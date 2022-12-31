ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado College Routs Princeton, 7-2

By Danny Mata
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7Cao_0jzMOSiV00

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. -- Noah Serdachny collected a career-high five points and Brett Chorske scored a pair of power-play goals to lead Colorado College to a 7-2 non-conference victory over Princeton University Friday night at Ed Robson Arena.

Serdachny, who entered the game with one assist in eight career games, scored twice and added three assists as the Tigers won their third straight game and improved to 9-9-1 on the season. He is the second Tiger freshman to post a five-point game this season, joining Noah Laba, who had two goals and three assists in an 8-0 victory over Air Force on Oct. 28.

Chorske, who also entered the game with just one assist this season, scored both of his career-high two goals in the first period, and both on the power play. He put in a rebound past Ethan Pearson just two minutes in to the game, then roofed a shot from right in front at the 10:17 mark. Serdachny and Nicklas Andrews assisted on both goals.

In between Chorske’s goals, Princeton’s Jack Cronin scored a power-play goal of his own at the 6:13 mark of the opening frame.

Serdachny scored the first goal of his career just 1:37 into the second period to make it 3-1. After Danny Weight sent the puck to the front of the net, Serdachny fell to one knee, then slid the puck past Pearson while falling to the ice.

Logan Will provided a big 1-2 punch later in the middle frame when he laid out Mike Kennedy at center ice, then moved behind the Princeton defense, took a pass from Tommy Middleton and cleanly beat Pearson through his legs for a commanding 4-1 lead.

Weight got into the action and scored his first goal of the season at the 7:53 mark of the middle frame with a fierce slapshot from the top of the left circle that beat Aidan Porter, who relieved Pearson after Will’s goal. Weight finished the game with a career-high three points on a goal and two helpers.

Tyler Coffey made it 6-1 3:12 into the third period, then Serdachny tipped in a Jack Millar shot from the point 54 seconds later for CC’s final goal of the evening.

Pito Walton added a goal for Princeton at the 7:50 mark of the third period.

Colorado College outshot Princeton, 30-18, and was 2-for-3 on the power play. Matt Vernon made 15 saves before giving way to Jake Begley, a junior who made his first career appearance, for the final 1:22.

The teams battle again on Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 4 p.m.

The post Colorado College Routs Princeton, 7-2 appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

CSU Pueblo introduces Philip Vigil as their new head football coach

Former CSU Pueblo head football coach John Wristen passed the head coaching torch sort of speak to new CSU Pueblo head coach Philip Vigil today, "Every time I hung up the phone, I said, This guy's impressive," says Former CSU Pueblo head football coach, John Wristen. "I'm so excited. It feels great to be back The post CSU Pueblo introduces Philip Vigil as their new head football coach appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
9News

1st woman records 1,000 laps in a year on Manitou Incline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — For a long time, Rachel Jones considered herself something of a “tour guide” on the Manitou Incline. “For people who’d never done it before,” she said of the Pikes Peak region’s notorious, vertical set of steps gaining more than 2,000 feet in less than a mile. “I always went up, talked about the history and pointed out legends and what they’ve done and what their records are. I kinda became a fan girl of the Incline.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
Alamosa Valley Courier

Ruybal wins two big tournaments

Asher Ruybal, 7, competed in the Rocky Mountain Nationals “Who’s Bad National Classic” in Pueblo on Saturday where he won the 7U 54-pound bracket. On Nov. 26, he competed at the USA Wrestling “King of the Mountain” Tournament where he won at the 8U 53-pound bracket.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

16-foot sculpture to illuminate downtown Colorado Springs beginning Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 16-foot sculpture is being installed outside the SpringHill Suites and Element hotel, at the corner of Costilla and South Tejon on Tuesday. The sculpture is called "Tomorrow" by James Mortier Wills V of Colorado Springs. According to downtown Colorado Springs, the sculpture is described to be fabricated in perforated The post 16-foot sculpture to illuminate downtown Colorado Springs beginning Tuesday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Remembering Pueblo band teacher, Tyler West

