ABC7 Chicago
Bears cite 'experience' for keeping Justin Fields in lopsided loss
DETROIT -- Bears coach Matt Eberflus cited in-game experience as the reason he kept quarterback Justin Fields under center throughout the entirety of Chicago's41-10 loss to the Detroit Lionsat Ford Field. Fields completed 7 of 21 passes and finished with 30 net passing yards. The Bears were outgained 504-230 in...
ABC7 Chicago
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell scores franchise-record 71 points in OT win
CLEVELAND -- Already an All-Star, Donovan Mitchell added his name to one of the NBA's most rarefied lists Monday night. Mitchell set a Cleveland record with 71 points, most by an NBA player in 17 years, and theCavaliersrallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime Monday night.
ABC7 Chicago
Cavs drug-tested on heels of Donovan Mitchell's 71-point night
A day after a historic 71-point game from All-Star Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing drugs Tuesday afternoon, the team confirmed to ESPN. Players are typically subject to four random tests for PEDs during the season and two during the offseason, according to the collective bargaining...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
ABC7 Chicago
WNBA free agency 2023: Ranking the 15 best free agents
As the calendar turns to 2023, it's time to start thinking about WNBA free agency. Later this month, players and teams can begin to negotiate contracts, which can be officially signed starting on Feb. 1. Although this year's class of free agents isn't quite as top-heavy as last year's, which...
ABC7 Chicago
Lions' D'Andre Swift scores first TDs since Dec. 4
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions have had no trouble rushing for touchdowns this season, entering Sunday's action tied for third most with the New York Giantsat 19. The reason for the Lions' success has been running backJamaal Williams, who began the day with an NFL-leading 14 rushing TDs. Clinging to...
ABC7 Chicago
Taylor leads Butler against DePaul after 24-point game
LINE: Butler -7.5; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts the DePaul Blue Demons after Jayden Taylor scored 24 points in Butler's 80-51 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas. The Bulldogs have gone 6-2 in home games. Butler scores 70.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game. The...
ABC7 Chicago
NFL Week 17 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
Welcome to the New Year and toWeek 17of the 2022 NFL season, as the playoff picture starts becoming clearer. On Sunday, the New York Giants clinched a postseason berth with a win over the Indianapolis Colts, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneersclinched the NFC South with a win over the Carolina Panthers. With a loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Philadelphia Eagleswere denied the chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Check out the Week 17 clinching scenarios here.
ABC7 Chicago
Blackhawks take losing streak into matchup with the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (23-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-24-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning as losers of four straight games. Chicago is 8-24-4 overall and 5-13-2 in home games. The Blackhawks have...
ABC7 Chicago
No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft: Texans vs. Bears, top prospects
There's just one more week to the 2022 NFL season, and two teams are still in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft. Will it be the Houston Texans (2-13-1) or Chicago Bears (3-13) when the dust settles Sunday? And which top prospect might each team target as the first player off the board?
