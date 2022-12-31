ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Longhorns Legend Roger Clemens Details Late Coach Cliff Gustafson’s Recruiting

On Monday morning the Texas Longhorns lost a legendary coach, as did the college baseball world. It was announced that former Longhorns' coach Cliff Gustafson died on Monday morning from congestive heart failure at the age of 91, leaving behind one of college baseball's best legacies. Gustafson led the Longhorns...
Penn State Goes Big at the Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. | Nicholas Singleton rushed for two touchdowns, including an 87-yarder and quarterback Sean Clifford threw his longest touchdown pass of the season as the Lions defeated Utah 35-21 in the Rose Bowl on Monday. The big-play Lions scored touchdowns of 88 and 87 yards against a Utah defense...
Chandavian Bradley Gearing Up For UA All-American Game

For many high school signees, All-American games are the final time they can showcase themselves to fans before stepping on campus. The Under Armour All-American Game is one of those games, and edge rusher Chandavian Bradley is primed for a big day. Bradley signed his letter of intent during the...
Remembering those we lost in the world of golf in 2022

A outspoken leader for diversity in the game of golf. A beloved golf journalist. A college golf coach who also won more than a thousand games in softball. Six golfers and the coach of a small New Mexico college. The world of golf indeed lost some true legends in 2022....
ESPN reveals controversial top 25 college football rankings

The two College Football Playoff semifinal games are in the books and now it's time to get an updated look at the latest top 25 rankings. This week, the ESPN computer went to work ranking the 25 best teams and, as is often the case, there were some questionable decisions made.
3 Dark Horse Quarterback Free Agent Options for Colts in 2023

Once the 2023 offseason hits for the Indianapolis Colts, the search for a new signal-caller will ensue. With most thinking that the Colts will accomplish this in the draft, it must be said that multiple quarterbacks are upcoming in free agency who could also fill the void should Indianapolis decide to pass on the 2023 quarterback class.
Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Offers Update About Injured Bills Safety

As Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his uncle Dorrian Glenn provided an update on the health of his nephew as well as more details about what happened following Hamlin’s collapse during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game. Glenn told CNN on...
Sports Community Voices Support to Bills DB Damar Hamlin After Injury

What was supposed to be the "Game of the Year" quickly turned into a heartbreaking scene as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down with a very serious injury after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin collapsed on the field after making the tackle. He...
Bills at Bengals: Will Mahomes Watch ‘Past Bedtime’?

How important is this “Monday Night Football” game?. Patrick Mahomes might even stay up “past my bedtime” to watch it. The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills face off in "The Jungle" tonight to battle for supremacy in the AFC. The Bills can earn the top seed...
First 2023 NFL Mock Draft of the New Year

As we enter the new year and prepare for the final steps of the NFL Draft evaluation process and begin understanding what needs NFL teams have, it's time to start diving deep into how the 2023 NFL Draft might play out. Here is the first-round mock draft of the week with players that could be selected with the first 32 picks.
Who Will Tampa Bay Buccaneers Face in NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round?

For the first time ever the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have earned back-to-back NFC South Division titles after defeating the Carolina Panthers, 30-24. That means the Bucs will host a playoff game, which is good news. The bad news is that with an 8-8 record heading into Week 18 there's no...
