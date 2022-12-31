The award-winning East Tennessee State University Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Alan Stevens, is touring much of the region in early January. The Chorale is the premier auditioned choral ensemble in the ETSU Department of Music. The ensemble has a long tradition of excellence, including tours both within the United States and abroad. In the summer of 2022, they won the Grand Prix Championship of the Bratislava International Music Agency Competition. Members are selected through a rigorous audition process and must be dedicated to the highest level of artistry. The group performs a variety of styles and genres, ranging from music of the Renaissance to newly composed works to classical to pop.