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Friday evening, Dec. 30, a memorial ceremony was held at the Seton building gymnasium for Tyler West – a teacher at Pueblo South High School who was killed on Dec. 22. During the ceremony, family members and faculty shared the great impact Tyler had on them. One of the first speakers […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews respond to fire at Arbor Pointe Apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are responding to a fire at an apartment complex, according to Colorado Springs Fire Department. The fire was reported at 7:47 a.m. at Arbor Pointe Apartments on Tuesday. This is a developing story. #ColoradoSpringsFire #Workingfire. AMR02,E11,E8,E4,T4,T8,T1,BC2,AMR13,S21,BC1,HR17,73,E6,IC12515 HANCOCK EY #223 ARBOR POINTE APARTMENTSMap E34Radio CMD4.CSFDSTRUCTURE FIRE - HIGH LIFE - The post Crews respond to fire at Arbor Pointe Apartments appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 dead in crash south of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol has confirmed that one person has died following a crash along S. Academy just east of I-25. According to CSP, the crash was called in at 9:55 Monday night. Last time this article was updated, CSP was reporting that a 1991 Ford pickup was involved, and that one party was pronounced dead on scene. An investigation is underway. As of Tuesday afternoon, no one was facing charges in the incident.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
american-rails.com

Cripple Creek & Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad

The Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad, based in Cripple Creek, Colorado is another of the state's many narrow-gauge tourist railroads (it's gauge is two feet). The little railroad has been in operation since the summer of 1967 and since that time has become a popular operation, running trains on four miles of ex-mining trackage.
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KXRM

Large police presence at Tinseltown USA movie theater

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported a large police presence at a movie theater on the south side of the city on Sunday, Jan. 1. CSPD responded to the Tinseltown USA located on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard on Sunday, but did not provide any additional information. FOX21 News is waiting on […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Colorado conservative activist warns of shift 'from ballots to bullets'

COLORADO, USA — A far-right conservative leader known for his gun shop’s reality TV show is warning that “it’s almost time to switch from ballots to bullets.”. Rich Wyatt, president of Jefferson County’s Mountain Republicans Club, made the suggestion of coming political violence on a December 28 episode of the conservative podcast, The Chuck and Julie Show.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

How gyms are fairing with the increase in traffic following New Years resolutions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Business has gone up at gyms across the country as people make and try to keep their New Years resolutions. Every January, capacity at Accolade Fitness increases by about 15%. Surprisingly, the gym does not see too many new members sign up. But rather, they see current members come in The post How gyms are fairing with the increase in traffic following New Years resolutions appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Alley in Downtown Colorado Springs honoring AdAmAn Club scheduled for grand opening Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The group of local climbers that annually ascends the summit of Pikes Peak on New Year's Eve to set off fireworks is being honored with a newly-renovated alley. The new AdAmAn Alley is located between two buildings at 15 South Tejon Street and 17 South Tejon Street, and between the The post Alley in Downtown Colorado Springs honoring AdAmAn Club scheduled for grand opening Wednesday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Overall issues at Colorado Springs Airport subsiding, still headaches for Southwest travelers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The airport madness impacting thousands of travelers across the country appears to be calming down here in Colorado Springs. Still, those flying Southwest are still affected. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Southwest Airlines canceled 60% of its flights nationwide, with more cancellations expected on Thursday. In Colorado Springs, Southwest canceled 22 departing and arriving The post Overall issues at Colorado Springs Airport subsiding, still headaches for Southwest travelers appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Christmas tree recycling in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The holidays have come and gone, and for those who got a real Christmas tree for the holiday season, it may be time to decide what to do with it now. Throughout the month of January there are multiple places around El Paso County to recycle Christmas trees. Treecycle and The post Christmas tree recycling in El Paso County appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

No serious injuries reported after semi crashes into guard rail in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation was underway Tuesday night after a semi crashed into a guard rail in Colorado Springs. Police are reporting they received the call at about 6:15 p.m. for the crash near Airport Road and Murray Road. The intersection is between S. Academy Boulevard and Powers Boulevard. As of 6:50 p.m., no serious injuries were reported.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy