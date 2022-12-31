Read full article on original website
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023John M. DabbsBristol, TN
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
Crockett girls, boys handle East in home sweep
JONESBOROUGH — David Crockett’s girls are in tuneup mode for Big 5 Conference basketball play, but it sure looks like they are ready. Freshman standout Brylee Tullock authored a 26-point, eight-rebound, five-steal effort in the Lady Pioneers’ 69-23 rout of Sullivan East 69-23 on Tuesday night.
Central, Gate City split Mountain 7 twin bill on milestone night for Lady Warriors' Dotson
NORTON — A milestone win for girls basketball coach Robin Dotson came at a good time for his Wise Central team. The Lady Warriors used an attacking defense early that helped knock Mountain 7 District rival Gate City from the ranks of the unbeatens.
Roundup: Godsey nets career high to lift Burton over Thomas Walker; Union's Slagle hits No. 1,000
EWING — Noa Godsey scored a career-high 31 points to propel J.I. Burton to a hard-fought 55-50 road win over Thomas Walker in Cumberland District boys basketball action Tuesday. Clay Hart supplemented the Raiders’ efforts with 14 points.
Western Carolina to pay a visit to ETSU
JOHNSON CITY — For the longest time, one thing was certain on East Tennessee State’s men’s basketball schedule. The Bucs were going to beat Western Carolina. That all ended last year when the Catamounts defeated ETSU 87-84 to end a 14-game losing streak in the series. The Bucs still have won 31 of the last 33 meetings between the teams.
Knittel fires up 35 in hot-shooting Falcons' win over Wolves
BLOUNTVILLE — An impressive fourth-quarter shooting performance propelled the Volunteer boys basketball team to another win. The Falcons (13-5) nailed 27 of 59 shots, getting a game-high 35 points from Andrew Knittel, and whipped West Ridge 66-48 at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex on Tuesday.
Power restored to most customers after storm-related outages
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of customers were without power Tuesday evening in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City but most had their power restored by Tuesday night, according to providers. The Appalachian Power outage map reported nine customers without power in Kingsport as of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, down from nearly 15,000 outages earlier Tuesday. […]
Church Hill, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Editorial: Sullivan BOE should support swimming pools
The Sullivan County Board of Education has some tough decisions coming up involving school swimming pools, in part due to its failure to build one for the swimming team at the new West Ridge High School. Because the county didn’t include a pool in the $75 million school, swim team...
Water damage forces Boone out of Snyder Gym for rest of season
GRAY — It has been a difficult school year for Daniel Boone athletics in terms of facilities. The latest trouble spot was water damage that will keep its basketball teams from playing in Bobby Snyder Gymnasium for the rest of the season.
ETSU’s University Chorale announces tour of East Tennessee
The award-winning East Tennessee State University Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Alan Stevens, is touring much of the region in early January. The Chorale is the premier auditioned choral ensemble in the ETSU Department of Music. The ensemble has a long tradition of excellence, including tours both within the United States and abroad. In the summer of 2022, they won the Grand Prix Championship of the Bratislava International Music Agency Competition. Members are selected through a rigorous audition process and must be dedicated to the highest level of artistry. The group performs a variety of styles and genres, ranging from music of the Renaissance to newly composed works to classical to pop.
JCPD: 19-year-old killed in Monarch Apartments shooting on New Year’s
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police have identified a 19-year-old Kingsport man, Ja’Shon Yates, as the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday at Monarch Apartments near East Tennessee State University. Lead investigator Lt. Don Shepard described a chaotic scene when police arrived shortly after 2:30 a.m. at the four-building complex catering mostly […]
Workforce development and economic growth top goals for Washington County
Attracting new businesses to the county and addressing growth, workforce and infrastructure needs are among the issues Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy says he will be tackling in the new year. Grandy, who was re-elected to a second four-year term in August, said he was proud to have been associated...
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing Conditions
The old saying goes, "If you don't like the weather, just wait a few days..." The people of the Tri-Cites have waited long enough for the frigid temperatures to leave us from Christmas weekend. The weekend caused numerous power and water outages around the area as pipes froze and ground heave led to the main water distribution lines failing. The warming weather helped most water utility districts finally put the lines back together. This time strong winds and storms are marching across the area, leaving thousands of customers without power in the Tri-Cities and many areas in Southwest Virginia.
School officials say rolling blackouts contributed to burst sprinklers
KINGSPORT — Local school system fire sprinkler systems and other pipes burst in historically low temperatures over the Christmas weekend, setting in motion water cleanups in schools across the region. However, things have heated up both literally with the weather and figuratively with government officials’ complaints about TVA’s rolling...
Mendota triple-murder suspect pleads guilty
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man accused of murdering three women in Mendota, Virginia has pleaded guilty less than a week before a jury trial was set to begin. James Michael Wright pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua Cumbow. […]
BVPD: Shots fired at house in drive-by shooting
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help following a drive-by shooting Monday night. According to Lt. Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive. According to Crawford, several shots were fired in the […]
Bristol Virginia Police Investigating Monday Night Drive By Shooting, No Injuries Reported
Police don’t believe any ETSU students involved in fatal Monarch shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City police do not believe any East Tennessee State University students were involved in a fatal shooting at a nearby apartment complex on New Year’s Day. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports officers responded to the shooting inside the Monarch Apartments on University Parkway Sunday. A previous release […]
Victim in JC shooting identified as Kingsport man
JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Police Department Chief Karl Turner and Lt. Don Shepard held a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions regarding a shooting at Monarch apartments on Sunday. JCPD officers responded to 1119 University Parkway, Apt. 4205 around 2:30 a.m. Officers discovered that numerous...
Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases
INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ/OSIG Release) - An Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) investigation has revealed an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence filed false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission, using the names of other inmates. OSIG says the scheme was to defraud the Commonwealth of Virginia of unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
