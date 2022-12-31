To call Karl Anderson’s second NJPW match since re-signing with WWE anything but weird would be an incredible understatement. Advertised for the match with Doc-now-Luke Gallows by his side, who ultimately didn’t show up due to being used for a nothing burger spot on Monday Night RAW, Anderson came out expecting the sort of hero’s welcome a founding member of Bullet Club would, but was instead greeted by a disapproving crowd who didn’t want to see this guest performer back in “their” ring.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO