vols had quite the journey. Before taking on Clemson on Friday, everyone was getting prepared for the "orangiest" showdown...
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Woodruff High School football head coach resigns

WOODRUFF, S.C. — Woodruff High School's football head coach Bradley Adams has resigned, Adams confirmed to WYFF News 4's Julia Morris on Tuesday. Adams is stepping down to pursue another coaching opportunity. Adams took over as Woodruff's head coach in 2018. Last season, the Wolverines went 6-6.
WOODRUFF, SC
gsabusiness.com

Clemson University breaks ground on sports facilities expansion project

Clemson University Athletics has begun work on a comprehensive women’s sports expansion project. University officials and invited speakers recently celebrated the groundbreaking. Columbia firm Garvin Design Group and national sports architecture firm HNTB have worked together with Clemson Athletics and the lacrosse, gymnastics, and rowing programs since 2020, a...
CLEMSON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Farmhouse Tacos to close Laurens Road location

Taco lovers have lost a dining option in Greenville. Farmhouse Tacos will close its doors after the location at 1813 Laurens Road was sold, the eatery announced on its Instagram account. The restaurant also announced it will relocate its Greenville storefront but details are pending. Farmhouse Tacos has a restaurant...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Soldier flown back to the Upstate to be buried after tragic death

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA)- A young soldier from the Upstate, 21-year-old River Bowling, lost his life while serving in the National Guard. Tuesday, his body was brought back home to Pickens County where he will be buried. Bowling was born in Greenville and was a graduate of Daniel High School,...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after running off road in Pickens County

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. One killed in Anderson County...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena announces big change to venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced a new change coming to the venue. On Thursday, Bon Secours said in a Facebook post that it is now a cashless venue. All food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as a form of...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Project GO students to have elearning day after broken pipe causes flooding

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County Schools said Project Go will have a learning day on Tuesday due to a broken pipe that caused flooding in one of the school’s main hallways. Officials said the pipe broke during the recent freezing temperatures that impacted the area. According...
FOX Carolina

Chief: Business a 'total loss' after early morning fire in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Boiling Springs Fire responded to a business fire in Greer early Friday morning. Chief Graham with Boiling Springs Fire said crews arrived to Upstate Tool & Metal Works on Dry Pocket Road around 4:40 a.m. and took40 minutes to get the fire under control. Witnesses...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Call 911 if you see missing Greenville Co. woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriffs Office is asking anyone who sees a missing woman to call 911 immediately. Gloria Gomez, 55 was last seen Dec. 31 around 10 p.m. at the Rocky Creek apartments on Woodruff Road. She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall...
GREENVILLE, SC
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
190K+
Followers
23K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy