Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on ChristmasJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Central, Gate City split Mountain 7 twin bill on milestone night for Lady Warriors' Dotson
NORTON — A milestone win for girls basketball coach Robin Dotson came at a good time for his Wise Central team. The Lady Warriors used an attacking defense early that helped knock Mountain 7 District rival Gate City from the ranks of the unbeatens.
Kingsport Times-News
Crockett girls, boys handle East in home sweep
JONESBOROUGH — David Crockett’s girls are in tuneup mode for Big 5 Conference basketball play, but it sure looks like they are ready. Freshman standout Brylee Tullock authored a 26-point, eight-rebound, five-steal effort in the Lady Pioneers’ 69-23 rout of Sullivan East 69-23 on Tuesday night.
Kingsport Times-News
Knittel fires up 35 in hot-shooting Falcons' win over Wolves
BLOUNTVILLE — An impressive fourth-quarter shooting performance propelled the Volunteer boys basketball team to another win. The Falcons (13-5) nailed 27 of 59 shots, getting a game-high 35 points from Andrew Knittel, and whipped West Ridge 66-48 at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex on Tuesday.
Kingsport Times-News
Water damage forces Boone out of Snyder Gym for rest of season
GRAY — It has been a difficult school year for Daniel Boone athletics in terms of facilities. The latest trouble spot was water damage that will keep its basketball teams from playing in Bobby Snyder Gymnasium for the rest of the season.
Kingsport Times-News
Western Carolina to pay a visit to ETSU
JOHNSON CITY — For the longest time, one thing was certain on East Tennessee State’s men’s basketball schedule. The Bucs were going to beat Western Carolina. That all ended last year when the Catamounts defeated ETSU 87-84 to end a 14-game losing streak in the series. The Bucs still have won 31 of the last 33 meetings between the teams.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Sullivan BOE should support swimming pools
The Sullivan County Board of Education has some tough decisions coming up involving school swimming pools, in part due to its failure to build one for the swimming team at the new West Ridge High School. Because the county didn’t include a pool in the $75 million school, swim team...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 518 pm EST, Jan 3rd 2023
NCZ001-002-018-019-VAZ009-012-015-016-032245- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Wythe VA- …Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, central Wilkes,. Watauga and Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina,. southeastern Smyth, southern Wythe, northwestern Carroll and Grayson. Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 545. PM EST…. At 516 PM EST,...
Kingsport Times-News
Victim in JC shooting identified as Kingsport man
JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Police Department Chief Karl Turner and Lt. Don Shepard held a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions regarding a shooting at Monarch apartments on Sunday. JCPD officers responded to 1119 University Parkway, Apt. 4205 around 2:30 a.m. Officers discovered that numerous...
Power restored to most customers after storm-related outages
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of customers were without power Tuesday evening in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City but most had their power restored by Tuesday night, according to providers. The Appalachian Power outage map reported nine customers without power in Kingsport as of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, down from nearly 15,000 outages earlier Tuesday. […]
Police don’t believe any ETSU students involved in fatal Monarch shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City police do not believe any East Tennessee State University students were involved in a fatal shooting at a nearby apartment complex on New Year’s Day. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports officers responded to the shooting inside the Monarch Apartments on University Parkway Sunday. A previous release […]
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s University Chorale announces tour of East Tennessee
The award-winning East Tennessee State University Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Alan Stevens, is touring much of the region in early January. The Chorale is the premier auditioned choral ensemble in the ETSU Department of Music. The ensemble has a long tradition of excellence, including tours both within the United States and abroad. In the summer of 2022, they won the Grand Prix Championship of the Bratislava International Music Agency Competition. Members are selected through a rigorous audition process and must be dedicated to the highest level of artistry. The group performs a variety of styles and genres, ranging from music of the Renaissance to newly composed works to classical to pop.
Kingsport police investigating fatal shooting in Sevier Terrace community
A police investigation is underway Monday night in Kingsport.
wcyb.com
Teenage victim identified in fatal Johnson City shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Johnson City that occurred early Sunday morning. Ja'Shon Yates, of Kingsport, was killed, according to Johnson City Lt. Don Shepard. Police said the shooting happened at Monarch Apartments and there...
Kingsport Times-News
School officials say rolling blackouts contributed to burst sprinklers
KINGSPORT — Local school system fire sprinkler systems and other pipes burst in historically low temperatures over the Christmas weekend, setting in motion water cleanups in schools across the region. However, things have heated up both literally with the weather and figuratively with government officials’ complaints about TVA’s rolling...
WBIR
Fisherman dead after falling in Cherokee Lake
A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake. Officers said Jeremy Keen and his son were trolling in a jon boat when Keen fell into the water.
Monarch apartments scene of multiple assaults, shootings — police say owners haven’t reached out
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Courtney Harvey says she knew of Monarch 815’s reputation as a party haven when she and two friends took an apartment there in May 2022, but the adjunct East Tennessee State University (ETSU) faculty member said other factors played into her decision. “I definitely knew about its reputation before I […]
Kingsport Times-News
Changes on tap for Bays Mountain in the coming year
KINGSPORT — A slate of upgrades is on the table for 2023 as Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium continues to increase its amenities and improve the experiences of visitors. “They have a lot of construction lined up this year,” David Fox, a board member of the Bays Mountain Park Association, said.
BVPD: Shots fired at house in drive-by shooting
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help following a drive-by shooting Monday night. According to Lt. Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive. According to Crawford, several shots were fired in the […]
wcyb.com
Vehicle shot in Kingsport, investigation underway, police say
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A vehicle was shot in Kingsport and an investigation is underway, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a shots fired report in the area of Robertson Street and Nelson Street at around 11 p.m. Friday. Officers found spent shell casings in the area and an apparently unoccupied vehicle was found to have been shot.
Comments / 0