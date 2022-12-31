Read full article on original website
Bengals Make Surprising Move Ahead of Monday Night Football Showdown With Bills
CINCINNATI — After more than a week of speculation, Hakeem Adeniji is going to start at right tackle against the Buffalo Bills. The third-year offensive lineman will start on Monday night, as the Bengals opted not to elevate Isaiah Prince from the practice squad. All signs pointed to Prince...
Longhorns Legend Roger Clemens Details Late Coach Cliff Gustafson’s Recruiting
On Monday morning the Texas Longhorns lost a legendary coach, as did the college baseball world. It was announced that former Longhorns' coach Cliff Gustafson died on Monday morning from congestive heart failure at the age of 91, leaving behind one of college baseball's best legacies. Gustafson led the Longhorns...
Report: Ohio State’s Ryan Day Considering Relinquishing Play-Calling Duties In 2023
Head coach Ryan Day has been Ohio State’s offensive play-caller since he became the offensive coordinator in 2017, but that's likely going to change next season, according to a report from ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit. “Ryan Day mentioned in our production (for the Peach Bowl loss to Georgia) he’s...
Penn State Goes Big at the Rose Bowl
PASADENA, Calif. | Nicholas Singleton rushed for two touchdowns, including an 87-yarder and quarterback Sean Clifford threw his longest touchdown pass of the season as the Lions defeated Utah 35-21 in the Rose Bowl on Monday. The big-play Lions scored touchdowns of 88 and 87 yards against a Utah defense...
Chandavian Bradley Gearing Up For UA All-American Game
For many high school signees, All-American games are the final time they can showcase themselves to fans before stepping on campus. The Under Armour All-American Game is one of those games, and edge rusher Chandavian Bradley is primed for a big day. Bradley signed his letter of intent during the...
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Remembering those we lost in the world of golf in 2022
A outspoken leader for diversity in the game of golf. A beloved golf journalist. A college golf coach who also won more than a thousand games in softball. Six golfers and the coach of a small New Mexico college. The world of golf indeed lost some true legends in 2022....
Texans Cancel Practice After Damar Hamlin Injury; Ex Teammates ‘Praying’ For Bills DB
HOUSTON -- There are a lot of heavy hearts around the NFL with serious concern expressed for injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlinin the wake of his hospitalization stemming from a scary collision Monday night with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. The Bills announced early Tuesday morning that Hamlin...
ESPN reveals controversial top 25 college football rankings
The two College Football Playoff semifinal games are in the books and now it's time to get an updated look at the latest top 25 rankings. This week, the ESPN computer went to work ranking the 25 best teams and, as is often the case, there were some questionable decisions made.
Bills’ Demar Hamlin Left Field Alive Because of Two Previous Tragedies
FRISCO, Texas – As I drove through the darkness of the Texas night, the light of from a text coming through to my cell phone filled the cabin, lighting up both my face and my daughter's. Seeing a stoplight up ahead, I waited to check it, figuring my wife...
3 Dark Horse Quarterback Free Agent Options for Colts in 2023
Once the 2023 offseason hits for the Indianapolis Colts, the search for a new signal-caller will ensue. With most thinking that the Colts will accomplish this in the draft, it must be said that multiple quarterbacks are upcoming in free agency who could also fill the void should Indianapolis decide to pass on the 2023 quarterback class.
Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Offers Update About Injured Bills Safety
As Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his uncle Dorrian Glenn provided an update on the health of his nephew as well as more details about what happened following Hamlin’s collapse during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game. Glenn told CNN on...
Sports Community Voices Support to Bills DB Damar Hamlin After Injury
What was supposed to be the "Game of the Year" quickly turned into a heartbreaking scene as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down with a very serious injury after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin collapsed on the field after making the tackle. He...
Bills at Bengals: Will Mahomes Watch ‘Past Bedtime’?
How important is this “Monday Night Football” game?. Patrick Mahomes might even stay up “past my bedtime” to watch it. The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills face off in "The Jungle" tonight to battle for supremacy in the AFC. The Bills can earn the top seed...
Donations to Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s Charity Skyrocket in Wake of Scary Collapse
While the NFL world was stunned by the eerie and chilling collapse of Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin Monday night, fans reacted with an outpouring of support and donations to his foundation. A "Community Toy Drive" established on GoFundMe by Hamlin through his Chasing M's Foundation received over a half-million...
First 2023 NFL Mock Draft of the New Year
As we enter the new year and prepare for the final steps of the NFL Draft evaluation process and begin understanding what needs NFL teams have, it's time to start diving deep into how the 2023 NFL Draft might play out. Here is the first-round mock draft of the week with players that could be selected with the first 32 picks.
Playoff Picture: Ravens Loss Shakes Up AFC Seeding Heading Into Monday Night Football
CINCINNATI — As the dust settles ahead of Monday Night Football, Cincinnati has a chance to clinch the AFC North a week early. Pittsburgh afforded that opportunity with a 16-13 win over Baltimore on Sunday night. Now, Cincinnati is still in the three seed but will guarantee back-to-back division...
Who Will Tampa Bay Buccaneers Face in NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round?
For the first time ever the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have earned back-to-back NFC South Division titles after defeating the Carolina Panthers, 30-24. That means the Bucs will host a playoff game, which is good news. The bad news is that with an 8-8 record heading into Week 18 there's no...
