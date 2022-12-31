ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14news.com

Truck stolen in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Hancock County are investigating after a truck was stolen. They say it happened sometime overnight into Monday morning. Deputies say it’s a 1986 square body, black, Chevy pickup, and it was taken from the area of Ed Brown Road. If you have...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Woman struck by pickup on Indy’s south side, in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck near an intersection on Indianapolis’ south side on Monday evening. This is the same intersection where a pedestrian was struck and killed less than two weeks ago. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the scene on Madison Avenue, just […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Here's the first Union Hospital baby of 2023

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One family is celebrating the new year with a new baby. The first baby born in 2023 at Union Hospital was Brantley Allen-Ray McKee. He was born just after 2:30 on New Year's day. Brantley was welcomed by his parents, Desirae Littrell and Jacob McKee...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Journal Review

Morris W. Geiger

Morris W. Geiger, 87, of Crawfordsville passed away at 10:28 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Franciscan Health Crawfordsville. Morris was born Sept. 28, 1935,at Romney, to the late Morris W. and Irene Kuhns Geiger. He married Mabel Helen Land on May 30, 1964, at West Lebanon. She survives. Morris...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Grill blamed for Monday morning Terre Haute fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grill is to blame for a Monday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a lived-in garage-like building around 9:30 on 2333 Locust Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says someone was using a charcoal grill inside to cook. The fire was ruled...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant

UPDATE: On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department closed the restaurant “to protect public health and safety.” Here is the full statement from the health department: The Marion County Public Health Department attempted to perform an inspection this morning at the Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches located at 4175 N. Post Road in Indianapolis based on a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville community events – January 2023

Zionsville Puzzle Swap – In celebration of National Puzzle Day, residents are invited to bring gently used puzzles to Zionsville Town Hall from Jan. 3 to 25 then return to Town Hall on Jan. 28 between 10 a.m. to noon to choose a new one. Puzzles can be dropped off at the Town Hall Mayor’s Action Center (MAC) Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Puzzles can be any size but must be in their original box and all pieces must be accounted for. No puzzles with profanity, nudity or drug paraphernalia will be accepted. For more on the event or to see other parks dept. events, view the Zionsville Parks and Recreation Winter 2022 Activity Guide at issuu.com/townofzionsville.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Barton Leon Price

Barton Leon Price, 78, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Franciscan Health of Crawfordsville. He had been at Wellbrooke for the previous month. He was born June 7, 1944, at Crawfordsville, to Boyd and Martha (Cook) Price. He graduated from Darlington High School in 1963 and joined the Indiana National Guard. He had worked at RR Donnelley, then later Cummins Diesel, Carmel Concrete and retired from Celadon Trucking in Indianapolis. He married Sue Vance in 1971 and later divorced.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
FOX59

465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck

INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound was shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Kurt Douglas Surber

Kurt Douglas Surber, 65, of Crawfordsville passed away peacefully Dec. 29, 2022, in Wesley Manor Health Care Pavilion. Born July 3, 1957, at Crawfordsville, Kurt was the son of Daryl Surber and Helen (Steele) Schilling. He was a 1976 graduate from Crawfordsville High School and worked in construction. He enjoyed photography, playing music, collecting Indian artifacts and spending time with animals and nature.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Multi-Colored Masterpiece

Making the turn on to the east-west portion of Ladoga Road, all that would be left outside now at Davidson Greenhouse and Nursery are memories and remnants. Earlier this winter owner Mark Davidson kept his tradition and constructed one of his works of art … out of ice. “I...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Mashed

A Car Crashed Into A Culver's And People Still Had To Work

Culver's is a beloved Midwestern fast food chain known for its iconic ButterBurger and Fresh Frozen Custard. According to Scrape Hero, there are over 900 stores in 26 states all with a mission of "putting people first, celebrating guests, and leading by example," per Culver's. The move following an alarming incident at a Culver's in Westfield, Indiana calls into question the judgment of management and their treatment of employees.
WESTFIELD, IN
Journal Review

Paramedicine program topic of LWV lunch

This month’s Lunch with the League will feature the experienced and highly trained team with the Crawfordsville Mobile Integrated Health-Community Paramedicine Program. Speakers will include Project Manager Samantha Swearingen and social workers, Olyvia Wood and Lyndsey Sparrow. The community has a number of residents in dire need of help...
