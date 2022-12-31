ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

2022 KDKA Radio Super 7 Football Finalists

By Josh Rowntree
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dAVxI_0jzMKW6Z00

It was a great year on the gridirons of Western Pennsylvania. Now that the dust has settled, it’s almost time to hand out some individual awards.

On New Year’s Day, voting will be live for the KDKA Radio Super 7 Players of the Year, which will be awarded to the top player from each WPIAL classification and Pittsburgh City League.

Here are the three finalists, listed in alphabetical order, from each class.

WPIAL CLASS 6A

Khiryn Boyd, North Allegheny - The Tigers’ senior made numerous plays on both sides of the ball, as NA won the WPIAL 6A title. He caught 42 passes for 742 yards, ran for 291 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. He also grabbed six interceptions.

Cole Sullivan, Central Catholic - Sullivan burst onto the scene this year, leading the Vikings with 117 tackles despite dealing with a hand injury. On offense, he caught 13 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown.

Payton Wehner, Central Catholic - The junior passed for 2,504 yards (second-best in the WPIAL) and 17 touchdowns, while running for 375 more yards and four scores, helping the Vikings to an appearance in the WPIAL 6A championship game.

WPIAL CLASS 5A

Aidan Besselmen, Upper St. Clair - The senior grabbed 41 passes for 817 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had three interceptions on defense, helping the Panthers to a 10-3 record and appearance in the 5A championship game.

Gavin Moul, Bethel Park - The bruising senior tailback scored eight touchdowns and racked up over 800 yards of offense. On defense, the Delaware commit made 45 tackles for the Black Hawks, which finished 10-2.

Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland - Palmieri switched from running back to quarterback midway through the regular season, and ended up leading the Rams to a state title. He rushed for 1,929 yards and 24 scores, and passed for 1,104 yards and ten touchdowns. He also had a key pick-6 in the PIAA title game.

WPIAL CLASS 4A

Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport - Boyd ran for over 1,100 yards and scored 15 touchdowns for the Tigers, which went 11-2. He also stood out on defense, hauling in seven interceptions.

Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa - Just a sophomore, Hayes ran for 1,981 yards and scored 33 touchdowns, helping the Quips to the PIAA 4A title game. Hayes already has 3,727 rushing yards in his career.

Cadin Olsen, Armstrong - Olsen ended up passing for 7,819 yards in his career, the seventh-most in WPIAL history. This season, he passed for 3,210 yards and added 461 rushing yards. Overall, he accounted for 50 touchdowns.

WPIAL CLASS 3A

Peyton Faulkner, Avonworth - The Kent State recruit led the Antelopes in receiving with 356 yards and five touchdowns, while earning all-state honors as a tight end. He also was a standout on defense, as Avonwroth finished 11-2 and reached the WPIAL 3A championship game.

Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon - One of the highest-rated recruits in WPIAL history, Martin accounted for over 1,700 yards and scored 28 touchdowns on offense. He also returned two punts and an interception for scores, as Belle Vernon won the 3A state title.

Zion White, Elizabeth Forward - White, a senior, passed for 1,681 yards and 26 touchdowns, and ran for four more scores this season as a the Warriors went 9-2 and reached the Class 3A quarterfinals.

WPIAL CLASS 2A

Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls - Brickner, a senior, led the Tigers in both passing and rushing, throwing for 1,869 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 705 yards and 14 more trips to the end zone. His efforts lifted Beaver Falls to the WPIAL 2A title game.

Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley - Brookins helped take Steel Valley to a WPIAL title this season by rushing for 1,625 yards and 34 touchdowns, while passing for over 700 more yards and seven more scores.

Josh Jenkins, StoRox - Jenkins finished third in the WPIAL in passing with 2,504 yards. He passed for 31 touchdowns and rushed for three more scores. Sto-Rox went 9-3 and reached the WPIAL 2A semifinals.

WPIAL CLASS 1A

Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin - One of the WPIAL’s best wideouts this year, Nelson racked up over 2,000 all-purpose yards, including 1,290 through the air. He scored 18 receiving touchdowns, as the Crusaders made it to Acrisure Stadium.

Landan Stevenson, Mapletown - The WPIAL’s leading rusher, Stevenson raced his way to 2,342 yards and 45 touchdowns, also a WPIAL-best mark. Stevenson finished his career just seven yards shy of 6,000 in his career and scored 102 touchdowns, the fifth-most in WPIAL history.

Braylon Thomas, Union - Thomas passed for 1,3100 yards and 11 touchdown and rushed for 1,649 yards and 22 more scores, as the Scotties pulled off one of the more surprising runs to a WPIAL title ever, doing so as the 10-seed.

PITTSBURGH CITY LEAGUE

Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse - Morsillo led the way for one of the region’s best stories, as the Bulldogs reached the PIAA 2A title game. The senior passed for 2,544 yards and 41 touchdowns, and rushed for 810 yards and 18 more scores in the incredible season.

Sincere Smith, Westinghouse - An all-state selection and Morsillo’s favorite target, Smith averaged over 30 yards per catch for the Bulldogs, which fell to power Southern Columbia in the state championship game.

Shawn Solomon, Brashear - The senior ran for 1,034 yards and 11 touchdowns on 188 carries for the Bulls this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Ashley Smith, Greensburg Salem

Last year, Greensburg Salem’s girls basketball team rolled to a 9-1 start. Despite having only one loss, the team suffered its biggest in a game against Franklin Regional when sophomore center Kaitlyn Mankins suffered a season-ending injury. Mankins is back for her junior season, and senior point guard Ashley...
GREENSBURG, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Stays Winless in ACC Play with 74-67 loss to Miami

PITTSBURGH — Pitt looked to get their first ACC win of the season against another winless conference opponent in Miami on Sunday at the Petersen Events Center. Pitt came close, but Miami had just enough to hold on for a 74-67 win. The Panthers’ (7-7 overall, 0-3 ACC) loss...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville

Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two-time Super Bowl champ helps kick off charity fundraiser

Harrisburg, Pa. — On Friday, Jan. 6, the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association and its partners will launch their 2023 charity campaign to connect families in need to fresh milk. In addition to typical guests like the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Royalty, the Chairman of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, business sponsors, and additional government leaders, former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith will be joining this year's festivities. Smith...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pittsburghmagazine.com

Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods

Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
theincline.com

Velum Fermentation has big plans in Southside

At the foot of Southside’s iconic clock sits a huge, unremarkable building that used to house Duquesne Brewing’s packaging plant. The building is now home to a climbing gym and what will soon be one of the largest breweries in Pittsburgh, Velum Fermentation (pronounced “VELL-um”). “Largest”...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pbrtv.com

Romigh returns to the air

Beaver County stations WBVP (1230 Beaver Falls; W257EA 93.3 Beaver Falls) and WMBA (1460 Ambridge; W293CR 95.7 Ambridge) welcomed Mike Romigh back to the stations as hope of “Live Mic with Mike Romigh”. This is his third stint at the stations having worked there in the 1980s and returning to 2014 to host Teleforum. In 2017 he began work at the Beaver County Humane Society from which he recently retired and had been filling in for various hosts.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

One More Day Until the New Beaver County Radio Debuts!!!

(Beaver Falls, Pa.)Tune into Beaver County Radio 95.7 and 99.3 FM along with 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA, and beavercountyradio.com at 6:30 AM, Monday morning, January 2, 2023 for the debut of the all new Beaver County Radio. There has been a buzz about the big announcement since it was released...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park parents welcome year’s first Pittsburgh-area AHN baby

New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch of Bethel Park welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch at 2:02 a.m. Jan. 1 at Allegheny Health Network’s Jefferson Hospital. He came in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce and just a little over 20 inches long, and is AHN’s first baby born in the Greater Pittsburgh area in 2023.
BETHEL PARK, PA
wccsradio.com

WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY

The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
INDIANA, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy