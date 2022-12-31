Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin's fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
North Platte Telegraph. January 1, 2023. Editorial: Recall history on secret ballots for Unicam leaders. Time goes by, as today’s start of the new year of 2023 emphasizes. Because of that, it’s not surprising that “some things that should not have been forgotten were lost” (to quote the first “Lord of the Rings” movie) when it comes to why our institutions are the way they are.
WacoTrib.com
Noem picks Mitchell superintendent to be education secretary
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she has appointed the superintendent of the Mitchell School District to be the next Department of Education secretary. Joe Graves will assume his new role on Jan. 10. He replaces Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has taken a...
WacoTrib.com
Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan dies at 89
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan, who emphasized victims' rights and consumer protection during four terms in office, has died at the age of 89. Stephan died overnight, his brother, Don Stephan, told Kansas media Tuesday. No cause of death was released. Stephan, a Republican...
WacoTrib.com
Transgender woman executed in Missouri, believed to be first ever in US; convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in 2003
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — Transgender woman executed in Missouri, believed to be first ever in US; convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in 2003. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Illinois
Arlington Heights Daily Herald. December 30, 2022. Editorial: It should be law that you’re told about referendums proposals’ pros and cons. Are you really getting that information? Sometimes yes, often no -- but what if there were rules about that?. The last time you voted on a referendum,...
WacoTrib.com
Beshear to welcome Biden, give State of Commonwealth speech
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear will welcome President Joe Biden to Kentucky and join the president as he speaks in Covington before returning to Frankfort to give his State of the Commonwealth address. Biden plans to speak in Covington on Wednesday about his economic plan for rebuilding...
WacoTrib.com
Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A criminology graduate student accused of the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University — a...
WacoTrib.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sworn in for second term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sounded much like a 2024 presidential candidate as he was sworn in to a second term Tuesday, addressing national issues like immigration and inflation as much as highlighting his own plans for the state. DeSantis turned to the message that helped...
WacoTrib.com
Evers pushes for legal abortions, expanded Medicaid
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers outlined a largely liberal agenda in his second inaugural address Tuesday, calling for overturning an 1849 state law banning abortions, expanding Medicaid coverage and legalizing marijuana. While he called for working together on the priorities he outlined, many of the issues have...
WacoTrib.com
Brown sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Anthony Brown was sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general Tuesday, pledging to work to increase equity and dismantle barriers to opportunities for all of the state's citizens. Brown — a Democrat who is a former congressman, lieutenant governor and state legislator — noted...
WacoTrib.com
Kentucky's GOP-led legislature opens election-year session
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky resumed their push Tuesday to continue cutting the state's individual income tax rate, as they convened for a 30-day session that will play out against the backdrop of the state's premiere political contest — the race for governor. Legislation aimed...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. December 28, 2022. Editorial: Oakland ruling weakens transparency law. An Oakland County judge ruled in a case against the Rochester Community Schools that public school teachers aren’t covered by the state’s disclosure laws. It’s an absurd determination that, if allowed to stand, has the potential to shield vast amounts of public information from view.
WacoTrib.com
2 go to runoff for Georgia House seat of ex-speaker Ralston
ATLANTA (AP) — The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and a Blue Ridge banker will face off in a Jan. 31 runoff after none of five Republicans won a majority in a special election Tuesday to fill Ralston's seat in House District 7. Sheree Ralston of...
WacoTrib.com
Sam Bregman picked as Second Judicial District attorney
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Longtime New Mexico attorney Sam Bregman has been appointed as the top prosecutor in the Albuquerque-based Second Judicial District to fill a vacancy created by the election of Raúl Torrez as the state’s new attorney general. The appointment was made by Gov....
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Indiana
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette. December 30, 2022. Editorial: Achieve Your Degree study could help boost Ivy Tech success rates. Ivy Tech Community College last week announced it has engaged RAND Corp. to conduct a three-year study of the postsecondary institution’s Achieve Your Degree program. Through Achieve Your Degree –...
WacoTrib.com
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
WacoTrib.com
Man with knife is fatally shot by Southern California police
REDLANDS, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife early Sunday, authorities said. The 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in Redlands, the city's police department said in a Facebook post. A 911 caller reported a...
WacoTrib.com
County declares emergency over underground landfill fire
MOODY, Ala. (AP) — A county commission on Tuesday declared a state of emergency regarding an underground landfill fire that has been burning since November in Alabama. The St. Clair County Commission voted to approve the emergency declaration, news outlets reported, in order to take more aggressive efforts to combat the fire at a private landfill. Commission Chairman Stan Batemon told news outlets that the declaration gives the county the legal and financial authority to combat the fire.
WacoTrib.com
California man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for driving car off cliff with 2 kids, 1 adult inside
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — California man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for driving car off cliff with 2 kids, 1 adult inside. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Comments / 0