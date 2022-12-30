ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2 arrested, charged with murder in fatal shooting of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce

By Gregory Yee
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

Two men suspected of gunning down a rapper in Koreatown in early October have been arrested and charged with murder, authorities said Friday.

Anthony King and Dennis Risinger were taken into custody Tuesday at separate locations in Long Beach, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

King, 36, and Risinger, 37, were booked that day and are being held without bail, jail records show.

The case against both men was presented to the L.A. County district attorney's office Thursday, and murder charges were filed, police said.

Both King and Risinger are suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of 36-year-old rapper Half Ounce.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. that night to reports of shots fired in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue, where a man was heard screaming, police said. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering gunshot wounds in front of an apartment complex.

The following day, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the victim as Latauriisha O'Brien, Half Ounce’s real name.

His death marked the third time a rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles County in less than a month.

On Sept. 12, rapper PnB Rock , whose real name was Rakim Allen, was fatally shot during a botched robbery for the 30-year-old’s jewelry while he was having lunch at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.

On Sept. 24, Kee Riches , 23, whose real name was Kian Nellum, was shot and killed in Compton along with 29-year-old Robert Leflore Jr.

The shootings appeared to be unrelated, but LAPD officials said they’d seen an increase in follow-home robberies, especially those targeting celebrities. Other artists, including Roddy Rich and Ice-T, condemned violence in Los Angeles and the recent killings of hip-hop artists.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves man dead

LOS ANGELES – A shooting in South Los Angeles killed one man and wounded another. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The deceased died at the scene and the other man had stable...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Two men charged for October murder of aspiring rapper Half Ounce

Two men were in custody Friday and facing a murder charge stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown.Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff's inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both were being held without bail.The defendants were arrested Tuesday by the FBI/LAPD Fugitive Task Force at separate locations in Long Beach, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.It was not immediately clear what led police to the suspects.The case was presented to the District Attorney's Office Thursday and each was charged with murder, police said.The 32-year-old rapper Half Ounce, whose real name was Latauriisha O'Brien, was reported to have been on the phone with his wife when he was shot to death at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in front of an apartment building in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Half Ounce graduated from Inglewood High School in 2007, according to his Facebook page. He recorded with the San Diego label Wrongkind Records. His songs include "Roll Call" from 2015, "Throw It Up" in 2017, and this year's "Gangbangin."
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County

A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death outside LAPD Southwest station

LOS ANGELES – A man was found shot to death outside of the Southwest division LAPD station Dec. 29, according to authorities. The man, believed to be in his 40’s, was discovered by officers by a back gate to the station around 11:45 p.m. Officers returning to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Police identify woman killed in North Hollywood shooting

A 39-year-old man was killed and another is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area. The fatal shooting victim was identified as Feliz Cruz Menjivar, of North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in an alley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight

A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
PASADENA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
Washington Examiner

'Criminal justice reform' kills another police officer in California

“Criminal justice reform” in California means letting criminals out on the street regardless of state law and regardless of how dangerous they are. As anyone could guess, it has lethal consequences. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Thursday. He was...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Video shows suspect flee hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Officials trying to identify 2 men hospitalized in Los Angeles area

Hospital workers at Dignity Health are hoping to name two unidentified men who were found in the Los Angeles area and have remained hospitalized since before Christmas. One of the men was brought to a local hospital in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 21 after he was found on the sidewalk and experiencing seizures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 dead, 1 wounded following shooting in South Los Angeles

Police are investigating a double-shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred at around 8:50 p.m. at a strip mall located near Avalon Boulevard at the Imperial Highway, according to police. Officers arrived to find one person, a woman, dead at the scene. Her identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. The second victim, a man, was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.With Sky9 over the scene, dozens of evidence markers could be seen littering the strip mall's parking lot, which was completely block off by police barrier tape. There was no information immediately available on either a suspect or a motive in the shooting. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Orange County man who disappeared during hike found dead

A missing Orange County man who disappeared while hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park has been found dead on Saturday. Crews were searching for Jeffrey Morton, 63, after he didn’t return home from his hike on Friday morning. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Morton’s body was found on Saturday. Additional details, including the cause […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
496K+
Followers
77K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy