Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Truck stolen in Hancock Co.
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Hancock County are investigating after a truck was stolen. They say it happened sometime overnight into Monday morning. Deputies say it’s a 1986 square body, black, Chevy pickup, and it was taken from the area of Ed Brown Road. If you have...
WTHI
Police search for the person responsible for cutting downtown Terre Haute electric wires and damaging other utilities
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is asking for your help identifying the person responsible for a series of downtown incidents. Officers were first called to 750 Cherry Street in Terre Haute just before 6 A.M. on New Year's eve. At the scene, officers found a...
Woman struck by pickup on Indy’s south side, in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck near an intersection on Indianapolis’ south side on Monday evening. This is the same intersection where a pedestrian was struck and killed less than two weeks ago. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the scene on Madison Avenue, just […]
WTHI
Here's the first Union Hospital baby of 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One family is celebrating the new year with a new baby. The first baby born in 2023 at Union Hospital was Brantley Allen-Ray McKee. He was born just after 2:30 on New Year's day. Brantley was welcomed by his parents, Desirae Littrell and Jacob McKee...
Journal Review
Morris W. Geiger
Morris W. Geiger, 87, of Crawfordsville passed away at 10:28 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Franciscan Health Crawfordsville. Morris was born Sept. 28, 1935,at Romney, to the late Morris W. and Irene Kuhns Geiger. He married Mabel Helen Land on May 30, 1964, at West Lebanon. She survives. Morris...
WTHI
Grill blamed for Monday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grill is to blame for a Monday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a lived-in garage-like building around 9:30 on 2333 Locust Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says someone was using a charcoal grill inside to cook. The fire was ruled...
WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant
UPDATE: On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department closed the restaurant “to protect public health and safety.” Here is the full statement from the health department: The Marion County Public Health Department attempted to perform an inspection this morning at the Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches located at 4175 N. Post Road in Indianapolis based on a […]
Current Publishing
Zionsville community events – January 2023
Zionsville Puzzle Swap – In celebration of National Puzzle Day, residents are invited to bring gently used puzzles to Zionsville Town Hall from Jan. 3 to 25 then return to Town Hall on Jan. 28 between 10 a.m. to noon to choose a new one. Puzzles can be dropped off at the Town Hall Mayor’s Action Center (MAC) Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Puzzles can be any size but must be in their original box and all pieces must be accounted for. No puzzles with profanity, nudity or drug paraphernalia will be accepted. For more on the event or to see other parks dept. events, view the Zionsville Parks and Recreation Winter 2022 Activity Guide at issuu.com/townofzionsville.
mymixfm.com
Indiana State Police send extra patrols, reminders ahead of New Year’s
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As millions prepare to celebrate the start of 2023, Saturday also marks one of the busiest travel days for Indiana State Police. As a result, Sgt. Matt Ames said ISP has been prepping accordingly. “Overall we will see a lot of traffic on New Year’s...
Journal Review
Barton Leon Price
Barton Leon Price, 78, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Franciscan Health of Crawfordsville. He had been at Wellbrooke for the previous month. He was born June 7, 1944, at Crawfordsville, to Boyd and Martha (Cook) Price. He graduated from Darlington High School in 1963 and joined the Indiana National Guard. He had worked at RR Donnelley, then later Cummins Diesel, Carmel Concrete and retired from Celadon Trucking in Indianapolis. He married Sue Vance in 1971 and later divorced.
Central Indiana food pantries brace for continued high demand in new year
FRANKLIN, Indiana — The new year brings a familiar challenge for a lot of Hoosiers: People struggling to feed their families. Inflation drove up demand last year and, in some cases, drove down donations. Now, food pantries that help worry 2023 could be difficult, too. Volunteers at Interchurch Pantry...
465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck
INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound was shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not […]
WTHI
New Turn to the River project looks to build new plaza near city hall
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new project could provide an area for community gatherings in Terre Haute. Art Spaces was awarded $450,000 from the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board for its "Turn to the River" project. The project hopes to build a plaza by the Wabash to bring people...
Customers frustrated with weeks of inconsistent trash pickup by new service
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — If you take a quick drive around Mooresville you’ll see overflowing trash bins with bags piling up on many streets. It’s part of a problem residents said has been going on for weeks. ”I have at least six bags and they’re the big yellow trash bags,” Anna Gould said, talking about her […]
Journal Review
Kurt Douglas Surber
Kurt Douglas Surber, 65, of Crawfordsville passed away peacefully Dec. 29, 2022, in Wesley Manor Health Care Pavilion. Born July 3, 1957, at Crawfordsville, Kurt was the son of Daryl Surber and Helen (Steele) Schilling. He was a 1976 graduate from Crawfordsville High School and worked in construction. He enjoyed photography, playing music, collecting Indian artifacts and spending time with animals and nature.
Journal Review
Multi-Colored Masterpiece
Making the turn on to the east-west portion of Ladoga Road, all that would be left outside now at Davidson Greenhouse and Nursery are memories and remnants. Earlier this winter owner Mark Davidson kept his tradition and constructed one of his works of art … out of ice. “I...
A Car Crashed Into A Culver's And People Still Had To Work
Culver's is a beloved Midwestern fast food chain known for its iconic ButterBurger and Fresh Frozen Custard. According to Scrape Hero, there are over 900 stores in 26 states all with a mission of "putting people first, celebrating guests, and leading by example," per Culver's. The move following an alarming incident at a Culver's in Westfield, Indiana calls into question the judgment of management and their treatment of employees.
Journal Review
Paramedicine program topic of LWV lunch
This month’s Lunch with the League will feature the experienced and highly trained team with the Crawfordsville Mobile Integrated Health-Community Paramedicine Program. Speakers will include Project Manager Samantha Swearingen and social workers, Olyvia Wood and Lyndsey Sparrow. The community has a number of residents in dire need of help...
wbiw.com
Linton boys basketball coach arrested after being found passed out in a car
COALMONT – The Linton boys basketball coach Joseph Hart has been arrested on a public intoxication charge. According to a Clay County Sheriff’s Department report, Hart, 50, of Linton was arrested after he was found unconscious in a car parked on a road near Coalmont in Clay County at 4:15 a.m., Saturday.
Comments / 0