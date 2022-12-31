ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gate City, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Crockett girls, boys handle East in home sweep

JONESBOROUGH — David Crockett’s girls are in tuneup mode for Big 5 Conference basketball play, but it sure looks like they are ready. Freshman standout Brylee Tullock authored a 26-point, eight-rebound, five-steal effort in the Lady Pioneers’ 69-23 rout of Sullivan East 69-23 on Tuesday night.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Knittel fires up 35 in hot-shooting Falcons' win over Wolves

BLOUNTVILLE — An impressive fourth-quarter shooting performance propelled the Volunteer boys basketball team to another win. The Falcons (13-5) nailed 27 of 59 shots, getting a game-high 35 points from Andrew Knittel, and whipped West Ridge 66-48 at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex on Tuesday.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Water damage forces Boone out of Snyder Gym for rest of season

GRAY — It has been a difficult school year for Daniel Boone athletics in terms of facilities. The latest trouble spot was water damage that will keep its basketball teams from playing in Bobby Snyder Gymnasium for the rest of the season.
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Western Carolina to pay a visit to ETSU

JOHNSON CITY — For the longest time, one thing was certain on East Tennessee State’s men’s basketball schedule. The Bucs were going to beat Western Carolina. That all ended last year when the Catamounts defeated ETSU 87-84 to end a 14-game losing streak in the series. The Bucs still have won 31 of the last 33 meetings between the teams.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Sullivan BOE should support swimming pools

The Sullivan County Board of Education has some tough decisions coming up involving school swimming pools, in part due to its failure to build one for the swimming team at the new West Ridge High School. Because the county didn’t include a pool in the $75 million school, swim team...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 518 pm EST, Jan 3rd 2023

NCZ001-002-018-019-VAZ009-012-015-016-032245- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Wythe VA- …Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, central Wilkes,. Watauga and Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina,. southeastern Smyth, southern Wythe, northwestern Carroll and Grayson. Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 545. PM EST…. At 516 PM EST,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Victim in JC shooting identified as Kingsport man

JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Police Department Chief Karl Turner and Lt. Don Shepard held a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions regarding a shooting at Monarch apartments on Sunday. JCPD officers responded to 1119 University Parkway, Apt. 4205 around 2:30 a.m. Officers discovered that numerous...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Power restored to most customers after storm-related outages

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of customers were without power Tuesday evening in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City but most had their power restored by Tuesday night, according to providers. The Appalachian Power outage map reported nine customers without power in Kingsport as of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, down from nearly 15,000 outages earlier Tuesday. […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Police don’t believe any ETSU students involved in fatal Monarch shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City police do not believe any East Tennessee State University students were involved in a fatal shooting at a nearby apartment complex on New Year’s Day. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports officers responded to the shooting inside the Monarch Apartments on University Parkway Sunday. A previous release […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU’s University Chorale announces tour of East Tennessee

The award-winning East Tennessee State University Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Alan Stevens, is touring much of the region in early January. The Chorale is the premier auditioned choral ensemble in the ETSU Department of Music. The ensemble has a long tradition of excellence, including tours both within the United States and abroad. In the summer of 2022, they won the Grand Prix Championship of the Bratislava International Music Agency Competition. Members are selected through a rigorous audition process and must be dedicated to the highest level of artistry. The group performs a variety of styles and genres, ranging from music of the Renaissance to newly composed works to classical to pop.
wcyb.com

Teenage victim identified in fatal Johnson City shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Johnson City that occurred early Sunday morning. Ja'Shon Yates, of Kingsport, was killed, according to Johnson City Lt. Don Shepard. Police said the shooting happened at Monarch Apartments and there...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

School officials say rolling blackouts contributed to burst sprinklers

KINGSPORT — Local school system fire sprinkler systems and other pipes burst in historically low temperatures over the Christmas weekend, setting in motion water cleanups in schools across the region. However, things have heated up both literally with the weather and figuratively with government officials’ complaints about TVA’s rolling...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Changes on tap for Bays Mountain in the coming year

KINGSPORT — A slate of upgrades is on the table for 2023 as Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium continues to increase its amenities and improve the experiences of visitors. “They have a lot of construction lined up this year,” David Fox, a board member of the Bays Mountain Park Association, said.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

BVPD: Shots fired at house in drive-by shooting

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help following a drive-by shooting Monday night. According to Lt. Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive. According to Crawford, several shots were fired in the […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Vehicle shot in Kingsport, investigation underway, police say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A vehicle was shot in Kingsport and an investigation is underway, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a shots fired report in the area of Robertson Street and Nelson Street at around 11 p.m. Friday. Officers found spent shell casings in the area and an apparently unoccupied vehicle was found to have been shot.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy