ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City Bandits re-sign WR Damond Powell

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sioux City Bandits are coming off a turnaround year on the turf, flipping a 5-5 year in 2021 to a 9-2 mark at the top-seed in the CIF Playoffs last spring. The team enjoyed strong seasons from many contributors on offense, including one former Iowa Hawkeye who will return for […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kwit.org

NEWS 1.2.23: Ice and Winter Storm Warnings Expected to Impact Siouxland

The weather is the big concern in Siouxland today. Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls talked to Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer about the latest on the forecast and what Siouxland could expect with this potential winter/ice storm. Parts of Siouxland are under either an Ice Warning or Winter Storm Warning. The following interview took place on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 2:10 p.m.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KEYC

Powerful winter storm to bring ice and heavy snow

A powerful winter storm system will bring ice and heavy snow to our area starting this evening and continuing into Wednesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa along and south of a line from Mankato to Jackson to Sioux City, IA. Up to one quarter inch of ice and 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible. North of that line, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. This area will get less freezing rain and more snow. 8 to 12 inches (some places could get up to 18 inches) of snow is possible in the Winter Storm Warning area. Light snow will develop late this afternoon into this evening, mixing with light freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times overnight tonight. On Tuesday, heavy snow will mix with freezing rain, creating slippery roads and dangerous travel conditions. Snow will continue Tuesday night, gradually ending throughout the day Wednesday. Heaviest snow amounts will be along and North of MN Highway 60. Further south, there will be more rain and freezing rain and less snow. The big forecast variable with this system is the storm track. At this point, just a slight north or south shift in the storm track will make a big difference in the snow vs freezing rain forecast. That said, no matter the track of the storm, there will be significant weather-related travel impacts across our region from tonight through Wednesday.
MANKATO, MN
kscj.com

NO SIOUX CITY TRASH COLLECTION TUESDAY

GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION WILL NOT OCCUR TUESDAY IN SIOUX CITY DUE TO THE WEATHER CONDITIONS. THERE WILL BE A ONE-DAY DELAY WITH TUESDAY COLLECTIONS TO BEGIN ON WEDNESDAY WITH THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF SATURDAY. MONDAY COLLECTIONS SHOULD BE COMPLETED TODAY. THE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Kitty

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the day! This is Kitty, a 6-to-9-month-old, female, orange tabby kitten. She was found abandoned on the 2500 block of South Cornelia Street. The shelter says she’s super friendly, outgoing and very sweet. Kitty is available for adoption now. If you’ve lost your pet, or if […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Brandon Dona Hamilton, 28, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced Dec. 22, two years prison suspended, two years probation. Lucas Wayne Larson, 29, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge James Daane.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Ridge Creek adds Sioux Center housing

SIOUX CENTER—Schelling Construction of Sioux Center is continuing to provide more housing options for the community through its Ridge Creek development. Started in 2020, the company began work on a new eight-unit apartment complex and six two-story town houses at its seven-acre property at 1893 13th Ave. SE, just north of The Ridge Golf Course and west of the wastewater treatment plant.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Toots

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Toots, a 3-to-4-year-old, female, American Bulldog mix. She was found on the 2700 block of Adel Street. The shelter says that she’s a friendly girl who would love a big yard to run around in. Although Toots is fairly large, she makes […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer hospitalized after afternoon "incident" on I-29

SIOUX CITY — An official with the Iowa Department of Transportation confirmed on Tuesday that a worker with the organization's Motor Vehicle Enforcement office had to be taken to the hospital following an "incident" on I-29. Andrea Henry, a director of strategic communications for Iowa DOT, said the incident happened in the afternoon but didn't specify as to where along the interstate nor could Henry say how many vehicles and people were involved.
SIOUX CITY, IA
more1049.com

Sheldon Man Arrested on Burglary Charges

Orange City, IA(KICD) — A Sheldon man was arrested on burglary charges Friday, for allegedly entering a home without permission and intimidating the resident. The Sioux County Sheriff’s department says they were called to a rural residence just North of Orange City Friday night. The resident claims 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel barged in and refused to leave. The police report says the victim was prevented from calling for help but eventually was able to get free and call 9-1-1.
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man jailed for burglary near Orange City

ORANGE CITY—An 81-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 6:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, on a charge of third-degree burglary in rural Orange City. The arrest Dennis Dean Van Roekel stemmed a rural Orange City resident who reported Van Roekel entered the individual’s home without permission at about 2 p.m., confronted the resident and would not leave, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ORANGE CITY, IA
foxla.com

Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy