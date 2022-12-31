Read full article on original website
Related
AEW’s Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay turned in the Match of the Year at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Wrestle Kingdom 17‘s first 10 matches were all good to very good – with one lone expectation – but when Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay made their way into the ring – scored to “One Winged Angel” and “Elevated,” respectively – fans in the Tokyo Dome were treated to nothing short of a legendary bout, […] The post AEW’s Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay turned in the Match of the Year at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zack Sabre Jr. lands a new faction after NJPW TV Title win
I have bad news for you, Samoa Joe, your reign as the unquestioned King of Television has officially been challenged, as Zack Sabre Jr. has officially become the NJPW World TV Championship with a huge win over Ren Narita. That’s right, with his run in Suzuki-Gun officially over following a team-on-team blow off eight-man tag […] The post Zack Sabre Jr. lands a new faction after NJPW TV Title win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AEW’s FTR lose their final championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
After losing the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship belts to The Briscoes at Final Battle and then dropping the Lucha Libre AAA belts to Hermanos Lee in their final match before Dragon Lee jumped ship to WWE as part of the NXT Brand, AEW’s FTR duo of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood entered NJPW […] The post AEW’s FTR lose their final championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sasha Banks no more: Mercedes Mone makes her NJPW debut
Folks, it’s official: Sasha Banks is no more, as the performer now known as Mercedes Moné officially made her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 just after her old WWE rival Kairi (Sane) successfully defended her IWGP Women’s Title for the first time against Stardom’s Tam Nakano. Walking down to the […] The post Sasha Banks no more: Mercedes Mone makes her NJPW debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Karl Anderson leaves the bright lights of Wrestle Kingdom 17 for WWE
To call Karl Anderson’s second NJPW match since re-signing with WWE anything but weird would be an incredible understatement. Advertised for the match with Doc-now-Luke Gallows by his side, who ultimately didn’t show up due to being used for a nothing burger spot on Monday Night RAW, Anderson came out expecting the sort of hero’s welcome a founding member of Bullet Club would, but was instead greeted by a disapproving crowd who didn’t want to see this guest performer back in “their” ring.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
AEW Fight Forever: Everything we know so far about Yuke’s AEW Game
Yuke’s upcoming professional wrestling console game AEW Fight Forever is coming soon. Here is all of the information we have for the title, including the AEW Fight Forever release date, roster, and other relevant information about the game. Ever since Yuke’s ended their collaboration with 2K Games, WWE 2K...
Dana White breaks silence on viral video of himself slapping wife in drunken night club altercation
Dana White has put in a lot of work through the years to build the UFC into the brand that it is today. At this point, there’s no denying that this man certainly deserves some much-needed R&R. This is exactly what White did during the Holidays as he took his whole family on vacation to […] The post Dana White breaks silence on viral video of himself slapping wife in drunken night club altercation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0