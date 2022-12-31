ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin's fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

North Platte Telegraph. January 1, 2023. Editorial: Recall history on secret ballots for Unicam leaders. Time goes by, as today’s start of the new year of 2023 emphasizes. Because of that, it’s not surprising that “some things that should not have been forgotten were lost” (to quote the first “Lord of the Rings” movie) when it comes to why our institutions are the way they are.
NEBRASKA STATE
Noem picks Mitchell superintendent to be education secretary

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she has appointed the superintendent of the Mitchell School District to be the next Department of Education secretary. Joe Graves will assume his new role on Jan. 10. He replaces Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has taken a...
MITCHELL, SD
Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan dies at 89

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan, who emphasized victims' rights and consumer protection during four terms in office, has died at the age of 89. Stephan died overnight, his brother, Don Stephan, told Kansas media Tuesday. No cause of death was released. Stephan, a Republican...
KANSAS STATE
Editorial Roundup: Illinois

Arlington Heights Daily Herald. December 30, 2022. Editorial: It should be law that you’re told about referendums proposals’ pros and cons. Are you really getting that information? Sometimes yes, often no -- but what if there were rules about that?. The last time you voted on a referendum,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Beshear to welcome Biden, give State of Commonwealth speech

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear will welcome President Joe Biden to Kentucky and join the president as he speaks in Covington before returning to Frankfort to give his State of the Commonwealth address. Biden plans to speak in Covington on Wednesday about his economic plan for rebuilding...
KENTUCKY STATE
Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A criminology graduate student accused of the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University — a...
MOSCOW, ID
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sworn in for second term

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sounded much like a 2024 presidential candidate as he was sworn in to a second term Tuesday, addressing national issues like immigration and inflation as much as highlighting his own plans for the state. DeSantis turned to the message that helped...
FLORIDA STATE
Evers pushes for legal abortions, expanded Medicaid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers outlined a largely liberal agenda in his second inaugural address Tuesday, calling for overturning an 1849 state law banning abortions, expanding Medicaid coverage and legalizing marijuana. While he called for working together on the priorities he outlined, many of the issues have...
MADISON, WI
Brown sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Anthony Brown was sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general Tuesday, pledging to work to increase equity and dismantle barriers to opportunities for all of the state's citizens. Brown — a Democrat who is a former congressman, lieutenant governor and state legislator — noted...
MARYLAND STATE
Kentucky's GOP-led legislature opens election-year session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky resumed their push Tuesday to continue cutting the state's individual income tax rate, as they convened for a 30-day session that will play out against the backdrop of the state's premiere political contest — the race for governor. Legislation aimed...
KENTUCKY STATE
Editorial Roundup: Michigan

Detroit News. December 28, 2022. Editorial: Oakland ruling weakens transparency law. An Oakland County judge ruled in a case against the Rochester Community Schools that public school teachers aren’t covered by the state’s disclosure laws. It’s an absurd determination that, if allowed to stand, has the potential to shield vast amounts of public information from view.
MICHIGAN STATE
2 go to runoff for Georgia House seat of ex-speaker Ralston

ATLANTA (AP) — The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and a Blue Ridge banker will face off in a Jan. 31 runoff after none of five Republicans won a majority in a special election Tuesday to fill Ralston's seat in House District 7. Sheree Ralston of...
GEORGIA STATE
Sam Bregman picked as Second Judicial District attorney

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Longtime New Mexico attorney Sam Bregman has been appointed as the top prosecutor in the Albuquerque-based Second Judicial District to fill a vacancy created by the election of Raúl Torrez as the state’s new attorney general. The appointment was made by Gov....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Editorial Roundup: Indiana

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette. December 30, 2022. Editorial: Achieve Your Degree study could help boost Ivy Tech success rates. Ivy Tech Community College last week announced it has engaged RAND Corp. to conduct a three-year study of the postsecondary institution’s Achieve Your Degree program. Through Achieve Your Degree –...
INDIANA STATE
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
MONTANA STATE
Man with knife is fatally shot by Southern California police

REDLANDS, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife early Sunday, authorities said. The 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in Redlands, the city's police department said in a Facebook post. A 911 caller reported a...
REDLANDS, CA
County declares emergency over underground landfill fire

MOODY, Ala. (AP) — A county commission on Tuesday declared a state of emergency regarding an underground landfill fire that has been burning since November in Alabama. The St. Clair County Commission voted to approve the emergency declaration, news outlets reported, in order to take more aggressive efforts to combat the fire at a private landfill. Commission Chairman Stan Batemon told news outlets that the declaration gives the county the legal and financial authority to combat the fire.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL

