Journal Review
Multi-Colored Masterpiece
Making the turn on to the east-west portion of Ladoga Road, all that would be left outside now at Davidson Greenhouse and Nursery are memories and remnants. Earlier this winter owner Mark Davidson kept his tradition and constructed one of his works of art … out of ice. “I...
Journal Review
Paramedicine program topic of LWV lunch
This month’s Lunch with the League will feature the experienced and highly trained team with the Crawfordsville Mobile Integrated Health-Community Paramedicine Program. Speakers will include Project Manager Samantha Swearingen and social workers, Olyvia Wood and Lyndsey Sparrow. The community has a number of residents in dire need of help...
Journal Review
Morris W. Geiger
Morris W. Geiger, 87, of Crawfordsville passed away at 10:28 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Franciscan Health Crawfordsville. Morris was born Sept. 28, 1935,at Romney, to the late Morris W. and Irene Kuhns Geiger. He married Mabel Helen Land on May 30, 1964, at West Lebanon. She survives. Morris...
Journal Review
Kurt Douglas Surber
Kurt Douglas Surber, 65, of Crawfordsville passed away peacefully Dec. 29, 2022, in Wesley Manor Health Care Pavilion. Born July 3, 1957, at Crawfordsville, Kurt was the son of Daryl Surber and Helen (Steele) Schilling. He was a 1976 graduate from Crawfordsville High School and worked in construction. He enjoyed photography, playing music, collecting Indian artifacts and spending time with animals and nature.
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 4, 2023
• Michael William Smith, 46, Roachdale, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia — 12:38 a.m. • Domestic disturbance in the first block of Hickory Lane — 12:58 a.m. • David Charles Franklin, 27, Ladoga, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana...
Journal Review
Regina Robinson King
Regina Robinson King, 75, was called home to be with her heavenly father Saturday evening, Dec. 24, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. Regina was born Dec. 11, 1947, at Crawfordsville, to Andrew Robinson and Jasmine Ernest Robinson. Regina graduated from Crawfordsville High School, she also studied and graduated from...
Journal Review
Barton Leon Price
Barton Leon Price, 78, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Franciscan Health of Crawfordsville. He had been at Wellbrooke for the previous month. He was born June 7, 1944, at Crawfordsville, to Boyd and Martha (Cook) Price. He graduated from Darlington High School in 1963 and joined the Indiana National Guard. He had worked at RR Donnelley, then later Cummins Diesel, Carmel Concrete and retired from Celadon Trucking in Indianapolis. He married Sue Vance in 1971 and later divorced.
Journal Review
Athenians fall to Blackhawks as stretch run begins
CVL 4 5 9 13 - 31 SHS 13 16 22 11 - 62 Crawfordsville (4-10): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Molly Pierce 0-3 0-0 0 Elyse Widmer 0-7 0-0 0 Olivia Hedrick 0-0 0-1 0 Riley Gardner 2-6 1-2 5 Abby Cox 0-1 0-0 0 Addie Hodges 0-1 0-0 0 Litzy Huesca 0-0 0-0 0 Celeste Moore 1-5 2-2 4 Madi Hedrick 2-5 2-2 7 Taylor Abston 3-15 0-0 7 Yuli Torres 3-5 0-0 8 Totals 11-48 5-7 31.
Journal Review
Mounties open 2023 with road win over Panthers
RP 6 9 8 7 - 30 Southmont (7-8) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Gray 0-3 4-6 4, Veatch 2-10 1-2 5, Shaw 3-5 0-0 6, Mason 5-13 7-9 18, Jenkins 2-11 0-4 4, Woods 1-4 0-2 2. Totals 13-46 12-23 39. Riverton Parke (4-8) Mathas 1-43-5 6, Vanatti 0-2 0-0 0,...
Journal Review
No. 4 Indiana women beat Nebraska 74-62 in overtime
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points, Sydney Parrish sank the go-ahead 3-pointer and No. 4 Indiana bounced back from its first loss with a 74-62 overtime victory over Nebraska on Sunday. Indiana outscored Nebraska 12-0 in overtime after the Cornhuskers’ Jaz Shelley missed a potential game-winning...
Journal Review
Chargers falter at home vs Blackhawks
Sheridan (6-5) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Evan Krupp 0-0 0-0 0, Trent DeCraene 4-7 0-0 9, Tyler Garner 4-8 2-2 11, Owen Bell 1-2 0-0 3, Caleb Wright 8-16 3-4 23, Carson Aleman 3-4 0-0 6, Eli Kolb 0-1 0-0 0, Parker Williams 3-4 0-0 6; Totals 22-42 5-7 58. North...
