When the Yankees signed Marwin Gonzalez to a minor league deal last March, not much was expected of the veteran utility man. Gonzalez ultimately provided little offensively in his lone season with New York, slashing a mere .185/.255/.321. But the former Astros champion parlayed his minors deal into an Opening Day roster spot and spent the entire season in the Bronx. And while his bat was well past its prime, Gonzalez added versatility, playing every position except catcher and center field over 85 games. He even pitched at one point.

1 DAY AGO